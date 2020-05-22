Legend Power : reg; Schedules Q2 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Log in
05/22/2020 | 10:52am EDT

Vancouver, B.C., Canada - May 22, 2020 ‐ Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V: LPS) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in onsite energy management technology, today announced it will release its Q2 2020 financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after the close. The Company has scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q2 2020 financial results for Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 4:15PM ET (1:15PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, May 28, 2020
TIME: 4:15PM ET (1:15PM PT)
DIAL-IN NUMBER: Toll Free Dial-in Number (877) 201-0168
International Dial-in Number (647) 788-4901
CONFERENCE ID: 1575407
REPLAY: Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.
Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) is a global leader in onsite energy management technology. We help buildings overcome grid volatility challenges common to utilities around the world. Legend's industry-proven SmartGATE™ enables dynamic power management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO
+ 1 604 671 9522
svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward‐looking information', including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Legend Power Systems Inc. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 14:51:10 UTC
