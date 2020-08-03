Leggett & Platt : Presentation for 2Q 2020 Conference Call 0 08/03/2020 | 04:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second Quarter Summary Financial Information and COVID-19 Update August 3, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking." These statements are identified either by the context in which they appear or by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "guidance" or the like. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision. We do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual future events or results. Any forward- looking statement reflects only the beliefs of Leggett at the time the statement is made. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including demand for our products, our manufacturing facilities ability to stay open, the functioning of our supply and distribution chains, employee costs, inability to collect receivables, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, inability to issue commercial paper or borrow under the credit facility; uncertainty of the financial performance, including sales and sales growth; the Company's ability to achieve its operating targets; projections of Company sales, earnings, EBIT margin, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, dividends, cash from operations, net interest expense, tax rate and diluted shares; price and product competition, cost and availability of raw materials and labor, fuel and energy costs, restructuring-related costs, climate change regulations, environmental, social and governance risks, foreign currency fluctuation, cash repatriation, litigation risks and other risk factors in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs. 2 Overview Sales decreased 30%, to $845 million

Volume was down 29% 2% attributable to exited business Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact reduced sales 2% Acquisitions added 1%

Adj. EPS ¹ of $.16, down $.48 vs. EPS of $.64 in Q2-19

Q2-19 Adj. EBIT ¹ of $51 million, down $85 million vs. Q2-19

Q2-19 Adj. EBIT ¹ margin down 520 bps, to 6.0%, vs. 11.2% in Q2-19

Q2-19 2020 guidance suspended, as previously announced April 2 nd ¹ See slide 4 and 26 for calculation for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin Q2 2020 Financial Highlights 3 Reported Adj Reported Adj $'s in millions (except EPS) Q2-20 Adj ¹ Q2-20 Q2-19 Adj ¹ Q2-19 Change Sales $845 $845 $1,213 $1,213 (30%) EBIT 23 28 51 136 136 (62%) EBIT Margin 2.7% 6.0% 11.2% 11.2% -520 bps EPS (.05) .21 .16 .64 .64 (75%) Cash from Operations $112 $112 $172 $172 (35%) EBITDA 69 28 98 186 186 (48%) EBITDA margin 8.2% 11.5% 15.3% 15.3% -380 bps ¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments 4 Q2 2020 Sales & EBIT Bridge Sales: mln $'s % change 2nd Qtr 2019 $1,213 Approx volume decline 1 (357) (29%) Approx raw material-related pricing and negative currency impact (21) (2%) Organic Sales 2 (378) (31%) Acquisitions 10 1% 2nd Qtr 2020 $845 (30%) EBIT: margin 2nd Qtr 2019 $136 11.2% Other: primarily lower volume partially (85) offset by fixed cost reductions Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 3 $51 6.0% ¹ -2% from exited business 2 Excludes sales from acquisitions/divestitures in last 12 months 3 See slide 4 for calculation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin 5 Q2 2020 Non-Operating & Taxes Reported Adj Reported Adj $'s in millions Q2-20 Adj ¹ Q2-20 Q2-19 Adj ¹ Q2-19 Change EBIT $23 $28 $51 $136 $136 (62%) Net interest 20 20 22 22 Pre-tax earnings 2 28 31 114 114 (73%) Income taxes 9 9 28 28 Tax rate 354.2% 28.9% 24.4% 24.4% Earnings (6) 28 22 86 86 (75%) Non-controlling interests - - - - Net earnings attributable to L&P (6) 28 22 86 86 (75%) EPS (.05) .21 .16 .64 .64 (75%) ¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments 6 Adjusted Working Capital 6/30 3/31 6/30 $ 's in millions 2020 2020 2019 Cash & equivalents $209 $506 $290 Accounts receivable, net 577 568 700 Inventories, net 574 656 657 Other current assets 50 53 56 Total current assets 1,410 1,782 1,703 Current debt maturities (51) (51) (51) Current operating lease liabilities (42) (40) (38) Accounts payable (361) (429) (453) Accrued and other current liabilities (321) (335) (358) Total current liabilities (776) (855) (900) Working capital 635 927 803 % of annualized sales ¹ 18.8% 22.2% 16.5% W/C, excl. cash & current debt/lease 519 512 603 % of annualized sales ¹ 15.4% 12.3% 12.4% ¹ Annualized sales: 2Q20: $845x4=$3,380; 1Q20: $1,045x4=$4,180; 2Q19: $1,213x4=$4,852 7 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 6/30 3/31 6/30 $'s in millions 2020 2020 2019 ¹ Long-term debt $2,083 $2,415 $2,364 Current maturities 51 51 51 Total debt 2,134 2,466 2,415 Less: Cash & equivalents (209) (506) (290) Net debt 1,926 1,960 2,125 EBIT, trailing 12 months 383 496 443 Depreciation & amortization 190 193 165 EBITDA 572 689 608 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax) 49 21 43 Leggett reported adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months 621 710 651 ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA 2 49 Leggett & ECS pro forma adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months 700 Net debt to Leggett reported 12-month adjusted EBITDA 3 3.10x 2.76x 3.26x Net debt to Leggett & ECS 12-month pro forma adjusted EBITDA 3 3.04x 1 Leggett's reported adjusted EBITDA includes ECS from January 16, 2019 2 6/30/2019: July 1, 2018 to January 16, 2019 3 These debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio. 8 For additional non-GAAP reconciliation information, see page 7 of the press release. Cash Flow 2nd Qtr YTD $ 's in millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings ($6) $86 $40 $147 D&A 47 50 94 96 Impairment, write-offs & other 30 5 57 13 Other non-cash 20 14 20 23 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (6) (41) (13) (58) Inventory 81 19 47 33 Other current assets 5 (2) 1 (5) Accounts payable (62) 21 (90) (46) Other current liabilities 4 19 (33) - Cash from operations 112 172 123 204 Capital expenditures 19 39 43 71 Acquisitions - - - 1,244 Dividends 53 50 106 99 Share repurchases (issuances), net - - 8 2 Proceeds from asset sales 3 2 4 2 Additions (repayments) of debt, net (332) (48) 8 1,241 9 YTD 2020 Financial Summary Reported Adj Reported Adj $'s in millions (except EPS) 2020 Adj ¹ 2020 2019 Adj ¹ 2019 Change Sales $1,891 $1,891 $2,368 $2,368 (20%) EBIT 104 40 144 234 7 241 (40%) EBIT Margin 5.5% 7.6% 9.9% 10.2% -260 bps EPS .29 .28 .57 1.09 .04 1.13 (50%) Cash from Operations $123 $123 $204 $204 (40%) EBITDA 198 40 238 331 7 338 (30%) EBITDA margin 10.4% 12.6% 14.0% 14.3% -170 bps ¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments 10 YTD 2020 Sales & EBIT Bridge Sales: mln $'s % change YTD 2019 $2,368 Approx volume decline 1 (457) (19%) Approx raw material-related pricing and negative currency impact (58) (3%) Organic Sales (515) (22%) Acquisitions 38 2% YTD 2020 EBIT: Adjusted YTD 2019 2 Other: primarily lower volume partially offset by fixed cost reductions Adjusted YTD 2020 2 $1,891 (20%) margin $241 10.2% (97) $144 7.6% ¹ -3% from exited business 2 See slide 10 for calculation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin 11 YTD 2020 Non-Operating & Taxes Reported Adj Reported Adj $'s in millions 2020 Adj ¹ 2020 2019 Adj ¹ 2019 Change EBIT $104 $40 $144 $234 $7 $241 (40%) Net interest 40 40 42 42 Pre-tax earnings 63 40 103 192 7 200 (48%) Income taxes 24 3 27 45 2 47 Tax rate 37.2% 26.0% 23.3% 23.4% Earnings 40 37 76 147 5 153 (50%) Non-controlling interests - - - - Net earnings attributable to L&P 40 37 76 147 5 153 (50%) EPS .29 .28 .57 1.09 .04 1.13 (50%) ¹ See slide 26 for non-GAAP adjustments 12 COVID-19 Update Prioritizing Employee Health & Safety Developed a layered approach to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to effectively reach all levels of the company

