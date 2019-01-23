Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Legg Mason Inc    LM

LEGG MASON INC (LM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Legg Mason : Royce Special Equity Multi-Cap Fund to Close

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royce Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a plan of liquidation for Royce Special Equity Multi-Cap Fund, to be effective on February 25, 2019. The Fund is being liquidated primarily because it has not maintained assets at a sufficient level for it to be viable.

A distribution is being paid on January 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2019.

CLASS

TICKER SYMBOL

CUSIP

RECORD DATE

EX-DATE

PAYABLE DATE

INCOME

S/T GAINS

L/T GAINS

TOTAL

Investment

RSMCX

780811733

1/22/19

1/23/19

1/23/19

0.0000

0.0000

3.4340

3.4340

Service

RSEMX

780811774

1/22/19

1/23/19

1/23/19

0.0000

0.0000

3.4502

3.4502

Institutional

RMUIX

780811725

1/22/19

1/23/19

1/23/19

0.0088

0.0000

3.4144

3.4232

Consultant

RSMLX

780811659

1/22/19

1/23/19

1/23/19

0.0000

0.0000

2.2169

2.2169

As of December 17, 2018, the Fund was no longer offering its shares for purchase.

If you have any questions regarding this release, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268. For more information on The Royce Funds, please visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

About Royce & Associates, LP: Royce & Associates, LP, is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 40 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM). Royce Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's distributor, is a member of FINRA and the SIPC.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-special-equity-multi-cap-fund-to-close-300783184.html

SOURCE Royce & Associates, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGG MASON INC
03:22pLEGG MASON : Royce Special Equity Multi-Cap Fund to Close
PR
01/18LEGG MASON : Hosting Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Result..
PU
01/11LEGG MASON : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for December 2018
PR
2018LEGG MASON : Looking To 2019, Legg Mason Affiliates Expect to Navigate Slowing G..
PR
2018LEGG MASON INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018LEGG MASON : Celebrates A Decade Of Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting
PR
2018LEGG MASON : Royce to Merge Funds to Streamline Investment Strategies
PR
2018LEGG MASON : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for November 2018
PR
2018LEGG MASON : Royce Expands Reach With Legg Mason-Sponsored Offering in Japan
PR
2018LEGG MASON : Royce International Discovery Fund to Close
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.