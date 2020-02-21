Legend : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN LENOVO GROUP LIMITED, A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, AND NEC 0 02/21/2020 | 05:32am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 聯想控股股份有限公司 Legend Holdings Corporation (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03396) ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN LENOVO GROUP LIMITED, A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, AND NEC THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Reference is made to the Announcements of Lenovo in relation to, amongst others, the continuing connected transactions under the Products and Brand Agreements, the Transitional Services Agreement and the annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement for the periods from May 25, 2017 to March 31, 2020. The Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement are renewed to facilitate the operation of the joint venture business of the JVCo in Japan and are consistent with the established business relationship between Lenovo and NEC and the mutual business development needs and goals. Accordingly, the Lenovo Directors set the Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As NEC, NEC Fielding and NESIC are connected persons of Lenovo at its subsidiary level, they are also connected persons of Legend Holdings. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement are connected transactions between Legend Holdings and connected persons at the subsidiary level. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, the Continuing Connected Transactions are subject to annual review, reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and the Shareholders' approval requirements. - 1 - INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the Announcements of Lenovo in relation to, amongst others, the continuing connected transactions under the Products and Brand Agreements, the Transitional Services Agreement and the annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement for the periods from May 25, 2017 to March 31, 2020. The Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement are renewed to facilitate the operation of the joint venture business of the JVCo in Japan and are consistent with the established business relationship between Lenovo and NEC and the mutual business development needs and goals. Accordingly, the Lenovo Directors set the Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Set out below is a summary of the material terms of the Products and Brand Agreements (including the Supply Agreement, the NEC Fielding Agreement, the NESIC Agreement and the NEC Newco Brand Licence Agreement) and the Transitional Services Agreement: Supply Agreement Parties NEC; NECP (the rights and obligations of which were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011); and NEC Newco (as a party to the Supply Amendment Agreement). Scope Under the Supply Agreement, NEC must submit quarterly orders for certain "NEC" branded personal computer products to NEC Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCo. Based on those orders, the parties will determine the details (including quantity, unit price, quality level and delivery arrangements and other terms and obligations) of such Products delivered to NEC and conclude an individual agreement for each specific order. - 2 - Pricing NEC and NEC Newco shall discuss in good faith and agree on an arms' length basis the price of Products every quarter. The standard pricing of Products shall be a specified discount to the prospective average sales price of the Product sold by NEC for the relevant quarter, determined with reference to: (i) the change in the average sales price of the Product in the same quarter of the previous year; (ii) the change in the average sales price of personal computer products equivalent to the Product in the Japanese market with respect to the same quarter of the preceding year; (iii) the change in the average sales prices in the immediately preceding quarter; (iv) the expected number of units of the Products for the relevant quarter required by NEC; (v) the average exchange rate between Japanese Yen and US dollars during the immediately preceding quarter; and (vi) NEC's achievement ratio against the quarterly purchase volume targets. Term The Supply Agreement commenced from July 1, 2011 and continues until the earlier of the final date of the Joint Venture Period or the fifth anniversary of July 1, 2011, subject to Automatic Renewal thereafter. NEC Fielding Agreement Parties NEC Fielding; and NECP (the rights and obligations of which were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011). Scope Pursuant to the NEC Fielding Agreement, NEC Fielding agrees to provide NEC Newco with maintenance and other services for the following products: (i) computer equipment and other ancillary equipment and facilities that are sold or leased by NEC Newco; and (ii) computer equipment, communication facilities, network facilities and other ancillary equipment and facilities that are used by NEC Newco. The service fees are separately agreed in writing between the parties on normal commercial terms. Pricing The service fees are determined principally by arm's length commercial negotiations according to the principles of fairness and reasonableness between the relevant parties with reference to the costs of such services from time to time and the operating costs (including administrative costs and labour costs, etc.) incurred by NEC Fielding for supplying the services. - 3 - In considering the quotations of the service fees, Lenovo Group makes reference to fees of similar