Legg Mason : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for May 2020

BALTIMORE, Md., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.2 billion as of May 31, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.4 billion, driven by fixed income and alternative net inflows of $0.7 billion and $0.1 billion, respectively, partially offset by equity net outflows of $0.4 billion. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $3.2 billion and positive foreign exchange of $0.1 billion.
LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in billions)
(Unaudited)
Assets Under Management
Preliminary
By asset class:
May 2020
April 2020
March 2020
December 2019
September 2019
June 2019
Equity
$ 191.1
$ 180.5
$ 161.2
$ 214.0
$ 203.3
$ 205.6
Fixed Income
441.1
431.6
420.2
451.8
442.7
438.0
Alternatives
73.8
73.5
74.3
74.3
72.6
70.1
Long-Term Assets
$ 706.0
$ 685.6
$ 655.7
$ 740.1
$ 718.6
$ 713.7
Liquidity
74.2
77.5
75.1
63.4
63.2
66.5
Total
$ 780.2
$ 763.1
$ 730.8
$ 803.5
$ 781.8
$ 780.2
