Legal & General : strengthens its Retail Retirement business with two senior management appointments

03/21/2019 | 06:50am EDT

21 Mar 2019

Steve Ellis has been appointed CEO of Legal & General Retail Retirement Living Solutions and Claire Singleton appointed as CEO of Legal & General Home Finance.

Legal & General today announced the appointment of Steve Ellis as CEO of Legal & General Retail Retirement Living Solutions. This new role reflects Legal & General's commitment to tackling the challenges facing customers financing and living in retirement in the UK. Claire Singleton, currently CEO of Legal & General's Mature Savings business, will succeed Steve Ellis as CEO of Legal & General Home Finance.

Steve and Claire will report into Chris Knight, CEO of Legal & General Retail Retirement. Steve will start his new role at the beginning of April and Claire will take up her post at the end of the year following the completion of the transfer of the Mature Savings business to ReAssure, part of the Swiss Re Group. Claire's appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Chris Knight will manage Legal & General Home Finance in the interim period.

Read the full press release via the link below

Claire and Steve have done great jobs in Mature Savings and Legal & General Home Finance. We want people to achieve longer, happier, healthier lives in retirement, but finding and funding care is the elephant in the room - it is a broken market that needs to be fixed. This is precisely the kind of challenge where Legal & General's inclusive capitalism, our brand and balance sheet can make a difference.

Nigel Wilson, Group CEO of Legal & General

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:49:01 UTC
