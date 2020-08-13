Log in
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION    3396

Legend : Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the First Quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020

08/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

聯想控股股份有限公司

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Results of Lenovo Group Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, for the First Quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020

On August 13, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992), a subsidiary of the Company, published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/).

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On August 13, 2020, Lenovo Group Limited, a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992) ("Lenovo Group"), published its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/), which contain financial information prepared under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.

Shareholders and investors of the Company may visit http://www.hkexnews.hk/ for the full text of the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020 published by Lenovo Group.

- 1 -

Set out below is a summary of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Lenovo Group for the first quarter of FY2020/21 ended June 30, 2020:

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$' million

US$' million

Revenue

13,348

12,512

Gross profit

2,041

2,048

Gross profit margin

15.3%

16.4%

Operating expenses

(1,605)

(1,705)

Operating profit

436

343

Other non-operating expenses - net

(104)

(103)

Profit before taxation

332

240

Profit for the period

247

192

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company

213

162

Earnings per share attributable to equity

  holders of the company

US 1.80 cents

Basic

US 1.37 cents

Diluted

US 1.76 cents

US 1.32 cents

As at

As at

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)

(audited)

US$'000

US$'000

Total assets

33,494,982

32,128,167

Total liabilities

29,264,676

28,068,872

Total equity

4,230,306

4,059,295

Equity attributable to owners of the company

3,328,703

3,197,542

- 2 -

Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the information above relates to the financial information of Lenovo Group and its subsidiaries, rather than that of the Company. Lenovo Group is just one of the subsidiaries of the Company, and the financial information above may not give a complete view of the results of operation and financial positions of the Company and all of its subsidiaries in general.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Legend Holdings Corporation

NING Min

Chairman

August 13, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Min and Mr. LI Peng; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan, Mr. WU Lebin, Mr. SUO Jishuan and Mr. WANG Yusuo; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing, Ms. HAO Quan and Mr. YIN Jian'an.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Legend Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:07:09 UTC