COVID-19 pandemic in order to effectively reach all levels of the company Focused on four primary workstreams: safety and social distancing; communications, training and visual management; manufacturing layout; and governance and compliance

Managing Costs Continue to closely monitor costs as demand returns

Bringing back variable costs and some fixed costs in businesses where demand is recovering more quickly

Expect fixed cost reductions of ~$100 million in 2020

• Q2 savings were ~$35-$40 million Optimizing Cash Flow Closely monitoring working capital, including customer collections and inventory levels as demand improves

Expect capital expenditures to be ~$60 million (~60% lower than 2019) 13 Responding to Demand Sales improved throughout 2 nd quarter from low in early April

quarter from low in early April Aligning production and staffing levels to demand Trade Sales ($ millions) Weekly Sales 140 120 Total Company 60 Bedding Products 40 Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Specialized Products week of July 4 th had 4 shipping days 14 Liquidity Profile (as of 6/30/20) Liquidity $1.3 billion of liquidity

$209 million cash on hand $1.1 billion available under our revolving credit facility

Debt Structure Total debt of $2.1 billion

$102 million commercial paper with a weighted average interest rate of 0.4% and weighted average maturity of 6 days $437 million 5-year Tranche A term loan at a 3% rate (bears a variable interest rate) $1.6 billion in bonds at a weighted average coupon of 3.8%

Maturities No significant maturities until August 2022 Primary Financial Covenant $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility agreement amended 5/6/20

≤ 4.75x net debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA through 3/31/21 • Ratio reduced 0.5x every quarter until 3.25x (at 12/31/21 and thereafter) $1.2 billion maximum borrowing capacity

15 Segments Q2 2020 Segment Summary Q2-20 Q2-20 Q2-20 Organic Sales Adj. EBIT ∆ vs Adj. EBITDA ∆ vs Growth¹ Margin 2 Q2-19 Margin 2 Q2-19 Bedding Products (28%) 5.2% -570 bps 11.6% -430 bps Specialized Products (47%) 4.0% -1,150 bps 11.6% -780 bps Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products (25%) 8.1% -60 bps 10.2% -30 bps Total Consolidated (31%) 6.0% -520 bps 11.5% -380 bps 1 Includes raw material-related selling price decreases and currency impact 17 2 See slides 19, 21, 23 and 26 for non-GAAP adjustments Segment Sales - Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019 Organic Sales Change 1 April May June 2nd Qtr Bedding Products (54.0%) (20.3%) (14.4%) (27.8%) Specialized Products (62.5%) (54.4%) (29.5%) (47.3%) Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products (42.6%) (24.5%) (10.4%) (25.0%) Total Company (52.2%) (29.1%) (16.5%) (31.2%) 0.0% -10.0% -20.0% -30.0% Furniture, Flooring & Textile -40.0% Bedding -50.0% Total Company -60.0% Specialized -70.0% April May June 1 Includes raw material-related selling price decreases and currency impact 18 Bedding Products Trade Sales: mln $'s % change 2nd Qtr 2019 $568 Organic Sales 1 (158) (28%) 2nd Qtr 2020 $411 (28%) 1 Lower volume (25%), raw material-related price decreases (2%) and currency impact (1%) EBIT EBITDA mln $'s EBIT margin D&A EBITDA margin Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2019 2 $62 10.9% $28 $90 15.9% Change (41) (2) (43) Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 3 $21 5.2% $26 $48 11.6% Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related income $2m Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges $3m 19 Bedding - Key Points Q2 organic sales were down 28%:

Volume was down 25%, primarily from COVID-related demand declines and exited volume in Fashion Bed and the closure of a Drawn Wire facility Sales reduced 2% by raw material-related price decreases and 1% by currency impact

