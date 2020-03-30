Liquidation of Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (CBOE BZX (Ticker Symbol): LVHE)

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (the “fund”) has determined to liquidate the fund. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently expected to be sent to shareholders of the fund on or about May 22, 2020 (the “Liquidation Date”).

Effective as of the close of business on March 30, 2020, the fund will no longer accept orders for the purchase of creation units. It is expected that the fund will cease trading on Cboe bzx on or about May 15, 2020 after the close of business, and subsequently will be delisted.

“As with all of our investment solutions, we are continuously evaluating our product lineup to ensure it is relevant and meets investor demand. In this case, we have determined a timely liquidation is the best option. We are pleased with the performance and investor reception to other ETFs we offer,” said Rick Genoni, Legg Mason’s Head of ETF Product Management.

In connection with the liquidation, any shares of the fund outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically redeemed on the Liquidation Date. After payment (or setting aside for later payment) of the fund’s obligations, shareholders who remain in the fund until the Liquidation Date will receive liquidation distribution(s) based on the current aggregate net asset value of the shares of the fund that such shareholder then holds. The fund may or may not, depending upon its circumstances, pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

Shareholders of the fund may sell their shares of the fund on the Cboe bzx until the market close on the date the fund ceases trading and may incur customary transaction fees from their broker-dealer in connection with such sales.

Legg Mason’s net assets for ETFs exceeded $1.49 billion as of December 31, 2019. For more information, shareholders of the fund may call 1-877-721-1926.

FUND LIQUIDATION:

FUND NAME TICKER EXCHANGE Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF LVHE CBOE BZX

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason is a global asset management firm with $803.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. The Company provides active asset management in many major investment centers throughout the world. Legg Mason is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, and its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: LM).

