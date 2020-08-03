Leggett & Platt : Presentation for 2Q 2020 Conference Call
08/03/2020 | 04:42pm EDT
Second Quarter
Summary Financial Information and COVID-19 Update
August 3, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking." These statements are identified either by the context in which they appear or by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "guidance" or the like. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision. We do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual future events or results. Any forward- looking statement reflects only the beliefs of Leggett at the time the statement is made. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including demand for our products, our manufacturing facilities ability to stay open, the functioning of our supply and distribution chains, employee costs, inability to collect receivables, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, inability to issue commercial paper or borrow under the credit facility; uncertainty of the financial performance, including sales and sales growth; the Company's ability to achieve its operating targets; projections of Company sales, earnings, EBIT margin, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, dividends, cash from operations, net interest expense, tax rate and diluted shares; price and product competition, cost and availability of raw materials and labor, fuel and energy costs, restructuring-related costs, climate change regulations, environmental, social and governance risks, foreign currency fluctuation, cash repatriation, litigation risks and other risk factors in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs.
2
Overview
Sales decreased 30%, to $845 million
Volume was down 29%
2% attributable to exited business
Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact reduced sales 2%
Acquisitions added 1%
Adj. EPS ¹ of $.16, down $.48 vs. EPS of $.64 in Q2-19
Adj. EBIT ¹ of $51 million, down $85 million vs. Q2-19
Adj. EBIT ¹ margin down 520 bps, to 6.0%, vs. 11.2% in Q2-19
2020 guidance suspended, as previously announced April 2 nd
¹ See slide 4 and 26 for calculation for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin
Q2 2020 Financial Highlights
Reported
Adj
Reported
Adj
$'s in millions (except EPS)
Q2-20
Adj ¹
Q2-20
Q2-19 Adj ¹
Q2-19
Change
Sales
$845
$845
$1,213
$1,213
(30%)
EBIT
23
28
51
136
136
(62%)
EBIT Margin
2.7%
6.0%
11.2%
11.2%
-520 bps
EPS
(.05)
.21
.16
.64
.64
(75%)
Cash from Operations
$112
$112
$172
$172
(35%)
EBITDA
69
28
98
186
186
(48%)
EBITDA margin
8.2%
11.5%
15.3%
15.3%
-380 bps
¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments
4
Q2 2020 Sales & EBIT Bridge
Sales:
mln $'s
% change
2
nd Qtr 2019
$1,213
Approx volume decline
1
(357)
(29%)
Approx raw material-related pricing
and negative currency impact
(21)
(2%)
Organic Sales
2
(378)
(31%)
Acquisitions
10
1%
2
nd Qtr 2020
$845
(30%)
EBIT:
margin
2
nd Qtr 2019
$136
11.2%
Other: primarily lower volume partially
(85)
offset by fixed cost reductions
Adjusted 2
nd Qtr 2020 3
$51
6.0%
¹ -2% from exited business
2
Excludes sales from acquisitions/divestitures in last 12 months
3
See slide 4 for calculation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin
5
Q2 2020 Non-Operating & Taxes
Reported
Adj
Reported
Adj
$'s in millions
Q2-20
Adj ¹
Q2-20
Q2-19 Adj ¹
Q2-19
Change
EBIT
$23
$28
$51
$136
$136
(62%)
Net interest
20
20
22
22
Pre-tax earnings
2
28
31
114
114
(73%)
Income taxes
9
9
28
28
Tax rate
354.2%
28.9%
24.4%
24.4%
Earnings
(6)
28
22
86
86
(75%)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
Net earnings attributable to L&P
(6)
28
22
86
86
