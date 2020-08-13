Legend : Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the First Quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
聯想控股股份有限公司
Legend Holdings Corporation
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03396)
Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the First Quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020
On August 13, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992), a subsidiary of the Company, published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/).
Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
This announcement is made by Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
On August 13, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited, a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992) ("Lenovo Group"), published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/), which contain financial information prepared under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.
Shareholders and investors of the Company may visit http://www.hkexnews.hk/ for the full text of the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 published by Lenovo Group.
Set out below is a summary of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Lenovo Group for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020:
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$' million
US$' million
Revenue
13,348
12,512
Gross profit
2,041
2,048
Gross profit margin
15.3%
16.4%
Operating expenses
(1,605)
(1,705)
Operating profit
436
343
Other non-operating expenses - net
(104)
(103)
Profit before taxation
332
240
Profit for the period
247
192
Profit attributable to equity holders of the company
213
162
Earnings per share attributable to equity
holders of the company
US 1.80 cents
Basic
US 1.37 cents
Diluted
US 1.76 cents
US 1.32 cents
As at
As at
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
(unaudited)
(audited)
US$'000
US$'000
Total assets
33,494,982
32,128,167
Total liabilities
29,264,676
28,068,872
Total equity
4,230,306
4,059,295
Equity attributable to owners of the company
3,328,703
3,197,542
Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the information above relates to the financial information of Lenovo Group and its subsidiaries, rather than that of the Company. Lenovo Group is just one of the subsidiaries of the Company, and the financial information above may not give a complete view of the results of operation and financial positions of the Company and all of its subsidiaries in general.
Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Legend Holdings Corporation
NING Min
Chairman
August 13, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Min and Mr. LI Peng; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan, Mr. WU Lebin, Mr. SUO Jishuan and Mr. WANG Yusuo; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing, Ms. HAO Quan and Mr. YIN Jian'an.
