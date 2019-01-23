Legg Mason : Royce Special Equity Multi-Cap Fund to Close

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royce Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a plan of liquidation for Royce Special Equity Multi-Cap Fund, to be effective on February 25, 2019. The Fund is being liquidated primarily because it has not maintained assets at a sufficient level for it to be viable.

A distribution is being paid on January 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2019.

CLASS TICKER SYMBOL CUSIP RECORD DATE EX-DATE PAYABLE DATE INCOME S/T GAINS L/T GAINS TOTAL Investment RSMCX 780811733 1/22/19 1/23/19 1/23/19 0.0000 0.0000 3.4340 3.4340 Service RSEMX 780811774 1/22/19 1/23/19 1/23/19 0.0000 0.0000 3.4502 3.4502 Institutional RMUIX 780811725 1/22/19 1/23/19 1/23/19 0.0088 0.0000 3.4144 3.4232 Consultant RSMLX 780811659 1/22/19 1/23/19 1/23/19 0.0000 0.0000 2.2169 2.2169

As of December 17, 2018, the Fund was no longer offering its shares for purchase.

If you have any questions regarding this release, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268. For more information on The Royce Funds, please visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

About Royce & Associates, LP: Royce & Associates, LP, is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 40 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM). Royce Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's distributor, is a member of FINRA and the SIPC.

