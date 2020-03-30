Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Legg Mason, Inc.    LM

LEGG MASON, INC.

(LM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liquidation of Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (CBOE BZX (Ticker Symbol): LVHE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (the “fund”) has determined to liquidate the fund. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently expected to be sent to shareholders of the fund on or about May 22, 2020 (the “Liquidation Date”).

Effective as of the close of business on March 30, 2020, the fund will no longer accept orders for the purchase of creation units. It is expected that the fund will cease trading on Cboe bzx on or about May 15, 2020 after the close of business, and subsequently will be delisted.

“As with all of our investment solutions, we are continuously evaluating our product lineup to ensure it is relevant and meets investor demand. In this case, we have determined a timely liquidation is the best option. We are pleased with the performance and investor reception to other ETFs we offer,” said Rick Genoni, Legg Mason’s Head of ETF Product Management.

In connection with the liquidation, any shares of the fund outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically redeemed on the Liquidation Date. After payment (or setting aside for later payment) of the fund’s obligations, shareholders who remain in the fund until the Liquidation Date will receive liquidation distribution(s) based on the current aggregate net asset value of the shares of the fund that such shareholder then holds. The fund may or may not, depending upon its circumstances, pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

Shareholders of the fund may sell their shares of the fund on the Cboe bzx until the market close on the date the fund ceases trading and may incur customary transaction fees from their broker-dealer in connection with such sales.

Legg Mason’s net assets for ETFs exceeded $1.49 billion as of December 31, 2019. For more information, shareholders of the fund may call 1-877-721-1926.

FUND LIQUIDATION:

FUND NAME

TICKER

EXCHANGE

Legg Mason Emerging

Markets Low Volatility High

Dividend ETF

LVHE

CBOE BZX

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason is a global asset management firm with $803.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. The Company provides active asset management in many major investment centers throughout the world. Legg Mason is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, and its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: LM).

If you are neither a resident nor a citizen of the United States or if you are a non-U.S. entity, the ETF’s ordinary income dividends (which include distributions of net short-term capital gains) will generally be subject to a 30% U.S. federal withholding tax, unless a lower treaty rate applies. For further information, please see the ETF’s prospectus which is available at www.leggmason.com/etfliterature. Redemption payments will be effected within the specified number of calendar days following the date on which a request for redemption in proper form is made. For more information, please see the ETF’s statement of additional information (SAI), which can be found at www.leggmason.com/etfliterature.

Any information, statement or opinion set forth herein is general in nature, is not directed to or based on the financial situation or needs of any particular investor, and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice, forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or a recommendation with respect to any particular security or investment strategy or type of retirement account. Investors seeking financial advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies should consult their financial professional.

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Before investing, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in the prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, which is available at www.leggmason.com/etfliterature. Please read it carefully.

© 2020 Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC., a Legg Mason, Inc. subsidiary.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEGG MASON, INC.
04:32pLIQUIDATION OF LEGG MASON EMERGING M : Lvhe)
BU
03/20LEGG MASON : Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund (CPREIF) Makes Second Comm..
PU
03/18LEGG MASON INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/18LEGG MASON, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11LEGG MASON : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for February 2020
PR
02/24Correction to Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/24LEGG MASON : Provides Update On Participation At Citi Conference
PU
02/22E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02/21E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/20WeissLaw LLP Investigates Legg Mason, Inc.
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 919 M
EBIT 2020 546 M
Net income 2020 280 M
Debt 2020 1 017 M
Yield 2020 3,31%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 4 241 M
Chart LEGG MASON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Legg Mason, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGG MASON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 49,82  $
Last Close Price 48,32  $
Spread / Highest target 3,48%
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Andrew Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Nachtwey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert E. Angelica Independent Director
John Vincent Murphy Lead Independent Director
Carol Anthony Davidson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGG MASON, INC.34.56%4 241
BLACKROCK, INC.-13.60%67 605
UBS GROUP AG-25.81%34 296
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.35%28 800
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-19.21%22 970
STATE STREET CORPORATION-38.48%17 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group