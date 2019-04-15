Legend Power : Announces US$550,000 Follow-on Order from Leading New York Property Manager – SmartGATE™ Systems to be installed at Flagship Manhattan Property of Fortune 100 Tech Company

Vancouver, Canada, April 15, 2019 - Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS:TSXV), a global leader in onsite energy management technology, announces that a leading New York property manager has facilitated the follow-on purchase of two SmartGATE™ systems for the New York City building complex of a global Fortune 100 technology company. These new orders follow a successful initial deployment and evaluation of a SmartGATE™ unit installed earlier in the same building.

'We've made very good progress over the last year in developing opportunities in the commercial real estate category in the New York City market and are pleased to see the expansion of our first customer deployment there,' said Legend's CEO Randy Buchamer. 'When a recognized New York City property manager sees a strong financial case and a way to achieve high sustainability standards, we know our value proposition is resonating and our strategy is working.'

Legend's sales team entered the New York market in mid-2018 and announced the first installed unit in July of that year. Since then, Legend has grown its presence in the region and is in discussions with several customers to deploy the SmartGATE™ system across several verticals in the region.

The traction is indicative of the growing trend of New York building owners and managers who are taking advantage of significant incentives to invest in advanced building solutions to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and protect the buildings from present and future grid volatility.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) is a global leader in voltage management technology. We help buildings use less energy by eliminating 'overvoltage'; an inherent challenge associated with power grids around the world. Legend's industry-proven SmartGATETM enables dynamic power-management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts, and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking information', including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.