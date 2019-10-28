Leggett & Platt : Reports 3Q Results 0 10/28/2019 | 04:09pm EDT Send by mail :

3Q EPS was $.74 , an increase of $.07 vs. 3Q18; 3Q adjusted 1 EPS of $.76 , up $.10 vs 3Q18

3Q cash flow from operations was a strong $213 million

2019 EPS guidance raised: EPS of $2.40 - $2.55 ; adjusted EPS of $2.48 - $2.63 Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt reported third quarter 2019 sales of $1.24 billion, a 14% increase versus third quarter last year. Acquisitions added 16% to sales growth (primarily ECS)

Organic sales were down 2%:

Volume down 1% (exited business -4%)



Absent declines from exited business, volume up 3%



Raw material-related selling price decreases and negative currency impact -1% Third quarter EBIT was $144 million, up $20 million or 16% from third quarter last year, and adjusted1 EBIT was $148 million, a $24 million increase. EBIT benefited from:

ECS acquisition



Lower raw material costs



Improved earnings performance in Furniture Products

EBIT margin was 11.6% and adjusted1 EBIT margin was 11.9%, up from 11.4% in the third quarter of 2018 Third quarter EPS was $.74. Third quarter adjusted1 EPS was $.76, an increase of $.10 versus third quarter 2018. The increase reflects higher EBIT and a lower tax rate ($.03/share) partially offset by higher interest expense ($.06/share). Restructuring: Third quarter included $4 million (pretax), or $.02 per share, of restructuring-related charges

$3 million cash and $1 million non-cash

Full year restructuring-related charges are expected to be approximately $14 million ($.08/share)

$7 million cash and $7 million non-cash

President and CEO Karl G. Glassman commented, "Sales grew 14% in the third quarter, primarily from the ECS acquisition. Sales were stronger in Automotive, U.S. Spring, and Work Furniture but this improvement was more than offset by planned lower volume from business exited in Fashion Bed and Home Furniture and weak trade demand in the Industrial Products segment. "Third quarter adjusted1 EBIT increased a notable $24 million over third quarter last year, primarily from the ECS acquisition, lower raw material costs (including LIFO benefit), and improved earnings performance in Furniture Products. "Our Automotive business grew 8% versus third quarter 2018, exceeding the global market by over 1,000 basis points. This year we should exceed market growth by 600–700 basis points. While we remain confident in continued strong performance, ongoing disruption in the global market makes it difficult to predict our relative performance with precision. Accordingly, we are moving away from our specific goal of exceeding market growth by 1,000 basis points, although we expect to significantly outperform the market over the long term. "Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced final dumping duties on mattresses imported from China that range from 57% to 1,732%. Notably, approximately 90% of Chinese mattresses are now subject to antidumping duties in excess of 160%. We expect the U.S. International Trade Commission to make a final determination in this matter no later than the first week of December. In our U.S. bedding businesses, we continue to see strong demand. U.S. Spring sales dollars were up 6%. Finished mattress units were up 28% in the third quarter, including ECS's year-over-year growth." Debt and Cash Flow Debt was 3.15x trailing 12-month pro forma adjusted 1 EBITDA; we expect to be at our target level of debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.5x by the end of 2020

Debt was 3.15x trailing 12-month pro forma adjusted EBITDA; we expect to be at our target level of debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.5x by the end of 2020
Operating cash flow was $213 million in the third quarter, an increase of $86 million versus third quarter last year

Issued .4 million shares through employee benefit plans and option exercises

Shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter were 131.6 million 2019 Guidance Full year 2019 sales guidance narrowed, and EPS guidance raised

Sales are expected to be $4.7 - $4.8 billion, an increase of 10-12% versus 2018

are expected to be - , an increase of 10-12% versus 2018 Organic sales are expected to decline -3% to -5%, including -3% from exited business



Acquisitions should add 15% to sales

EPS is expected to be $2.40 - $2.55, including approximately $.08 per share of restructuring-related costs

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.48 - $2.63

is expected to be - ECS is expected to be neutral to EPS in 2019

Based on this guidance range, EBIT margin should be 10.7-11.0%; adjusted EBIT margin should be

11.0-11.3%

11.0-11.3% Operating cash flow should exceed $550 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $160 million, versus prior guidance of $180 million

