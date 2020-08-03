Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Leggett & Platt, Inc.    LEG

LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.

(LEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leggett & Platt : Presentation for 2Q 2020 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Second Quarter

Summary Financial Information and COVID-19 Update

August 3, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking." These statements are identified either by the context in which they appear or by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "guidance" or the like. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision. We do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual future events or results. Any forward- looking statement reflects only the beliefs of Leggett at the time the statement is made. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including demand for our products, our manufacturing facilities ability to stay open, the functioning of our supply and distribution chains, employee costs, inability to collect receivables, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, inability to issue commercial paper or borrow under the credit facility; uncertainty of the financial performance, including sales and sales growth; the Company's ability to achieve its operating targets; projections of Company sales, earnings, EBIT margin, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, dividends, cash from operations, net interest expense, tax rate and diluted shares; price and product competition, cost and availability of raw materials and labor, fuel and energy costs, restructuring-related costs, climate change regulations, environmental, social and governance risks, foreign currency fluctuation, cash repatriation, litigation risks and other risk factors in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs.

2

Overview

  • Sales decreased 30%, to $845 million
    • Volume was down 29%
      • 2% attributable to exited business
    • Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact reduced sales 2%
    • Acquisitions added 1%
  • Adj. EPS ¹ of $.16, down $.48 vs. EPS of $.64 in Q2-19
  • Adj. EBIT ¹ of $51 million, down $85 million vs. Q2-19
  • Adj. EBIT ¹ margin down 520 bps, to 6.0%, vs. 11.2% in Q2-19
  • 2020 guidance suspended, as previously announced April 2nd

¹ See slide 4 and 26 for calculation for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin

Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

3

Reported

Adj

Reported

Adj

$'s in millions (except EPS)

Q2-20

Adj ¹

Q2-20

Q2-19 Adj ¹

Q2-19

Change

Sales

$845

$845

$1,213

$1,213

(30%)

EBIT

23

28

51

136

136

(62%)

EBIT Margin

2.7%

6.0%

11.2%

11.2%

-520 bps

EPS

(.05)

.21

.16

.64

.64

(75%)

Cash from Operations

$112

$112

$172

$172

(35%)

EBITDA

69

28

98

186

186

(48%)

EBITDA margin

8.2%

11.5%

15.3%

15.3%

-380 bps

¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments

4

Q2 2020 Sales & EBIT Bridge

Sales:

mln $'s

% change

2nd Qtr 2019

$1,213

Approx volume decline 1

(357)

(29%)

Approx raw material-related pricing

and negative currency impact

(21)

(2%)

Organic Sales 2

(378)

(31%)

Acquisitions

10

1%

2nd Qtr 2020

$845

(30%)

EBIT:

margin

2nd Qtr 2019

$136

11.2%

Other: primarily lower volume partially

(85)

offset by fixed cost reductions

Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 3

$51

6.0%

¹ -2% from exited business

2

Excludes sales from acquisitions/divestitures in last 12 months

3

See slide 4 for calculation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin

5

Q2 2020 Non-Operating & Taxes

Reported

Adj

Reported

Adj

$'s in millions

Q2-20

Adj ¹

Q2-20

Q2-19 Adj ¹

Q2-19

Change

EBIT

$23

$28

$51

$136

$136

(62%)

Net interest

20

20

22

22

Pre-tax earnings

2

28

31

114

114

(73%)

Income taxes

9

9

28

28

Tax rate

354.2%

28.9%

24.4%

24.4%

Earnings

(6)

28

22

86

86

(75%)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Net earnings attributable to L&P

(6)

28

22

86

86

(75%)

EPS

(.05)

.21

.16

.64

.64

(75%)

¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments

6

Adjusted Working Capital

6/30

3/31

6/30

$

's in millions

2020

2020

2019

Cash & equivalents

$209

$506

$290

Accounts receivable, net

577

568

700

Inventories, net

574

656

657

Other current assets

50

53

56

Total current assets

1,410

1,782

1,703

Current debt maturities

(51)

(51)

(51)

Current operating lease liabilities

(42)

(40)

(38)

Accounts payable

(361)

(429)

(453)

Accrued and other current liabilities

(321)

(335)

(358)

Total current liabilities

(776)

(855)

(900)

Working capital

635

927

803

% of annualized sales ¹

18.8%

22.2%

16.5%

W/C, excl. cash & current debt/lease

519

512

603

% of annualized sales ¹

15.4%

12.3%

12.4%

¹ Annualized sales: 2Q20: $845x4=$3,380; 1Q20: $1,045x4=$4,180; 2Q19: $1,213x4=$4,852