services with comparable nature, scale or scope offered normally by two or three independent third parties. Lenovo Group also makes reference to the service fees offered by NEC Fielding to other customers. If the service fees offered by NEC Fielding are higher than fees offered by independent third parties, Lenovo Group is not obliged to engage NEC Fielding in providing the relevant services. The service department of Lenovo Group regularly supervises and monitors (i) the fees of similar services to ensure that such fees are no less favourable to Lenovo Group than those provided to independent third parties in comparable transactions; and (ii) the transactions under the NEC Fielding Agreement are conducted in accordance with their respective terms on normal commercial terms and will not be prejudicial to the interests of Lenovo and its shareholders as a whole. Term The NEC Fielding Agreement commenced from November 1, 2003 and ended on March 31, 2004, subsequent to which the term of the NEC Fielding Agreement has been automatically renewed for an additional year until the fifth anniversary of July 1, 2011, subject to Automatic Renewal thereafter. NESIC Agreement Parties NESIC; and NECP (the rights and obligations of which were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011). Scope Under the NESIC Agreement, NESIC agrees to provide NEC Newco with operation and maintenance services for intranet and other internal communication systems of NEC Newco. Detail terms of the sale of products, such as price, quantity, date and place of delivery shall be determined under individual agreements to be separately entered into between the parties on normal commercial terms. Pricing The service fees are determined principally by arm's length commercial negotiations according to the principles of fairness and reasonableness between the relevant parties with reference to the costs of such services from time to time and the operating costs (including administrative costs and labour costs, etc.) incurred by NESIC for supplying the services. - 4 - In considering the quotations of the service fees, Lenovo Group makes reference to fees of similar services with comparable nature, scale or scope offered normally by two or three independent third parties. Lenovo Group also makes reference to the service fees offered by NESIC to other customers. If the fees offered by NESIC are higher than fees offered by independent third parties, Lenovo Group is not obliged to engage NESIC in providing the relevant services. The IT department of Lenovo Group regularly supervises and monitors (i) the fees of similar services to ensure that such fees are no less favourable to Lenovo Group than those provided to independent third parties in comparable transactions; and (ii) the transactions under the NESIC Agreement are conducted in accordance with their respective terms on normal commercial terms and will not be prejudicial to the interests of Lenovo and its shareholders as a whole. Term The NESIC Agreement commenced from August 18, 2003 and ended on March 31, 2004, subsequent to which the term of the NESIC Agreement has been automatically renewed for an additional year until the fifth anniversary of July 1, 2011, subject to Automatic Renewal thereafter. IV. NEC Newco Brand Licence Agreement Parties NEC; and NEC Newco. Scope Under the NEC Newco Brand Licence Agreement, NEC agrees to grant NEC Newco a licence to use "NEC" as part of its trade and company name, to use the "NEC" logo as a company logo for NEC Newco, and to use "NEC" logos on the NEC Newco Licensed Products. Pricing NEC Newco agrees to pay NEC a royalty based on an agreed formula, being the sum of: 0.21% of the total gross sales amount of NEC Newco; and 0.21% of the gross sales amount of NEC Newco to customers other than NEC and/or NEC's consolidated subsidiaries. - 5 - The royalty rates are determined with reference to the rates which NEC charges its Affiliates and are no less favourable than the rates charged by other licensors to Lenovo Group for similar transactions. If some of those products are provided by NEC Newco without using the "NEC" name, NEC Newco shall notify NEC in advance, and both parties shall discuss in good faith as to the treatment of gross sales of those products in calculating the amount of the royalty payable by NEC Newco to NEC. Term The NEC Newco Brand Licence Agreement commenced from July 1, 2011 to June 30, 2018, and subject to Automatic Renewal until June 30, 2026. Transitional Services Agreement Parties Lenovo; and NEC. Scope Pursuant to the Transitional Services Agreement, NEC agrees to provide (or cause to be provided) certain services to JVCo, and Lenovo agrees to provide (or cause to be provided) certain services to the NEC Group. The services include business infrastructure related services, development and production services, sales related services, maintenance and support services, real estate services and information technology services. Such services shall be provided substantially in the same manner and on the same terms and at the same costs as the services provided between members of the NEC Group in respect of NEC's personal computer business in Japan prior to July 1, 2011 (i.e. the date of completion of the transfer of NEC Newco to JVCo by NEC and certain ancillary transactions, in accordance with the Business Combination Agreement). Pricing The costs for the services provided under the Transitional Services Agreement shall be calculated on the same basis as they were prior to July 1, 2011 and shall not be calculated in a manner which is less favourable to the provider and/or recipient of the services than the manner in which they were calculated prior to July 1, 2011. - 6 - The existing services are provided