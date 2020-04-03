Legal & General : confirms its current intention to pay final 2019 dividend

3 Apr 2020

The Board of Legal & General plc has given careful consideration to the PRA's letter of 31 March.

The Board continues to pay close attention to the need to protect its customers and employees at this difficult time. The Board has carefully considered the need to act prudently in maintaining safety and soundness, and in so doing ensure that Legal & General plays its full part in supporting the real economy. It also recognises the importance of dividend income to many institutional and retail shareholders, particularly in the current environment.

The Board observes that, notwithstanding significant market volatility, the Group's Solvency position remains robust.

Whilst the Board will continue to monitor events, its current intention is to confirm its previous recommendation for a final dividend of 12.64p (2018: 11.82p) giving a full year dividend of 17.57p (2018: 16.42p), 7% higher than 2018.

Notes to editors - Legal & General Group Plc Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK's leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With £1.2 trillion in total assets under management[1], we are the UK's largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pension risk transfer, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income. As at 2 April 2020, Legal & General has a market capitalisation of £10.0 billion.