7

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

6/30

3/31

6/30

$'s in millions

2020

2020

2019

¹

Long-term debt

$2,083

$2,415

$2,364

Current maturities

51

51

51

Total debt

2,134

2,466

2,415

Less: Cash & equivalents

(209)

(506)

(290)

Net debt

1,926

1,960

2,125

EBIT, trailing 12 months

383

496

443

Depreciation & amortization

190

193

165

EBITDA

572

689

608

Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax)

49

21

43

Leggett reported adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

621

710

651

ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA 2

49

Leggett & ECS pro forma adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

700

Net debt to Leggett reported 12-month adjusted EBITDA 3

3.10x

2.76x

3.26x

Net debt to Leggett & ECS 12-month pro forma adjusted EBITDA 3

3.04x

1

Leggett's reported adjusted EBITDA includes ECS from January 16, 2019

2

6/30/2019: July 1, 2018 to January 16, 2019

3

These debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio.

8

For additional non-GAAP reconciliation information, see page 7 of the press release.

Cash Flow

2nd Qtr

YTD

$

's in millions

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings

($6)

$86

$40

$147

D&A

47

50

94

96

Impairment, write-offs & other

30

5

57

13

Other non-cash

20

14

20

23

Changes in working capital:

Accounts receivable

(6)

(41)

(13)

(58)

Inventory

81

19

47

33

Other current assets

5

(2)

1

(5)

Accounts payable

(62)

21

(90)

(46)

Other current liabilities

4

19

(33)

-

Cash from operations

112

172

123

204

Capital expenditures

19

39

43

71

Acquisitions

-

-

-

1,244

Dividends

53

50

106

99

Share repurchases (issuances), net

-

-

8

2

Proceeds from asset sales

3

2

4

2

Additions (repayments) of debt, net

(332)

(48)

8

1,241

9

YTD 2020 Financial Summary

Reported

Adj

Reported

Adj

$'s in millions (except EPS)

2020

Adj ¹

2020

2019

Adj ¹

2019

Change

Sales

$1,891

$1,891

$2,368

$2,368

(20%)

EBIT

104

40

144

234

7

241

(40%)

EBIT Margin

5.5%

7.6%

9.9%

10.2%

-260 bps

EPS

.29

.28

.57

1.09

.04

1.13

(50%)

Cash from Operations

$123

$123

$204

$204

(40%)

EBITDA

198

40

238

331

7

338

(30%)

EBITDA margin

10.4%

12.6%

14.0%

14.3%

-170 bps

¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments

10

YTD 2020 Sales & EBIT Bridge

Sales:

mln $'s

% change

YTD 2019

$2,368

Approx volume decline 1

(457)

(19%)

Approx raw material-related pricing

and negative currency impact

(58)

(3%)

Organic Sales

(515)

(22%)

Acquisitions

38

2%

YTD 2020

EBIT:

Adjusted YTD 2019 2

Other: primarily lower volume partially offset by fixed cost reductions

Adjusted YTD 2020 2

$1,891 (20%)

margin

$241 10.2%

(97)

$144 7.6%

¹ -3% from exited business

2 See slide 10 for calculation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin

11

YTD 2020 Non-Operating & Taxes

Reported

Adj

Reported

Adj

$'s in millions

2020

Adj ¹

2020

2019

Adj ¹

2019

Change

EBIT

$104

$40

$144

$234

$7

$241

(40%)

Net interest

40

40

42

42

Pre-tax earnings

63

40

103

192

7

200

(48%)

Income taxes

24

3

27

45

2

47

Tax rate

37.2%

26.0%

23.3%

23.4%

Earnings

40

37

76

147

5

153

(50%)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Net earnings attributable to L&P

40

37

76

147

5

153

(50%)

EPS

.29

.28

.57

1.09

.04

1.13

(50%)

¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments

12

COVID-19 Update

Prioritizing Employee Health & Safety

  • Developed a layered approach to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to effectively reach all levels of the company
    • Focused on four primary workstreams: safety and social distancing; communications, training and visual management; manufacturing layout; and governance and compliance

Managing Costs

  • Continue to closely monitor costs as demand returns
  • Bringing back variable costs and some fixed costs in businesses where demand is recovering more quickly
  • Expect fixed cost reductions of ~$100 million in 2020
    Q2 savings were ~$35-$40 million

