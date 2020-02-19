Log in
Legend : Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

02/19/2020 | 11:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

聯想控股股份有限公司

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results

of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company,

for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

On February 20, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992), a subsidiary of the Company, published its unaudited consolidated FY2019/20 third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/).

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On February 20, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited, a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992) ("Lenovo Group"), published its unaudited consolidated FY2019/20 third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/), which contain financial information prepared under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.

Shareholders and investors of the Company may visit http://www.hkexnews.hk/ for the full text of the announcement of the FY2019/20 third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 published by Lenovo Group.

- 1 -

Set out below is a summary of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Lenovo Group for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of last year:

3 months ended

9 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$' million

US$' million

US$' million

US$' million

Revenue

14,103

40,137

14,035

39,328

Gross profit

2,265

6,496

2,050

5,475

Gross profit margin

16.1%

16.2%

14.6%

13.9 %

Operating expenses

(1,777)

(5,223)

(1,616)

(4,571)

Operating profit

488

1,273

434

904

Other non-operating

expenses - net

(98)

(333)

(84)

(228)

Profit before taxation

390

940

350

676

Profit for the period

305

741

265

523

Profit attributable to equity

  holders of the company

258

623

233

478

Earnings per share attributable

to equity holders

of the company

Basic

US 2.16 cents

US 5.22 cents

US 1.96 cents

US 4.02 cents

Diluted

US 2.07 cents

US 5.01 cents

US 1.92 cents

US 4.01 cents

As at December 31,

As at March 31,

2019

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

US$'000

US$'000

Total assets

35,026,344

29,988,485

Total liabilities

30,731,047

25,891,422

Total equity

4,295,297

4,097,063

Equity attributable to owners of the company

3,430,491

3,396,453

- 2 -

Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the information above relates to the financial information of Lenovo Group and its subsidiaries, rather than that of the Company. Lenovo Group is just one of the subsidiaries of the Company, and the financial information above may not give a complete view of the results of operation and financial positions of the Company and all of its subsidiaries in general.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Legend Holdings Corporation

NING Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 20, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Min and Mr. LI Peng; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan, Mr. WU Lebin, Mr. SUO Jishuan and Mr. WANG Yusuo; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing, Ms. HAO Quan and Mr. YIN Jian'an.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Legend Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:06:02 UTC
