LEGG MASON INC (LM)

LEGG MASON INC (LM)
01/18 04:01:28 pm
29.09 USD   +2.21%
Legg Mason : Hosting Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results

01/18/2019 | 04:49pm EST

News Release

For Immediate Release

Contact Information:

Investors:

Media:

Alan Magleby

Mary Athridge

+1 (410) 454-5246

+1 (212) 805-6035

amagleby@leggmason.com

mkathridge@leggmason.com

Legg Mason Hosting Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results

General Public Invited to Participate Via Special Access Line

Baltimore, MD - Jan. 18, 2019 - Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) will announce operating results for its fiscal third quarter 2019 ended Dec. 31, 2018 on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in a press release that will be issued at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. The press release will also be available on www.leggmason.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, hosted by Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason, Inc., will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The call will be open to the general public.

Interested participants should access the call by dialing 1-800-447-0521 (or for international calls 1-847-413-3238), confirmation number 48102569, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start to ensure a connection.

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Legg Mason website shortly after the release of the financial results.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Legg Mason website, in the investor relations section, or by dialing 1-888-843-7419 (or for international calls 1-630-652-3042) and entering pass code 4810 2569# when prompted. Please note that the replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $727 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018. To learn more, visit our website,our newsroom,or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter,or Facebook.

Brandywine Global | Clarion Partners | ClearBridge Investments | EnTrustPermal | Martin Currie | QS Investors | RARE Infrastructure | Royce & Associates | Western Asset

Disclaimer

Legg Mason Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 21:48:09 UTC