at a cost in line with historical cost, i.e. the base charging rate is consistent with the applicable rate prior to July 1, 2011. For new services, such services will be provided on market competitive rates proposed by the provider of the services and the service department of Lenovo Group regularly supervises and monitors the fees of similar services to ensure that such fees are no less favourable to Lenovo Group than those provided to independent third parties in comparable transactions. Term The Transitional Services Agreement commenced on July 1, 2011 and expired after June 30, 2016. In light of the mutual development needs and goals, Lenovo and NEC had extended the Transitional Services Agreement by entering into the TSA Side Letter on June 30, 2016 to extend the term of the Transitional Services Agreement for one year until June 30, 2017, subject to Automatic Renewal thereafter. ANNUAL CAPS Historical Transaction Amounts The historical transaction amounts of the Continuing Connected Transactions were as follows: Financial year ended March 31, For 8 months ended 2018 2019 November 30, 2019 (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) Revenue generated from sale of Products to 75,538 95,347 93,796 NEC pursuant to the Supply Agreement (approximately (approximately (approximately US$687,396,000) US$867,659,000) US$853,544,000) Expenses incurred from use of services 1,245 874 795 provided by NEC Fielding pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the NEC Fielding Agreement US$11,330,000) US$7,953,000) US$7,235,000) Expenses incurred from use of services 102 71 36 provided by NESIC pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the NESIC Agreement US$928,000) US$646,000) US$328,000) Royalty paid pursuant to the NEC Newco 198 215 261 Brand Licence Agreement (approximately (approximately (approximately US$1,802,000) US$1,957,000) US$2,375,000) Expenses incurred from use of services 12,717 11,977 8,889 provided by NEC Group pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the Transitional Services Agreement US$115,725,000) US$108,991,000) US$80,890,000) Revenue generated from provision of 527 656 420 services to NEC Group pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the Transitional Services Agreement US$4,796,000) US$5,970,000) US$3,822,000) - 7 - Proposed Annual Caps The Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023 are as follows: Financial year ending March 31, 2021 2022 2023 (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) Revenue to be generated from sale of Products to 167,606 167,606 167,606 NEC pursuant to the Supply Agreement (approximately (approximately (approximately US$1,525,216,000) US$1,525,216,000) US$1,525,216,000) Expenses to be incurred from use of services to 3,009 3,009 3,009 be provided by NEC Fielding pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the NEC Fielding Agreement US$27,382,000) US$27,382,000) US$27,382,000) Expenses to be incurred from use of services to 123 123 123 be provided by NESIC pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the NESIC Agreement US$1,119,000) US$1,119,000) US$1,119,000) Royalty to be paid pursuant to the NEC 338 338 338 Newco Brand Licence Agreement (approximately (approximately (approximately US$3,076,000) US$3,076,000) US$3,076,000) Expenses to be incurred from use of services to 17,779 17,779 17,779 be provided by NEC Group pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the Transitional Services Agreement US$161,789,000) US$161,789,000) US$161,789,000) Revenue to be generated from provision of 824 824 824 services to NEC Group pursuant to (approximately (approximately (approximately the Transitional Services Agreement US$7,498,000) US$7,498,000) US$7,498,000) Basis for the Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023 In determining the Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023, the Lenovo Directors took into account the following factors: the increasing scale of Lenovo Group's operation in Japan; the historical transaction amounts of the Continuing Connected Transactions for the two financial years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 and the eight months ended November 30, 2019 and the utilization of the annual caps for the periods from May 25, 2017 to March 31, 2020; the anticipated increase in the sales of the Products to NEC pursuant to the Supply Agreement in the next few years; - 8 - the potential spike in the provision of maintenance and other services under the NEC Fielding Agreement due to epidemic failure incidents, for example, expenses of JPY2,295 million were incurred under the NEC Fielding Agreement in the financial year ended March

31, 2015 primarily as a result of such irregular incidents; a cyclic maintenance and investment pattern of two to three years has been recognized in the provision of operation and maintenance services for NEC Newco under the NESIC Agreement, in particular to take into consideration the actual transaction amount under