Optimizing Cash Flow

  • Closely monitoring working capital, including customer collections and inventory levels as demand improves
  • Expect capital expenditures to be ~$60 million (~60% lower than 2019)

13

Responding to Demand

  • Sales improved throughout 2nd quarter from low in early April
  • Aligning production and staffing levels to demand

Trade Sales ($ millions)

Weekly Sales

140

120

  1. Total Company

60 Bedding Products

40 Furniture, Flooring &

Textile Products

  1. Specialized Products
  • week of July 4th had 4 shipping days

14

Liquidity Profile (as of 6/30/20)

Liquidity

  • $1.3 billion of liquidity
    • $209 million cash on hand
    • $1.1 billion available under our revolving credit facility

Debt Structure

  • Total debt of $2.1 billion
    • $102 million commercial paper with a weighted average interest rate of 0.4% and weighted average maturity of 6 days
    • $437 million 5-year Tranche A term loan at a 3% rate (bears a variable interest rate)
    • $1.6 billion in bonds at a weighted average coupon of 3.8%

Maturities

  • No significant maturities until August 2022

Primary Financial Covenant

  • $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility agreement amended 5/6/20
    • ≤ 4.75x net debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA through 3/31/21

    Ratio reduced 0.5x every quarter until 3.25x (at 12/31/21 and thereafter)

    • $1.2 billion maximum borrowing capacity

15

Segments

Q2 2020 Segment Summary

Q2-20

Q2-20

Q2-20

Organic Sales

Adj. EBIT

∆ vs

Adj. EBITDA

∆ vs

Growth¹

Margin

2

Q2-19

Margin

2

Q2-19

Bedding Products

(28%)

5.2%

-570 bps

11.6%

-430 bps

Specialized Products

(47%)

4.0%

-1,150 bps

11.6%

-780 bps

Furniture, Flooring &

Textile Products

(25%)

8.1%

-60 bps

10.2%

-30 bps

Total Consolidated

(31%)

6.0%

-520 bps

11.5%

-380 bps

1

Includes raw material-related selling price decreases and currency impact

17

2

See slides 19, 21, 23 and 26 for non-GAAP adjustments

Segment Sales - Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019

Organic Sales Change 1

April

May

June

2nd Qtr

Bedding Products

(54.0%)

(20.3%)

(14.4%)

(27.8%)

Specialized Products

(62.5%)

(54.4%)

(29.5%)

(47.3%)

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

(42.6%)

(24.5%)

(10.4%)

(25.0%)

Total Company

(52.2%)

(29.1%)

(16.5%)

(31.2%)

0.0%

-10.0%

-20.0%

-30.0%

Furniture, Flooring & Textile

-40.0%

Bedding

-50.0%

Total Company

-60.0%

Specialized

-70.0%

April

May

June

1 Includes raw material-related selling price decreases and currency impact

18

Bedding Products

Trade Sales:

mln $'s

% change

2nd Qtr 2019

$568

Organic Sales 1

(158)

(28%)

2nd Qtr 2020

$411

(28%)

1 Lower volume (25%), raw material-related price decreases (2%) and currency impact (1%)

EBIT

EBITDA

mln $'s

EBIT

margin

D&A

EBITDA

margin

Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2019 2

$62

10.9%

$28

$90

15.9%

Change

(41)

(2)

(43)

Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 3

$21

5.2%

$26

$48

11.6%

  1. Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related income $2m
  2. Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges $3m

19

Bedding - Key Points

  • Q2 organic sales were down 28%:
    • Volume was down 25%, primarily from COVID-related demand declines and exited volume in Fashion Bed and the closure of a Drawn Wire facility
    • Sales reduced 2% by raw material-related price decreases and 1% by currency impact
  • Organic sales trends excluding deflation and currency:
    • Steel Rod sales decreased 15%
    • Drawn Wire sales decreased 37%
    • U.S. Spring sales decreased 9%
    • Specialty Foam sales decreased 16%
    • Adjustable Bed sales decreased 38%
    • International Spring sales decreased 34%
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume and lower metal margin in our rod mill, partially offset by fixed cost reductions

20

Specialized Products

Trade Sales:

mln $'s

% change

2nd Qtr 2019

$267

Organic Sales 1

(126)

(47%)

2nd Qtr 2020

$141

(47%)

