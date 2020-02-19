Legend : Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
0
02/19/2020 | 11:07pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
聯想控股股份有限公司
Legend Holdings Corporation
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03396)
Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results
of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company,
for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
On February 20, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992), a subsidiary of the Company, published its unaudited consolidated FY2019/20 third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/).
Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
This announcement is made by Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
On February 20, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited, a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992) ("Lenovo Group"), published its unaudited consolidated FY2019/20 third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/), which contain financial information prepared under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.
Shareholders and investors of the Company may visit http://www.hkexnews.hk/ for the full text of the announcement of the FY2019/20 third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 published by Lenovo Group.
- 1 -
Set out below is a summary of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Lenovo Group for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of last year:
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$' million
US$' million
US$' million
US$' million
Revenue
14,103
40,137
14,035
39,328
Gross profit
2,265
6,496
2,050
5,475
Gross profit margin
16.1%
16.2%
14.6%
13.9 %
Operating expenses
(1,777)
(5,223)
(1,616)
(4,571)
Operating profit
488
1,273
434
904
Other non-operating
expenses - net
(98)
(333)
(84)
(228)
Profit before taxation
390
940
350
676
Profit for the period
305
741
265
523
Profit attributable to equity
holders of the company
258
623
233
478
Earnings per share attributable
to equity holders
of the company
Basic
US 2.16 cents
US 5.22 cents
US 1.96 cents
US 4.02 cents
Diluted
US 2.07 cents
US 5.01 cents
US 1.92 cents
US 4.01 cents
As at December 31,
As at March 31,
2019
2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
US$'000
US$'000
Total assets
35,026,344
29,988,485
Total liabilities
30,731,047
25,891,422
Total equity
4,295,297
4,097,063
Equity attributable to owners of the company
3,430,491
3,396,453
- 2 -
Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the information above relates to the financial information of Lenovo Group and its subsidiaries, rather than that of the Company. Lenovo Group is just one of the subsidiaries of the Company, and the financial information above may not give a complete view of the results of operation and financial positions of the Company and all of its subsidiaries in general.
Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Legend Holdings Corporation
NING Min
Chairman
Hong Kong, February 20, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Min and Mr. LI Peng; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan, Mr. WU Lebin, Mr. SUO Jishuan and Mr. WANG Yusuo; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing, Ms. HAO Quan and Mr. YIN Jian'an.
Legend Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:06:02 UTC