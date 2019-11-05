Log in
LEGG MASON : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/30LEGG MASON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30LEGG MASON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Legg Mason : Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/05/2019 | 04:16pm EST

BALTIMORE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on January 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2019.

About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve LivesLegg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $782 billion as of September 30, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legg-mason-announces-quarterly-dividend-300952225.html

SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
