Legal & General : secures major letting with Quilter at city office development

12 Jun 2019

Legal & General has completed a letting with financial services firm, Quilter PLC, to acquire 93,600 sq ft at the repositioned development, Senator, 85 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4. Senator is owned by Vantage, a joint venture London office partnership between Legal & General Capital and PGGM.

Quilter has taken space across six floors of the building which includes the new roof pavilion. Designed by Ben Adams architects, the building has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment and is situated in a prime location between St Paul's and the river. Quilter will benefit from efficient, progressive workspace including a new seventh floor roof pavilion and terrace with stunning views across central London. The building has a BREEAM Excellent energy rating and is elegantly designed throughout.

