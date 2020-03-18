Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Legg Mason, Inc.    LM

LEGG MASON, INC.

(LM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LEGG MASON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Legg Mason, Inc. - LM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:52pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) to Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Legg Mason will receive only $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lm/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEGG MASON, INC.
01:52pLEGG MASON INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/18LEGG MASON, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11LEGG MASON : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for February 2020
PR
02/24Correction to Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/24LEGG MASON : Provides Update On Participation At Citi Conference
PU
02/22E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02/21E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/20WeissLaw LLP Investigates Legg Mason, Inc.
PR
02/18LEGG MASON, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Art..
AQ
02/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Legg Mason, Inc. ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 922 M
EBIT 2020 546 M
Net income 2020 281 M
Debt 2020 1 017 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 4 164 M
Chart LEGG MASON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Legg Mason, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGG MASON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,55  $
Last Close Price 47,91  $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Andrew Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Nachtwey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert E. Angelica Independent Director
John Vincent Murphy Lead Independent Director
Carol Anthony Davidson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGG MASON, INC.30.38%4 164
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.06%60 199
UBS GROUP-36.52%29 138
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-40.45%26 525
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-19.94%25 518
STATE STREET CORPORATION-36.88%17 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group