(75%)
EPS
(.05)
.21
.16
.64
.64
(75%)
¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments
6
Adjusted Working Capital
6/30
3/31
6/30
$
's in millions
2020
2020
2019
Cash & equivalents
$209
$506
$290
Accounts receivable, net
577
568
700
Inventories, net
574
656
657
Other current assets
50
53
56
Total current assets
1,410
1,782
1,703
Current debt maturities
(51)
(51)
(51)
Current operating lease liabilities
(42)
(40)
(38)
Accounts payable
(361)
(429)
(453)
Accrued and other current liabilities
(321)
(335)
(358)
Total current liabilities
(776)
(855)
(900)
Working capital
635
927
803
% of annualized sales ¹
18.8%
22.2%
16.5%
W/C, excl. cash & current debt/lease
519
512
603
% of annualized sales ¹
15.4%
12.3%
12.4%
¹ Annualized sales: 2Q20: $845x4=$3,380; 1Q20: $1,045x4=$4,180; 2Q19: $1,213x4=$4,852
7
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
6/30
3/31
6/30
$'s in millions
2020
2020
2019
¹
Long-term debt
$2,083
$2,415
$2,364
Current maturities
51
51
51
Total debt
2,134
2,466
2,415
Less: Cash & equivalents
(209)
(506)
(290)
Net debt
1,926
1,960
2,125
EBIT, trailing 12 months
383
496
443
Depreciation & amortization
190
193
165
EBITDA
572
689
608
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax)
49
21
43
Leggett reported adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months
621
710
651
ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA
2
49
Leggett & ECS pro forma adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months
700
Net debt to Leggett reported 12-month adjusted EBITDA
3
3.10x
2.76x
3.26x
Net debt to Leggett & ECS 12-month pro forma adjusted EBITDA
3
3.04x
1
Leggett's reported adjusted EBITDA includes ECS from January 16, 2019
2
6/30/2019: July 1, 2018 to January 16, 2019
3
These debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio.
8
For additional non-GAAP reconciliation information, see page 7 of the press release.
Cash Flow
2
nd Qtr
YTD
$
's in millions
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings
($6)
$86
$40
$147
D&A
47
50
94
96
Impairment, write-offs & other
30
5
57
13
Other non-cash
20
14
20
23
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable
(6)
(41)
(13)
(58)
Inventory
81
19
47
33
Other current assets
5
(2)
1
(5)
Accounts payable
(62)
21
(90)
(46)
Other current liabilities
4
19
(33)
-
Cash from operations
112
172
123
204
Capital expenditures
19
39
43
71
Acquisitions
-
-
-
1,244
Dividends
53
50
106
99
Share repurchases (issuances), net
-
-
8
2
Proceeds from asset sales
3
2
4
2
Additions (repayments) of debt, net
(332)
(48)
8
1,241
9
YTD 2020 Financial Summary
Reported
Adj
Reported
Adj
$'s in millions (except EPS)
2020
Adj ¹
2020
2019
Adj ¹
2019
Change
Sales
$1,891
$1,891
$2,368
$2,368
(20%)
EBIT
104
40
144
234
7
241
(40%)
EBIT Margin
5.5%
7.6%
9.9%
10.2%
-260 bps
EPS
.29
.28
.57
1.09
.04
1.13
(50%)
Cash from Operations
$123
$123
$204
$204
(40%)
EBITDA
198
40
238
331
7
338
(30%)
EBITDA margin
10.4%
12.6%
14.0%
14.3%
-170 bps
¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments
10
YTD 2020 Sales & EBIT Bridge
Sales:
mln $'s
% change
YTD 2019
$2,368
Approx volume decline
1
(457)
(19%)
Approx raw material-related pricing
and negative currency impact
(58)
(3%)
Organic Sales
(515)
(22%)
Acquisitions
38
2%
YTD 2020
EBIT:
Adjusted YTD 2019
2
Other: primarily lower volume partially offset by fixed cost reductions
Adjusted YTD 2020
2
$1,891 (20%)
margin
$241 10.2%
(97)
$144 7.6%
¹ -3% from exited business
2 See slide 10 for calculation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin
11
YTD 2020 Non-Operating & Taxes
Reported
Adj
Reported
Adj
$'s in millions
2020
Adj ¹
2020
2019
Adj ¹
2019
Change
EBIT
$104
$40
$144
$234
$7
$241
(40%)
Net interest
40
40
42
42
Pre-tax earnings
63
40
103
192
7
