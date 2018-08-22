Legal & General : enters longevity insurance market for smaller schemes and completes c.£300m longevity insurance contract

22 Aug 2018

The transaction marks Legal & General's entry into the longevity insurance market for these relatively smaller schemes. To date, competition for longevity insurance contracts has been limited for smaller schemes, with the majority typically transacted in conjunction with much larger schemes.

Legal & General Assurance Society Limited ('Legal & General') today announced that it has completed its first streamlined longevity insurance contract with an unnamed mid-tier pension scheme, covering around £300m of liabilities.

The transaction marks Legal & General's entry into the longevity insurance market for these relatively smaller schemes. To date, competition for longevity insurance contracts has been limited for smaller schemes, with the majority typically transacted in conjunction with much larger schemes.

To read the full press release, please click the link below