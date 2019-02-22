Log in
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC

Legend Power : reg; Schedules Q1 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

02/22/2019 | 09:26am EST

Vancouver, B.C., Canada - February 22, 2019 - Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V: LPS) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in energy management technology, today announced it will release its Q1 2019 financial results for the three months ended December 31,2018, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00PM PT (4:00PM ET). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q1 2019 financial results for Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:30PM PT (4:30PM ET). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial OfficerF

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
DATE: Thursday, February 28, 2019
TIME: 1:30PM PT (4:30pm ET)
DIAL-IN NUMBER: North America Toll Free Dial-in Number (877) 201-0168
Local and International Dial-in Number (647) 788-4901
CONFERENCE ID: 1984667
REPLAY: Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) is a global leader in voltage management technology. We help buildings use less energy by eliminating 'overvoltage'; an inherent challenge associated with power grids around the world. Legend's industry-proven SmartGATETM enables dynamic power-management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts, and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO
+ 1 604 671 9522
svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking information', including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Legend Power Systems Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 14:25:09 UTC