200
(48%)
Income taxes
24
3
27
45
2
47
Tax rate
37.2%
26.0%
23.3%
23.4%
Earnings
40
37
76
147
5
153
(50%)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
Net earnings attributable to L&P
40
37
76
147
5
153
(50%)
EPS
.29
.28
.57
1.09
.04
1.13
(50%)
¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments
12
COVID-19 Update
Prioritizing Employee Health & Safety
Developed a layered approach to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to effectively reach all levels of the company
Focused on four primary workstreams: safety and social distancing; communications, training and visual management; manufacturing layout; and governance and compliance
Managing Costs
Continue to closely monitor costs as demand returns
Bringing back variable costs and some fixed costs in businesses where demand is recovering more quickly
Expect fixed cost reductions of ~$100 million in 2020 • Q2 savings were ~$35-$40 million
Optimizing Cash Flow
Closely monitoring working capital, including customer collections and inventory levels as demand improves
Expect capital expenditures to be ~$60 million (~60% lower than 2019)
13
Responding to Demand
Sales improved throughout 2 nd quarter from low in early April
Aligning production and staffing levels to demand
Weekly Sales
140
120
Total Company
60 Bedding Products
40 Furniture, Flooring &
Textile Products
Specialized Products
week of July 4 th had 4 shipping days
Liquidity Profile
(as of 6/30/20)
Liquidity
$1.3 billion of liquidity
$209 million cash on hand
$1.1 billion available under our revolving credit facility
Debt Structure
Total debt of $2.1 billion
$102 million commercial paper with a weighted average interest rate of 0.4% and weighted average maturity of 6 days
$437 million 5-year Tranche A term loan at a 3% rate (bears a variable interest rate)
$1.6 billion in bonds at a weighted average coupon of 3.8%
Maturities
No significant maturities until August 2022
Primary Financial Covenant
15
Segments
Q2 2020 Segment Summary
Q2-20
Q2-20
Q2-20
Organic Sales
Adj. EBIT
∆ vs
Adj. EBITDA
∆ vs
Growth¹
Margin
2
Q2-19
Margin
2
Q2-19
Bedding Products
(28%)
5.2%
-570 bps
11.6%
-430 bps
Specialized Products
(47%)
4.0%
-1,150 bps
11.6%
-780 bps
Furniture, Flooring &
Textile Products
(25%)
8.1%
-60 bps
10.2%
-30 bps
Total Consolidated
(31%)
6.0%
-520 bps
11.5%
-380 bps
1
Includes raw material-related selling price decreases and currency impact
17
2
See slides 19, 21, 23 and 26 for non-GAAP adjustments
Segment Sales - Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019
Organic Sales Change
1
April
May
June
2
nd Qtr
Bedding Products
(54.0%)
(20.3%)
(14.4%)
(27.8%)
Specialized Products
(62.5%)
(54.4%)
(29.5%)
(47.3%)
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
(42.6%)
(24.5%)
(10.4%)
(25.0%)
Total Company
(52.2%)
(29.1%)
(16.5%)
(31.2%)
0.0%
-10.0%
-20.0%
-30.0%
Furniture, Flooring & Textile
-40.0%
Bedding
-50.0%
Total Company
-60.0%
Specialized
-70.0%
April
May
June
1 Includes raw material-related selling price decreases and currency impact
18
Bedding Products
Trade Sales:
mln $'s
% change
2
nd Qtr 2019
$568
Organic Sales
1
(158)
(28%)
2
nd Qtr 2020
$411
(28%)
1 Lower volume (25%), raw material-related price decreases (2%) and currency impact (1%)
EBIT
EBITDA
mln $'s
EBIT
margin
D&A
EBITDA
margin
Adjusted 2
nd Qtr 2019 2
$62
10.9%
$28
$90
15.9%
Change
(41)
(2)
(43)
Adjusted 2
nd Qtr 2020 3
$21
5.2%
$26
$48
11.6%
Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related income $2m
Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges $3m
19
Bedding - Key Points
Q2 organic sales were down 28%:
Volume was down 25%, primarily from COVID-related demand declines and exited volume in Fashion Bed and the closure of a Drawn Wire facility
