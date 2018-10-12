Leggett & Platt : U.S. Opens Probe into Alleged Chinese Mattress Dumping

By Bowdeya Tweh

The Commerce Department has opened an investigation into whether mattress imported from China are being sold in the U.S. below fair value.

A group of U.S. mattress manufacturers -- including Leggett & Platt Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC -- filed a petition last month with U.S. trade officials claiming that exporters have increased their market share by undercutting prices of domestic producers. The U.S. companies, which are pushing for duties on a range of mattress products, allege that Chinese products are sold in the U.S. at prices that are between roughly 259% to 1,732% below normal value.

The Commerce Dept. can impose duties on Chinese mattress imports if it finds evidence of dumping -- and the International Trade Commission, an independent federal agency, agrees that dumped mattresses are injuring U.S. industry. The ITC is scheduled to make a preliminary determination on or before Nov. 2.

Imports of mattresses from China were valued at roughly $436.5 million in 2017, according to the Commerce Department.

