Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General Plc    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC

(LGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H1 2020: Resilient operating earnings from continuing divisions of £1.1bn and a robust balance sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

5 Aug 2020

We continue to build Inclusive Capitalism as we support our Customers, Colleagues and Communities in the face of COVID-19.

'In H1, Legal & General delivered resilient operating profits, a robust balance sheet and highly relevant products and services. Our ambition is for a similar performance in H2. We kept all our employees on full pay, executed significant commercial and investment projects, and continued to provide a reliable service to our customers without any government financial support. We are committed to driving forward an investment-led, climate-friendly COVID recovery incorporating the very best aspects of Inclusive Capitalism. '
Nigel Wilson, Group Chief Executive

Financial highlights1

  • Operating profit from continuing divisions2 of £1,128m (H1 2019: £1,154m), with 3 of 5 businesses delivering growth
  • Operating profit of £946m (H1 2019: £1,005m), demonstrating resilience as specific COVID-19 estimated impacts totalled £(129)m3
  • Interim dividend of 4.93p per share (H1 2019: 4.93p), providing flexibility as the economic effect of COVID-19 becomes clearer
  • Profit after tax4 of £290m (H1 2019: £874m), principally reflecting the formulaic impact of lower interest rates on LGI and the unrealised impact of market movements
  • Solvency II operational surplus generation from continuing operations2 was £0.8bn (H1 2019: £0.7bn

H1 2020 highlights

Our balance sheet is robust:

  • Solvency II coverage ratio5 of 173% (H1 2019: 171%)
  • Our traded credit portfolio (excluding gilts), which is actively managed, has had no defaults and has seen net downgrades to sub-investment grade of 0.6% since the start of COVID-19; compared to the market which saw 1.5%. Our £3.5bn IFRS Credit Default Reserve has remained unutilised

And our businesses continue to perform resiliently:

  • LGR total annuity assets of £80.7bn (FY 2019: £75.9bn), with total new business premiums of £4.2bn
  • Group-wide Direct Investment up 8% at £27.9bn (FY 2019: £25.7bn)
  • LGIM AUM up 4% at £1,241bn (FY 2019: £1,196bn)
  • LGI GWP up 5% to £1,475m (H1 2019: £1,409m)

1. The Alternative Performance Measures within the Group's financial highlights are defined in the glossary, on pages 93 to 97 of this report.
2. Excludes Mature Savings and General Insurance.
3. Specific COVID-19 impacts of LGR (+£32m); LGC (-£60m); LGI (-£80m); and Group Costs
(-£21m). Excluding these, operating profit was up 7%. Please see page 4 for more information.
4. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders.
5. Solvency II coverage ratio on a shareholder basis, which is adjusted for the Own Funds and SCR of the With-profits fund and the Group final salary pension plans.

For further information

Investor relations

Press contact

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
02:07aH1 2020 : Resilient operating earnings from continuing divisions of £1.1bn and a..
PU
02:07aHALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 : Resilient operating earnings from continuing divisions ..
PU
07/31LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/27LEGAL & GENERAL : New data reveals the top 10 Retirement Migration Hotspots
PU
07/21Barclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions
RE
07/21Barclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions
RE
06/30LEGAL & GENERAL : acquires urban logistics scheme for £23 million
PU
06/30LEGAL & GENERAL : commits to net zero carbon across its housing portfolio
PU
06/29HSBC : Bank of England tells banks to push on with climate risk analysis
RE
06/19EXCLUSIVE : European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 207 M 10 743 M 10 743 M
Net income 2020 1 645 M 2 153 M 2 153 M
Net Debt 2020 1 149 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
Yield 2020 8,20%
Capitalization 13 064 M 17 062 M 17 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 8 542
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 252,91 GBX
Last Close Price 220,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.36%17 062
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-6.76%36 408
AMUNDI-8.66%15 132
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-6.85%11 281
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.36%10 635
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-11.63%9 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group