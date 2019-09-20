Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Legal & General : strengthens retail platform with new appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT

20 Sep 2019

LGIM Real Assets (Legal & General) announces that it has appointed Terry Martin as a Senior Asset Manager as it continues to strengthen its retail platform in order to work closely with its retail occupiers and to respond positively and creatively to the structural shifts in the retail market.

Reporting to Craig Westmacott, Senior Fund Manager at Legal & General, Terry's role will be focused on all retail and leisure holdings in the Linked Life and Pension Funds. Terry joins from Savills Investment Management where he managed a large portfolio of retail assets in the UK and Continental Europe across various funds.

Terry's role forms an important part of Legal & General's strategy to ensure that it continues to challenge retail market conventions and adopt a fresh approach to managing its portfolio so that it meets current and future shopper's requirements. He joins an established team of over 30 retail specialists.

Terry brings to the business strong retail experience and an understanding of occupiers needs, and will be an excellent addition to the team. Creating and improving a retail destination is more than just carrying out a refresh. Deeper occupier engagement and a hands-on approach are key to helping us understand what the discerning consumer wants. Terry's specialist focus on our retail properties will ensure we make the most out of our retail investments.

Craig Westmacott, Senior Fund Manager at LGIM Real Assets

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 15:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL
11:22aLEGAL & GENERAL : strengthens retail platform with new appointment
PU
05:12aLEGAL & GENERAL : agrees individual annuity deal with Prudential
PU
05:08aLegal & General to sell annuities to Prudential pensions savers
RE
01:21aLEGAL & GENERAL : Tate & Lyle seals £930m pension deal with Legal and General
AQ
09/19LEGAL & GENERAL : completes c.£930 million buy-in with the Tate & Lyle Pension S..
PU
09/17LEGAL & GENERAL : Investment Management partners with London based index provide..
PU
09/12LEGAL & GENERAL : and Mitsubishi Estate launch major Hammersmith office scheme
PU
09/12LEGAL & GENERAL : Learning the trade at Legal & General Modular Homes
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : launches tech tools for workplace pensions to drive member eng..
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : announces £35m buyout of US law firm's UK pension scheme
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 726 M
EBIT 2019 2 302 M
Net income 2019 2 094 M
Finance 2019 2 291 M
Yield 2019 7,12%
P/E ratio 2019 7,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 14 647 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 288,06  GBp
Last Close Price 246,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL6.80%18 280
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC77.46%34 989
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC26.85%27 326
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-0.34%14 888
AMUNDI35.94%13 981
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN10.60%12 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group