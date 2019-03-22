LegoChem Biosciences : and Takeda Enter into a Multi-Target Research Collaboration and License Agreement for the Development of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Immuno-Oncology

LegoChem
Biosciences, Inc. (“LCB”) (KOSDAQ:141080) announced today that it
has entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) for the development of
antibody-drug conjugates in immuno-oncology.
Takeda gains certain rights to LCB’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
technology, ConjuAll, including LCB’s proprietary linker and conjugation
platform, to research, develop and commercialize targeted
immuno-oncology therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda
has rights to use the LCB technology to develop therapeutics directed to
up to three undisclosed targets.
LCB will receive $7.25 million in upfront and near-term milestone
payments. In addition, LCB is eligible to receive development,
regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $404 million as
well as royalties on the sales of any resulting ADC products.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Takeda given its experience and
expertise in oncology research and development. We believe this
partnership provides further validation of our proprietary ADC platform
technology that can be used for different oncology applications
including immuno-oncology therapeutics," said Yong-Zu Kim, CEO of LCB.
"Our goal is to demonstrate the competitiveness of LCB in the global ADC
market by applying our linker and payload platform technologies to our
own and our collaborators’ pipelines."
About LegoChem Biosciences
LegoChem Biosciences (KOSDAQ:141080) is a biopharmaceutical company
focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics
utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology
LegoChemistry™ & ADC platform technology ConjuAll™.
Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and
development of ADC (Antibody-Drug-Conjugates), antibiotics,
anticoagulants and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform
technologies.
About ConjuAll™
ConjuAll™ is a next-generation ADC platform technology
utilizing novel linker chemistry combined with site-specific enzymatic
conjugation. Our platform provides solutions for site-specific
conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release which are
three major unmet needs in ADC development.
MedCI LLC and Foley Hoag LLC, represented LCB in the transaction.