Organic sales trends excluding deflation and currency:

Steel Rod sales decreased 15% Drawn Wire sales decreased 37% U.S. Spring sales decreased 9% Specialty Foam sales decreased 16% Adjustable Bed sales decreased 38% International Spring sales decreased 34%

Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume and lower metal margin in our rod mill, partially offset by fixed cost reductions 20 Specialized Products Trade Sales: mln $'s % change 2nd Qtr 2019 $267 Organic Sales 1 (126) (47%) 2nd Qtr 2020 $141 (47%) 1 Lower volume (46%) and currency impact (1%) EBIT EBITDA mln $'s EBIT margin D&A EBITDA margin 2nd Qtr 2019 $42 15.5% $10 $52 19.4% Change (36) - (36) Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 2 $6 4.0% $10 $16 11.6% 2 Adjusted to exclude goodwill impairment charge $25m 21 Specialized - Key Points Q2 organic sales decreased 47%:

Volume was down 46%, primarily from COVID-related demand declines Currency impact decreased sales 1%

Organic sales trends excluding currency:

Automotive sales decreased 47% Aerospace sales decreased 47% Hydraulic Cylinders sales decreased 44%

Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased, primarily from lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions 22 Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Trade Sales: mln $'s % change 2nd Qtr 2019 $378 Acquisitions 10 3% Organic Sales 1 (94) (25%) 2nd Qtr 2020 $294 (22%) 1 Lower volume (24%) and raw material-related price decreases and currency impact (1%) EBIT EBITDA mln $'s EBIT margin D&A EBITDA margin Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2019 2 $33 8.7% $7 $40 10.5% Change (9) (1) (10) Adjusted 2nd Qtr 2020 3 $24 8.1% $6 $30 10.2% Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges $2m Adjusted to exclude restructuring-related charges <$1m 23 Furniture, Flooring & Textile - Key Points  Q2 organic sales were down 25%:  Volume was down 24%, primarily from COVID-19 demand declines  Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact reduced sales 1%  Organic sales trends excluding deflation and currency:  Home Furniture sales decreased 42%  Work Furniture sales decreased 39%  Flooring sales decreased 23%  Textile sales decreased 7%  A small Geo Components acquisition completed in December 2019 added 3% to sales growth  Q2 adjusted EBIT decreased, primarily from lower volume, partially offset by fixed cost reductions and lower raw material costs 24 Webcast replay is available at www.leggett.com FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Ticker: LEG (NYSE) Website: www.leggett.com Email: invest@leggett.com Phone: (417) 358-8131 Find our Fact Book at www.leggett.com Susan McCoy Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Wendy Watson Vice President, Investor Relations Cassie Branscum Senior Director, Investor Relations Tarah Sherwood Director, Investor Relations 25 Non-GAAP Adjustments ($ millions, except EPS) Q2-20 Q2-19 YTD YTD 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Adjustments ($'s)1 Goodwill impairment 2 $25 $- $25 $- Restructuring-related charges 3 3 - 3 6 Note impairment 4 - - 8 - Stock write-off for prior year divestiture 5 - - 4 - ECS transaction costs 6 - - - 1 Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax $'s) 28 - 40 7 Income tax impact - - (3) (2) Non-GAAP adjustments (after tax $'s) 28 - 37 5 Diluted shares outstanding 135.7 135.2 135.7 135.1 EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments $.21 $- $.28 $.04 Calculations impacted by rounding Goodwill impairment affected the following line item on the income statement: Q2-20/YTD 2020: Other Expense $25 Restructuring-related charges affected the following line items on the income statement: Q2-20/YTD 2020: COGS $1,

Other Expense $2; YTD 2019: COGS $2, Other Expense $4 Note impairment affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2020: SG&A $8 Stock write-off affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2020: Other Expense $4 ECS transaction costs affected the following line item on the income statement: YTD 2019: SG&A $1 26 Attachments Original document

