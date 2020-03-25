Log in
BrandywineGLOBAL : – Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/25/2020 | 11:27am EDT

Stockholders Re-Elect Nisha Kumar, William R. Hutchinson and Jane E. Trust, CFA to the Board

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE: BWG) (the “Fund”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Nisha Kumar, William R. Hutchinson and Jane E. Trust, CFA to the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund issued the following statement:

The BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Board and management team thank our stockholders for their strong support and participation throughout this process. We appreciate that stockholders recognize that the Fund’s Board has the right experience, skills and diversity to continue to act in the best interests of all stockholders. We look forward to building on our track record of delivering strong total returns and consistent distributions to stockholders.

The certified results also confirm that stockholders have voted against the Non-Binding Self-Tender Offer/Liquidation Proposal.

Additionally, the certified results confirm that stockholders have voted to approve the Non-Binding Bylaws Amendment Proposal. The Fund’s Board of Directors will take this proposal into consideration.

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc.

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Forward Looking Statement

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The information provided is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice.

All investments are subject to risk including the possible loss of principal. All benchmark performance reflects no deduction for fees, expenses or taxes. Please note that an investor cannot invest directly in a benchmark.


© Business Wire 2020
