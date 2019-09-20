Legal & General : strengthens retail platform with new appointment

20 Sep 2019

LGIM Real Assets (Legal & General) announces that it has appointed Terry Martin as a Senior Asset Manager as it continues to strengthen its retail platform in order to work closely with its retail occupiers and to respond positively and creatively to the structural shifts in the retail market.

Reporting to Craig Westmacott, Senior Fund Manager at Legal & General, Terry's role will be focused on all retail and leisure holdings in the Linked Life and Pension Funds. Terry joins from Savills Investment Management where he managed a large portfolio of retail assets in the UK and Continental Europe across various funds.

Terry's role forms an important part of Legal & General's strategy to ensure that it continues to challenge retail market conventions and adopt a fresh approach to managing its portfolio so that it meets current and future shopper's requirements. He joins an established team of over 30 retail specialists.

Terry brings to the business strong retail experience and an understanding of occupiers needs, and will be an excellent addition to the team. Creating and improving a retail destination is more than just carrying out a refresh. Deeper occupier engagement and a hands-on approach are key to helping us understand what the discerning consumer wants. Terry's specialist focus on our retail properties will ensure we make the most out of our retail investments. Craig Westmacott, Senior Fund Manager at LGIM Real Assets

