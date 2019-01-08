Legal & General : secures prime student blocks at University of Oxford

8 Jan 2019

Legal & General announces that it has purchased the long leasehold of a modern student accommodation residence which has been fully let to Christ Church College, part of the University of Oxford, for approximately £37.1m. The purchase has been made on behalf of Legal & General Retirement.

The UK is home to one of the strongest higher education systems globally, attracting international students and academic talent, vital to the long-term prosperity of the UK economy. Boasting 33,650 full time students, the University of Oxford remains one of the world's premiere Universities with a significant demand for accommodation close to campus. Modern accommodation is therefore essential to meet this requirement and cater for a first class education experience.

The property, situated on St Aldate's & Queen Street, is a modern student halls of residence, providing 133 en-suite rooms with shared kitchen facilities and 110 cycle spaces. Located within the Central Conservation Area and the West End Regeneration Area, the property sits within the heart of the city of Oxford, walking distance to Christ Church College.

