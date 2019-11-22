Legal & General : introduces whole of market annuity comparison service for customers

22 Nov 2019

Commissioned by Legal & General, Annuity Ready- a whole of market, online comparison service - has been developed and will be independently run by the idol.com.

It is designed to help Legal & General customers secure the best available annuity rate from across the market and will provide them with an increased level of service, which goes beyond the current regulatory requirements.

Consumers using the Annuity Ready service,will have access to lifetime annuity quotations from Aviva, Canada Life, Hodge Lifetime, Just, Legal & General and Scottish Widows. theidol.com specialises in the comparison of a range of insurance products, and in 2018 provided quotations to over 6 million customers.

