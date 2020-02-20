Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Legg Mason, Inc.    LM

LEGG MASON, INC.

(LM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Legg Mason, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:30pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Legg Mason, Inc. ("LM" or the "Company") (NYSE: LM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources") (NYSE: BEN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LM shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close by the third quarter of 2020.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own LM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/legg-mason-inc/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether LM's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company reported adjusted net income of $93.2 million, representing growth of $16.9 million or approximately 18% when compared to $76.3 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, according to Franklin Resources' Executive Chairman, "[t]his is a landmark acquisition for our organization that unlocks substantial value and growth opportunities driven by greater scale, diversity and balance across investment strategies, distribution channels and geographies."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-legg-mason-inc-301008821.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEGG MASON, INC.
05:30pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Legg Mason, Inc.
PR
02/18LEGG MASON, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Art..
AQ
02/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Legg Mason, Inc. ..
PR
02/18(LM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Legg Mason, Inc.; Is $..
PR
02/18LEGG MASON : Franklin Templeton to Acquire Legg Mason
PU
02/18LEGG MASON : Franklin Resources buying Legg Mason for $4.5 billion
AQ
02/18ENTRUST GLOBAL : Announces Reacquisition of Legg Mason's Interest
PR
02/18LEGG MASON, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18LEGG MASON : Franklin Templeton to Acquire Legg Mason, Creating $1.5 Trillion AU..
BU
02/12LEGG MASON : Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for January 2020
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group