, versus prior guidance of Implied full-year effective tax rate of approximately 22%, versus prior guidance of 24%

Prior Guidance:

Sales: $4.7 - $4.85 billion

-

EPS: $2.30 - $2.50; adjusted EPS: $2.40 - $2.60

- ; adjusted EPS: - Implied 4Q Guidance:

Sales are expected to be $1.1 - $1.2 billion

-

EPS is expected to be $.57 - $.72, including approximately $.02 per share of restructuring-related costs

- , including approximately per share of restructuring-related costs

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $.59 - $.74

of (pretax) In the third quarter of 2018, increasing steel costs resulted in LIFO expense of $6.0 million (pretax) SEGMENT RESULTS – Third Quarter 2019 (versus 3Q 2018) Residential Products – Total sales grew 41%; acquisitions added 38%

Organic sales increased 3%

Volume was up 4%, primarily from continued market share and content gains in U.S. Spring



Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact reduced sales 1%

EBIT increased $10 million, with earnings from the ECS acquisition (after $12 million of amortization expense) partially offset by $2 million in restructuring-related charges and other factors

EBIT decreased $3 million , primarily from lower trade steel rod and wire volume and $1 million in restructuring-related charges, partially offset by an earnout of $2 million related to a prior-year divestiture Furniture Products – Total sales were down 8%

Volume decreased 8%, primarily from our decision to exit Fashion Bed and planned declines in Home Furniture, partially offset by growth in Work Furniture and Adjustable Bed

Raw material-related selling price increases were offset by a negative currency impact

EBIT increased $11 million , primarily from improved pricing and lower fixed costs attributable to restructuring activity, partially offset by $1 million in restructuring-related charges Specialized Products – Total sales increased 6%

Volume was up 7%, from growth in Automotive

Currency impact, net of raw material-related price increases in Hydraulic Cylinders, decreased sales 1%

EBIT increased $1 million , primarily from higher volume in Automotive partially offset by underperformance at our French Aerospace operation Slides and Conference Call

A set of slides containing summary financial information is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, October 29. The webcast can be accessed from Leggett's website. The dial-in number is (201) 689-8341; there is no passcode. Fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on Monday, February 3, with a conference call the next morning. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 136-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The Company is comprised of 15 business units, 22,000 employee-partners, and 145 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; g) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and h) bedding industry machinery. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the 2019 total sales, organic sales, annualized sales added by acquisitions including ECS, EPS, adjusted EPS, EPS impact from ECS, sales growth, improved EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT margin, cash from operations, decreasing steel costs, LIFO benefit, restructuring-related costs, the International Trade Commission final antidumping duty determination; and our ability to deleverage to a target level ratio of debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.5 by year-end 2020. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs of Leggett or its management at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: (i) the Company's and ECS's ability to achieve their respective operating targets; (ii) inability to comply with the restrictive covenants in the Company's credit agreement; (iii) increases or decreases in our capital needs, which may vary depending on acquisition or divestiture activity, our working capital needs and capital expenditures; (iv) market conditions; (v) price and product competition from foreign and domestic competitors, changes in demand for the Company's products, cost and availability of raw materials and labor, fuel and energy costs, our ability to increase the dividend, our ability to repatriate cash from offshore accounts, net interest expense, tax rates, increased trade costs, cybersecurity breaches, customer losses and insolvencies, disruption to our steel rod mill, general economic conditions, possible goodwill or other asset impairment, foreign currency fluctuation, the amount of fully diluted shares, depreciation and amortization, and litigation risks; (vi) changed restructuring-related costs as more information is obtained; and (vii) other risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed with the SEC. CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com

Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Wendy M. Watson, Director, Investor Relations

Cassie J. Branscum, Manager, Investor Relations 1 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP reconciliations. LEGGETT & PLATT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE (In millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Net sales

$ 1,239.3

$ 1,091.5

14%

$ 3,607.6

$ 3,222.8

12% Cost of goods sold

963.8

864.4





2,829.4

2,547.3



Gross profit

275.5

227.1

21%

778.2

675.5

15% Selling & administrative expenses

115.2

100.7

14%

352.1

313.2

12% Amortization

16.3

5.2





47.3

15.3



Other expense (income), net

(0.1)

