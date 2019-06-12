Log in
Legal & General : secures major letting with Quilter at city office development

06/12/2019 | 07:24am EDT

12 Jun 2019

Legal & General has completed a letting with financial services firm, Quilter PLC, to acquire 93,600 sq ft at the repositioned development, Senator, 85 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4. Senator is owned by Vantage, a joint venture London office partnership between Legal & General Capital and PGGM.

Quilter has taken space across six floors of the building which includes the new roof pavilion. Designed by Ben Adams architects, the building has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment and is situated in a prime location between St Paul's and the river. Quilter will benefit from efficient, progressive workspace including a new seventh floor roof pavilion and terrace with stunning views across central London. The building has a BREEAM Excellent energy rating and is elegantly designed throughout.

Read the full press release via the link below

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:23:05 UTC