Sales reduced 2% by raw material-related price decreases and 1% by currency impact
Organic sales trends excluding deflation and currency:
Steel Rod sales decreased 15%
Drawn Wire sales decreased 37%
U.S. Spring sales decreased 9%
Specialty Foam sales decreased 16%
Adjustable Bed sales decreased 38%
International Spring sales decreased 34%
Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume and lower metal margin in our rod mill, partially offset by fixed cost reductions
20
Specialized Products
Trade Sales:
mln $'s
% change
2
nd Qtr 2019
$267
Organic Sales
1
(126)
(47%)
2
nd Qtr 2020
$141
(47%)
1 Lower volume (46%) and currency impact (1%)
EBIT
EBITDA
mln $'s
EBIT
margin
D&A
EBITDA
margin
2
nd Qtr 2019
$42
15.5%
$10
$52
19.4%
Change
(36)
-
(36)
Adjusted 2
nd Qtr 2020 2
$6
4.0%
$10
$16
11.6%
2 Adjusted to exclude goodwill impairment charge $25m
21
Specialized - Key Points
Q2 organic sales decreased 47%:
Volume was down 46%, primarily from COVID-related demand declines
Currency impact decreased sales 1%
Organic sales trends excluding currency:
Automotive sales decreased 47%
Aerospace sales decreased 47%
Hydraulic Cylinders sales decreased 44%
Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased, primarily from lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions
22
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
Trade Sales:
mln $'s
% change
2
nd Qtr 2019
$378
Acquisitions
10
3%
Organic Sales
1
(94)
(25%)
2
nd Qtr 2020
$294
(22%)
1 Lower volume (24%) and raw material-related price decreases and currency impact (1%)
EBIT
EBITDA
mln $'s
EBIT
margin
D&A
EBITDA
margin
Adjusted 2
nd Qtr 2019 2
$33
8.7%
$7
$40
10.5%
Change
(9)
(1)
(10)
Adjusted 2
nd Qtr 2020 3
$24
8.1%
$6
$30
10.2%
Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges $2m
Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges <$1m
23
Furniture, Flooring & Textile - Key Points
Q2 organic sales were down 25%:
Volume was down 24%, primarily from COVID-19 demand declines Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact
reduced sales 1%
Organic sales trends excluding deflation and currency: Home Furniture sales decreased 42%
Work Furniture sales decreased 39% Flooring sales decreased 23%
Textile sales decreased 7%
A small Geo Components acquisition completed in December 2019 added 3% to sales growth
Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased, primarily from lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions and lower raw material costs
24
Non-GAAP Adjustments
($ millions, except EPS)
Q2-20
Q2-19
YTD
YTD
2020
2019
Non-GAAP Adjustments ($'s)
1
Goodwill impairment
2
$25
$-
$25
$-
Restructuring-related charges
3
3
-
3
6
Note impairment
4
-
-
8
-
Stock write-off for prior year divestiture
5
-
-
4
-
ECS transaction costs
6
-
-
-
1
Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax $'s)
28
-
40
7
Income tax impact
-
-
(3)
(2)
Non-GAAP adjustments (after tax $'s)
28
-
37
5
Diluted shares outstanding
135.7
135.2
135.7
135.1
EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments
$.21
$
-
$.28
$.04
Calculations impacted by rounding
Goodwill impairment affected the following line item on the income statement: Q2-20/YTD 2020: Other Expense $25
Restructuring-relatedcharges affected the following line items on the income statement: Q2-20/YTD 2020: COGS $1,
Other Expense $2; YTD 2019: COGS $2, Other Expense $4
Note impairment affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2020: SG&A $8
Stock write-off affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2020: Other Expense $4
ECS transaction costs affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2019: SG&A $1
Disclaimer
Leggett & Platt Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 20:41:07 UTC