(3.2)





0.5

(5.9)



Earnings before interest and taxes

144.1

124.4

16%

378.3

352.9

7% Net interest expense

21.1

11.1





63.0

36.7



Earnings before income taxes

123.0

113.3





315.3

316.2



Income taxes

23.4

23.3





68.3

63.2



Net earnings

99.6

90.0





247.0

253.0



Less net income from non-controlling interest

-

-





-

(0.1)



Net earnings attributable to L&P

$ 99.6

$ 90.0

11%

$ 247.0

$ 252.9

(2%) Earnings per diluted share























Net earnings per diluted share

$0.74

$0.67

10%

$1.83

$1.87

(2%) Shares outstanding























Common stock (at end of period)

131.6

130.4

0.9%

131.6

130.4



Basic (average for period)

134.9

133.8





134.7

134.4



Diluted (average for period)

135.4

134.7

0.5%

135.2

135.4





























CASH FLOW

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE (In millions)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Net earnings

$ 99.6

$ 90.0





$ 247.0

$ 253.0



Depreciation and amortization

48.4

33.8





144.7

101.0



Working capital decrease (increase)

55.2

11.9





(20.6)

(121.5)



Impairments

1.4

0.1





5.7

0.3



Other operating activity

8.3

(9.3)





39.8

18.3



Net Cash from Operating Activity

$ 212.9

$ 126.5

68%

$ 416.6

$ 251.1

66% Additions to PP&E

(32.5)

(41.4)





(103.0)

(122.6)

(16%) Purchase of companies, net of cash

-

(17.7)





(1,244.3)

(107.9)



Proceeds from business and asset sales

3.3

1.8





5.3

3.7



Dividends paid

(52.6)

(49.4)





(152.0)

(144.2)



Repurchase of common stock, net

(2.1)

(0.6)





(4.4)

(107.9)



Additions (payments) to debt, net

(166.4)

(90.5)





1,074.5

99.5



Other

(10.3)

(11.6)





(18.8)

(34.3)



Increase (Decr.) in Cash & Equiv.

$ (47.7)

$ (82.9)





$ (26.1)

$ (162.6)





























FINANCIAL POSITION

30-Sep











(In millions)

2019

2018

Change











Cash and equivalents

$ 242.0

$ 363.5















Receivables

677.3

625.5















Inventories

635.8

634.0















Other current assets

49.5

44.0















Total current assets

1,604.6

1,667.0

(4%)











Net fixed assets

817.3

723.0















Operating lease right-of-use assets

156.0

—















Goodwill

1,392.0

840.3















Intangible assets and deferred costs

770.6

188.4















Other assets

117.3

130.4















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 4,857.8

$ 3,549.1

37%











Trade accounts payable

$ 467.3

$ 428.7















Current debt maturities

51.2

3.6















Current operating lease liabilities

38.0

—















Other current liabilities

364.3

352.6















Total current liabilities

920.8

784.9

17%











Long-term debt

2,197.1

1,353.2

62%











Operating lease liabilities

119.0

—















Deferred taxes and other liabilities

365.3

245.0















Equity

1,255.6

1,166.0

8%











Total Capitalization

3,937.0

2,764.2

42%











TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 4,857.8

$ 3,549.1

37%











LEGGETT & PLATT SEGMENT RESULTS1

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE (In millions)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Residential Products























External Sales

$ 631.9

$ 446.5

41.5%

$ 1,775.0

$ 1,283.4

38.3% Total Sales (External + Inter-segment)

635.6

449.9

41.3%

1,785.1

1,296.1

37.7% EBIT

53.2

43.0

24%

129.5

118.0

10% EBIT Margin

8.4%

9.6%

(120) bps 2 7.3%

9.1%

(180) bps Restructuring-related charges

2.0

—





2.1

—



ECS transaction costs

—

—





0.9

—



Adjusted EBIT

55.2

43.0

28%

132.5

118.0

12% Adjusted EBIT Margin

8.7%

9.6%

(90) bps

7.4%

9.1%

(170) bps Depreciation and amortization

25.9

11.4





75.1

34.4



Adjusted EBITDA

81.1

54.4

49%

207.6

152.4

36% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.8%

12.1%

70 bps

11.6%

11.8%

(20) bps

























Industrial Products























External Sales

$ 68.6

$ 97.4

(29.6%)