NESIC Agreement in financial year ended March 31, 2018; Lenovo continues to reduce NEC Newco's dependency on services provided by NEC Group, as a result, the volume of services to be provided by NEC Group to NEC Newco under the Transitional Services Agreement is expected to remain stable, amidst growing scale of operation and recovering personal computer market in Japan; and a 25% buffer to allow further flexibility to effectively and efficiently carrying out the Continuing Connected Transactions, and to account for unforeseeable factors and future events (such as emergence of new operating software(s), upgrade or migration of computer operating system and launch of new products embedded with new technology) or any change to the business environment which may potentially cause a significant growth in sales of products as well as the demand for supporting services from the parties to cope with the growth of business. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS Based on the established business relationship between Lenovo and NEC, and the fact that the parties to the Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement have the necessary expertise and efficiency to provide the relevant services and products, the Lenovo Directors believe that the Continuing Connected Transactions can ensure the smooth operation of the joint venture with NEC, hence beneficial to the growth of the business of the joint venture and Lenovo. Accordingly, the entering into the Continuing Connected Transactions are in the interests of Legend Holdings and the Shareholders. INFORMATION OF LEGEND HOLDINGS AND LENOVO Legend Holdings is a leading diversified investment holding group in China and has developed an innovative, two-wheel-driven synergy business model by "strategic investments + financial investments" with synergy between its two-wheel-drive businesses. Its strategic investments arm with diversified business in five segments: IT, financial services, innovative consumption and services, agriculture and food, and new materials. Its financial investments arm with business primarily consists of angel investments, venture capital investments, private equity investments and other investments which cover all stages. As at the date of this announcement, the single largest shareholder of the Company, Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co., Ltd. (中國科學 院控股有限公司) holds 29.04% interests in the Company. - 9 - Lenovo is a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and shares of which have been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1994. It is a subsidiary of the Company. The principal activities of Lenovo and its subsidiaries are the sales and manufacture of personal computers, tablets, smartphones, servers and related information technology products and the provision of advanced information services across the world. INFORMATION OF NEC, NEC FIELDING AND NESIC NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize its experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever- changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. NEC is a company incorporated under the laws of Japan and shares of which have been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 1949. NEC Fielding is primarily engaged in the provision of computer network system support services and is a subsidiary of NEC. NESIC engages in the provision of information and communications technology services for enterprises, telecommunication carriers and government agencies. The shares of NESIC have been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 1983 and it is currently held as to 38.49% by NEC. As at the date of this announcement, the single largest shareholder of NEC is The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd., which holds approximately 7.88% of NEC and is principally engaged in the asset administration business. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Lenovo (through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Lenovo BV) owns 66.6% of the issued share capital of JVCo and NEC owns 33.4% of the issued share capital of JVCo. As NEC is a substantial shareholder of JVCo, which in turn is an indirect subsidiary of Lenovo, hence NEC and its associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) are connected persons of Lenovo. Since Lenovo is a subsidiary of the Company, NEC and its associates are also connected persons of Legend Holdings at the subsidiary level. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement also constitute continuing connected transactions of Legend Holdings under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As NEC, NEC Fielding and NESIC are connected persons of Legend Holdings at the subsidiary level, the transactions contemplated under the Products and Brand Agreements and the Transitional Services Agreement are connected transactions between Legend Holdings and connected persons at the subsidiary level. - 10 - The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) has approved the Continuing Connected Transactions and the Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023 and confirmed that (i) the Products and Brand Agreements, the Transitional Services Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of Legend Holdings and its subsidiary and are on normal commercial terms, and the terms thereof are fair and reasonable and in the interests of Legend Holdings and the Shareholders as a whole; and the Proposed Annual Caps 2021-2023 are fair and reasonable and in the interests of Legend Holdings and its subsidiaries and the Shareholders as a whole. As none of the Directors had a material interest in the above transactions, none of them was required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions approving the above transactions. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, the Continuing Connected Transactions are subject to annual review, reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and the Shareholders' approval requirements. