Legg Mason to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Baltimore, MD - April 15, 2020 - Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) will announce operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 AM ET. The press release will also be available on www.leggmason.com.

The presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relationssection of the Legg Mason website shortly after the release of the financial results.

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $731 billion as of March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

