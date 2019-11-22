Log in
Legal & General : introduces whole of market annuity comparison service for customers

11/22/2019 | 12:27am EST

22 Nov 2019

Commissioned by Legal & General, Annuity Ready- a whole of market, online comparison service - has been developed and will be independently run by the idol.com.

It is designed to help Legal & General customers secure the best available annuity rate from across the market and will provide them with an increased level of service, which goes beyond the current regulatory requirements.

  • Legal & General Retail Retirement leads the market by making shopping around for an annuity easier with Annuity Ready, a new, whole of market comparison service
  • Annuity Ready has been developed by theidol.com for Legal & General to offer to its annuity customers
  • Annuity Ready provides Legal & General annuity customers with an increased level of service that goes beyond current regulatory requirements
  • The free-to-use annuity comparison service is also available as a stand-alone online tool for all consumers looking to shop around for the best available annuity rate

Consumers using the Annuity Ready service,will have access to lifetime annuity quotations from Aviva, Canada Life, Hodge Lifetime, Just, Legal & General and Scottish Widows. theidol.com specialises in the comparison of a range of insurance products, and in 2018 provided quotations to over 6 million customers.

Read the full press release via the link below

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:26:01 UTC