$ 238.1

$ 275.8

(13.7%) Total Sales (External + Inter-segment)

144.4

173.4

(16.7%)

468.4

496.3

(5.6%) EBIT

22.6

25.2

(10%)

75.9

47.6

59% EBIT Margin

15.7%

14.5%

120 bps

16.2%

9.6%

660 bps Restructuring-related charges

0.6

—





0.6

—



Adjusted EBIT

23.2

25.2

(8%)

76.5

47.6

61% Adjusted EBIT Margin

16.1%

14.5%

160 bps

16.3%

9.6%

670 bps Depreciation and amortization

2.8

2.6





8.2

7.7



Adjusted EBITDA

26.0

27.8

(6%)

84.7

55.3

53% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

18.0%

16.0%

200 bps

18.1%

11.1%

700 bps

























Furniture Products























External Sales

$ 271.6

$ 294.1

(7.7%)

$ 797.4

$ 866.8

(8.0%) Total Sales (External + Inter-segment)

273.8

298.0

(8.1%)

804.8

877.2

(8.3%) EBIT

24.6

14.0

76%

51.9

48.3

7% EBIT Margin

9.0%

4.7%

430 bps

6.4%

5.5%

90 bps Restructuring-related charges

1.2

—





7.4

—



Adjusted EBIT

25.8

14.0

84%

59.3

48.3

23% Adjusted EBIT Margin

9.4%

4.7%

470 bps

7.4%

5.5%

190 bps Depreciation and amortization

3.8

4.3





11.8

13.0



Adjusted EBITDA

29.6

18.3

62%

71.1

61.3

16% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.8%

6.1%

470 bps

8.8%

7.0%

180 bps

























Specialized Products























External Sales

$ 267.2

$ 253.5

5.4%

$ 797.1

$ 796.8

0.0% Total Sales (External + Inter-segment)

268.1

254.2

5.5%

799.6

798.8

0.1% EBIT

44.4

43.5

2%

121.6

141.5

(14%) EBIT Margin

16.6%

17.1%

(50) bps

15.2%

17.7%

(250) bps Depreciation and amortization

10.4

9.8





31.0

28.7



EBITDA

54.8

53.3

3%

152.6

170.2

(10%) EBITDA Margin

20.4%

21.0%

(60) bps

19.1%

21.3%

(220) bps

























Total Company























External Sales

$ 1,239.3

$ 1,091.5

13.5%

$ 3,607.6

$ 3,222.8

11.9% EBIT - segments

144.8

125.7

15%

378.9

355.4

7% Intersegment eliminations and other

(0.7)

(1.3)





(0.6)

(2.5)



EBIT

144.1

124.4

16%

378.3

352.9

7% EBIT Margin

11.6%

11.4%

20 bps

10.5%

11.0%

(50) bps Restructuring-related charges 3

3.8

—





10.1

—



ECS transaction costs 3

—

—





0.9

—



Adjusted EBIT 3

147.9

124.4

19%

389.3

352.9

10% Adjusted EBIT Margin

11.9%

11.4%

50 bps

10.8%

11.0%

(20) bps Depreciation and amortization - segments

42.9

28.1





126.1

83.8



Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 4

5.5

5.7





18.6

17.2



Adjusted EBITDA 3

196.3

158.2

24%

534.0

453.9

18% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.8%

14.5%

130 bps

14.8%

14.1%

70 bps



















































LAST SIX QUARTERS

2018

2019 Selected Figures

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Net Sales ($ million)

1,102

1,092

1,047

1,155

1,213

1,239 Sales Growth (vs. prior year)

11%

8%

6%

12%

10%

14% Volume Growth (same locations vs. prior year)

6%

3%

—%

(3%)

(6%)

(1%)

























Adjusted EBIT 3($ million)

121

124

120

105

136

148 Cash from Operations ($ million)

81

127

189

31

172

213

























Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 3($ million)

589

598

609

620

651

689 (Long-term debt + current maturities) / Adj. EBITDA 3,5

2.5

2.3

1.9

4.0

3.7

3.3



















































Organic Sales (vs. prior year)

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Residential Products

7%

3%

5%

3%

(1%)

3% Industrial Products

23%

28%

22%

10%

(9%)

(17%) Furniture Products

9%

4%

(1%)

(5%)

(11%)

(8%) Specialized Products

11%

3%

—%

(5%)

(3%)

6% Overall

10%

6%

3%

(1%)

(6%)

(2%)

























1Segment margins calculated on Total Sales. Overall company margin calculated on External Sales.

2bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100thof 1%. 3Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations. 4Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets and amortization of debt issuance costs. 5EBITDA based on trailing twelve months. LEGGETT & PLATT RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 11































2018

2019 Non-GAAP adjustments 6

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Restructuring-related charges

-

-

16.3

6.3

-

3.8 Note impairment

-

-

15.9

-

-

- ECS transaction costs

-

-

6.9

0.9

-

- Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax) 7

-

-

39.1

7.2

-

3.8 Income tax impact

-

-

(7.5)

(1.8)

-

(0.4) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact

-

(1.8)

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP adjustments (after tax)

-

(1.8)

31.6

5.4

-

3.4

























Diluted shares outstanding

135.0

134.7

134.7

135.0

135.2

135.4

























EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

-

(0.01)

0.23

0.04

-

0.02





























2018

2019 Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 6

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Net sales

1,102

1,092

1,047

1,155

1,213

1,239

























EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)

121.1

124.4

84.0

98.2

136.0

144.1 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest) 8

-

-

36.0

7.2

-

3.8 Adjusted EBIT ($ millions)

121.1

124.4

120.0

105.4

136.0

147.9

























EBIT margin

11.0%

11.4%

8.0%

8.5%

11.2%

11.6% Adjusted EBIT margin

11.0%

11.4%

11.5%

9.1%

11.2%

11.9%

























EBIT

121.1

124.4

84.0

98.2

136.0

144.1 Depreciation and Amortization

33.8

33.8

35.1

46.3

50.0

48.4 EBITDA

154.9

158.2

119.1

144.5

186.0

192.5 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest) 8

-

-

36.0

7.2

-

3.8 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)

154.9

158.2

155.1

151.7

186.0

196.3

























EBITDA margin

14.1%

14.5%

11.4%

12.5%

15.3%

15.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.1%

14.5%

14.8%

13.1%

15.3%

15.8%

























Diluted EPS

0.63

0.67

0.39

0.45

0.64

0.74 EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

-

(0.01)

0.23

0.04

-

0.02 Adjusted EPS ($)

0.63

0.66

0.62

0.49

0.64

0.76





























2018

2019 Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q Total Debt

1,452

1,357

1,169

2,461

2,415

2,248

























Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

589

598

609

620

651

689

























Total Debt / Leggett Reported 12-month Adjusted EBITDA

2.5

2.3

1.9

4.0

3.7

3.3 Total Debt / Leggett and ECS 12-month Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 10













3.56

3.45

3.15

























6Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance. 7The non-GAAP adjustments affected various line items on the income statement. Details by quarter: 4Q 2018: $4.4 million COGS, $19.6 million SG&A, $11.9 million other expense, $3.2 million interest expense. 1Q 2019: $2.4 million COGS, $0.9 million SG&A, $3.9 million other expense. 3Q 2019: ($0.9) million COGS, $4.7 million other expense. 84Q 2018 excludes $3.2 million of financing-related charges recognized in interest expense. 9Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio. 10The Leggett and ECS pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019 is presented in the table below. Because the increase in total debt from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019 was directly attributable to the ECS acquisition, we believe it is more meaningful to investors to include ECS's pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019 in the total debt / 12-month adjusted EBITDA calculation.

























ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA from:













4/1/18 – 1/16/19

7/1/18 – 1/16/19

10/1/18 – 1/16/19 Net earnings













12

6

- Interest expense













33

22

12 Taxes













6

4

1 EBIT













51

32

13 Depreciation and Amortization













14

10

5 Change in control bonus













7

7

7 Adjusted EBITDA













72

49

25

























Leggett Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months (including ECS from January 16, 2019)













620

651

689 ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA













72

49

25 Leggett and ECS Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months













692

700

714 Total Debt / Leggett and ECS 12-month Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA













3.56

3.45

3.15

























11Calculations impacted by rounding. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-reports-3q-results-300946600.html SOURCE Leggett & Platt

