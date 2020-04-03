Log in
Moore Kuehn, PLLC : Encourages Investors of MEET, LM, EQM, and BFST to Contact Law Firm

04/03/2020 | 10:50am EDT

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • The Meet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEET)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding NuCom Group's acquisition of The Meet Group for $6.30 per share.  Moore Kuehn's investigation concerns whether Meet Group's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM)

On March 27, 2020, a proxy was filed with the SEC regarding Franklin Resources, Inc. acquisition of Legg Mason for $50.00 per share.  Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the sale is fair to Legg Mason shareholders.

  • EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Equitrans Midstream Corp's acquisition of EQM Midstream Partners.  Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding EQM common unit will be converted into 2.44 shares of Equitrans common stock.

  • Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Business First Bancshares's acquisition of Pedestal Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Pedestal will receive 1.745 shares of Business First for every share of Pedestal owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders to contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.    Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-investors-of-meet-lm-eqm-and-bfst-to-contact-law-firm-301034990.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2020