1 Lower volume (46%) and currency impact (1%)

EBIT

EBITDA

mln $'s

EBIT

margin

D&A

EBITDA

margin

2nd Qtr 2019

$42

15.5%

$10

$52

19.4%

Change

(36)

-

(36)

Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 2

$6

4.0%

$10

$16

11.6%

2 Adjusted to exclude goodwill impairment charge $25m

21

Specialized - Key Points

  • Q2 organic sales decreased 47%:
    • Volume was down 46%, primarily from COVID-related demand declines
    • Currency impact decreased sales 1%
  • Organic sales trends excluding currency:
    • Automotive sales decreased 47%
    • Aerospace sales decreased 47%
    • Hydraulic Cylinders sales decreased 44%
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased, primarily from lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions

22

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

Trade Sales:

mln $'s

% change

2nd Qtr 2019

$378

Acquisitions

10

3%

Organic Sales 1

(94)

(25%)

2nd Qtr 2020

$294

(22%)

1 Lower volume (24%) and raw material-related price decreases and currency impact (1%)

EBIT

EBITDA

mln $'s

EBIT

margin

D&A

EBITDA

margin

Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2019 2

$33

8.7%

$7

$40

10.5%

Change

(9)

(1)

(10)

Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 3

$24

8.1%

$6

$30

10.2%

  1. Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges $2m
  2. Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges <$1m

23

Furniture, Flooring & Textile - Key Points

Q2 organic sales were down 25%:

Volume was down 24%, primarily from COVID-19 demand declines Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact

reduced sales 1%

Organic sales trends excluding deflation and currency: Home Furniture sales decreased 42%

Work Furniture sales decreased 39% Flooring sales decreased 23%

Textile sales decreased 7%

A small Geo Components acquisition completed in December 2019 added 3% to sales growth

Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased, primarily from lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions and lower raw material costs

24

Webcast replay is available at

www.leggett.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Ticker:

LEG (NYSE)

Website:

www.leggett.com

Email:

invest@leggett.com

Phone:

(417) 358-8131

Find our Fact Book at www.leggett.com

Susan McCoy

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Wendy Watson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Cassie Branscum

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tarah Sherwood

Director, Investor Relations

25

Non-GAAP Adjustments

($ millions, except EPS)

Q2-20

Q2-19

YTD

YTD

2020

2019

Non-GAAP Adjustments ($'s)1

Goodwill impairment 2

$25

$-

$25

$-

Restructuring-related charges 3

3

-

3

6

Note impairment 4

-

-

8

-

Stock write-off for prior year divestiture 5

-

-

4

-

ECS transaction costs 6

-

-

-

1

Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax $'s)

28

-

40

7

Income tax impact

-

-

(3)

(2)

Non-GAAP adjustments (after tax $'s)

28

-

37

5

Diluted shares outstanding

135.7

135.2

135.7

135.1

EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

$.21

$-

$.28

$.04

  1. Calculations impacted by rounding
  2. Goodwill impairment affected the following line item on the income statement: Q2-20/YTD 2020: Other Expense $25
  3. Restructuring-relatedcharges affected the following line items on the income statement: Q2-20/YTD 2020: COGS $1,
    Other Expense $2; YTD 2019: COGS $2, Other Expense $4
  4. Note impairment affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2020: SG&A $8
  5. Stock write-off affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2020: Other Expense $4
  6. ECS transaction costs affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2019: SG&A $1

26

Disclaimer

Leggett & Platt Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 20:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.
04:53pLEGGETT & PLATT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
04:42pLEGGETT & PLATT : Presentation for 2Q 2020 Conference Call
PU
04:32pLEGGET & PLATT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:08pLEGGETT & PLATT : Reports 2Q Results And Announces 3Q Dividend
PR
07/20Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2020 Earnings Call
GL
06/30LEGGETT & PLATT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (f..
AQ
06/12LEGGETT & PLATT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/25LEGGETT & PLATT : Company Update May 2020
PU
05/18LEGGETT & PLATT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of M..
AQ
05/15LEGGETT & PLATT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 182 M - -
Net income 2020 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 5 304 M 5 304 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Leggett & Platt, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,40 $
Last Close Price 40,09 $
Spread / Highest target 2,27%
Spread / Average Target -4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl G. Glassman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Mitchell Dolloff President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Tate Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Blinzler Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Vincent Lyons Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-21.13%5 304
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED63.60%4 316
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-27.10%3 846
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.48%1 288
VICTORIA PLC-38.60%435
SURTECO GROUP SE-6.84%387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group