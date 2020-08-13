Legend : Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the First Quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

聯想控股股份有限公司

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the First Quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020

On August 13, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992), a subsidiary of the Company, published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/).

This announcement is made by Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On August 13, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited, a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992) ("Lenovo Group"), published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/), which contain financial information prepared under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.

Shareholders and investors of the Company may visit http://www.hkexnews.hk/ for the full text of the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 published by Lenovo Group.