Legal & General : receives FCA approval for lifetime mortgage advice business

4 Oct 2019

Legal & General has secured approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to launch an advice business for Legal & General Home Finance's range of lifetime mortgages.

The news comes after the FTSE100 financial services company announced earlier this year that it was exploring its options with regards to providing in-house financial advice on its lifetime mortgages.

The new business, Legal & General Financial Advice Ltd, will form part of Legal & General's rapidly growing Retail Retirement division and will be led by Sara McLeish as CEO supported by Grant Hughes as Managing Director. McLeish previously held the position of Strategy and Commercial Director at Legal & General Retail Retirement.

Read the full press release via the link below

For further information

The information contained in this press release is intended solely for journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions.