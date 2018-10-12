Log in
Leggett & Platt : U.S. Opens Probe into Alleged Chinese Mattress Dumping

10/12/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

The Commerce Department has opened an investigation into whether mattress imported from China are being sold in the U.S. below fair value.

A group of U.S. mattress manufacturers -- including Leggett & Platt Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC -- filed a petition last month with U.S. trade officials claiming that exporters have increased their market share by undercutting prices of domestic producers. The U.S. companies, which are pushing for duties on a range of mattress products, allege that Chinese products are sold in the U.S. at prices that are between roughly 259% to 1,732% below normal value.

The Commerce Dept. can impose duties on Chinese mattress imports if it finds evidence of dumping -- and the International Trade Commission, an independent federal agency, agrees that dumped mattresses are injuring U.S. industry. The ITC is scheduled to make a preliminary determination on or before Nov. 2.

Imports of mattresses from China were valued at roughly $436.5 million in 2017, according to the Commerce Department.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at Bowdeya.Tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGGETT & PLATT -0.46% 38.76 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC -0.02% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-23.38%