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein: "Affiliate" any direct or indirect subsidiary or parent company of a company and any direct or indirect subsidiary of any such parent company, in each case from time to time "Announcements of the announcements of the Lenovo dated April 21, 2011, October 7, Lenovo" 2014 and May 25, 2017 "Automatic Renewal" subject to compliance with the Listing Rules (if applicable) at the relevant time, the automatic renewal of the term of the relevant agreement for an additional year until a prescribed date or unless either party gives notice to the other of its intention to terminate such relevant agreements at a prescribed time prior to the expiry of the term "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "Business Combination the business combination agreement entered into between the Agreement" Lenovo, Lenovo BV, NEC and NECP on January 27, 2011 (the rights and obligations of NECP thereunder were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011), as amended by an amendment agreement entered into between Lenovo, Lenovo BV, NEC and NEC Newco on October 7, 2014 "Company" or "Legend Legend Holdings Corporation, a joint-stock company incorporated Holdings" under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange - 11 - "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Continuing Connected transactions contemplated under the Products and Brand Agreements Transactions" and the Transitional Services Agreement "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Hong Kong" Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "IT" information technology "Joint Venture Period" the period from July 1, 2011 until the date on which NEC no longer holds any shares in JVC "JPY" Japanese Yen, the lawful currency of Japan "JVCo" Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V., an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo, a subsidiary of the Company, incorporated pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement "Lenovo" Lenovo Group Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Hong Kong, the ordinary shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. It is a subsidiary of the Company "Lenovo BV" Lenovo International Coöperatief U.A. (formerly known as Lenovo (International) B.V.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo, incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands "Lenovo Directors" The directors of Lenovo "Lenovo Group" Lenovo and its subsidiaries subsisting from time to time "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "NEC" NEC Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of Japan (TSE: 6701) "NEC Fielding" NEC Fielding, Ltd. a subsidiary of NEC incorporated under the laws of Japan "NEC Fielding the agreement for the supply of services between NEC Fielding and Agreement" NECP dated January 15, 2004 (the rights and obligations of NECP thereunder were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011) - 12 - "NEC Group" NEC and its Affiliates from time to time "NEC Newco" NEC Personal Computers, Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Japan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCo "NEC Newco Brand the brand licence agreement between NEC and NEC Newco dated Licence Agreement" July 1, 2011, as amended by an amendment agreement dated October 7, 2014 "NEC Newco Licensed certain products and/or services of NEC's personal computer business Products" in Japan bearing the "NEC" brand and subject to the brand licensing arrangements under the NEC Newco Brand Licence Agreement "NECP" NEC Embedded Products, Ltd. (formerly known as NEC Personal Products, Ltd. before July1, 2011), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC incorporated under the laws of Japan "NESIC" NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, an associate of NEC incorporated under the laws of Japan "NESIC Agreement" the agreement for the supply of operation and maintenance services for intranet and other internal communication systems of NECP between NESIC and NECP dated August 18, 2003 (the rights and obligations of NECP thereunder were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011) "Products" certain "NEC" branded personal computer products to be supplied to NEC under the Supply Agreement "Products and Brand the Supply Agreement, the NEC Fielding Agreement, the NESIC Agreements" Agreement and the NEC Newco Brand Licence Agreement "Proposed Annual Caps the annual caps for the Continuing Connected Transactions during 2021-2023" the three financial years ending March 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023 "Shareholders" shareholders of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Supply Agreement" the supply agreement entered into between NEC and NECP on February 28, 2011 (the rights and obligations of NECP thereunder were transferred to NEC Newco on and following July 1, 2011), as amended by the Supply Amendment Agreement - 13 - "Supply Amendment the amendment agreement entered into between NEC and NEC Agreement" Newco on October 7, 2014 in relation to amendments to the Supply Agreement "Transitional Services the transitional services agreement entered into between Lenovo and Agreement" NEC on July 1, 2011, as amended by the TSA Side Letter "TSA Side Letter" the side letter entered into between Lenovo and NEC on June 30, 2016 in relation to amendments to the Transitional Services Agreement "US$" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America "%" per cent. For the purpose of this announcement, the translation of Japanese Yen into United States dollars is based on the exchange rate of JPY1.00 to US$0.0091. Such translation should not be construed as representations that the relevant amounts have been, could have been, or could be, converted at these or any other rates or at all. By Order of the Board of Legend Holdings Corporation NING Min Chairman February 21, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Min and Mr. LI Peng; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan, Mr. WU Lebin, Mr. SUO Jishuan and Mr. WANG Yusuo; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing, Ms. HAO Quan and Mr. YIN Jian'an. - 14 - Attachments Original document

