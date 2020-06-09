Log in
Legg Mason : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for May 2020

06/09/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

BALTIMORE, Md., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.2 billion as of May 31, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.4 billion, driven by fixed income and alternative net inflows of $0.7 billion and $0.1 billion, respectively, partially offset by equity net outflows of $0.4 billion.  AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $3.2 billion and positive foreign exchange of $0.1 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in billions)

(Unaudited)














































Assets Under Management















































Preliminary 











By asset class:


May 2020


April 2020


March 2020


December 2019


September 2019


June 2019


Equity


$             191.1


$             180.5


$            161.2


$            214.0


$            203.3


$            205.6


Fixed Income


441.1


431.6


420.2


451.8


442.7


438.0


Alternatives


73.8


73.5


74.3


74.3


72.6


70.1



Long-Term Assets


$             706.0


$             685.6


$            655.7


$            740.1


$            718.6


$            713.7


Liquidity


74.2


77.5


75.1


63.4


63.2


66.5



Total


$             780.2


$             763.1


$            730.8


$            803.5


$            781.8


$            780.2

 

About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™,  Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $780 billion as of May 31, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legg-mason-reports-assets-under-management-and-flows-for-may-2020-301073135.html

SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
