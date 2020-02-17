Legrand : Bruno Vulcano, R&D Manager at Legrand, becomes Chairman of the Zigbee Alliance Board

On February 10, 2020 the Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies working together to create and maintain open global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT) in order to simplify user experience, announced the appointment of Bruno Vulcano, R&D Manager at Legrand, as Chairman of the Alliance's Board.

Member of the Alliance for eight years and vice Chair of the Board for six, Bruno Vulcano intends to maintain the organization's growth on its many projects, such as the Connected Home over IP (CHIP).

Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance declared that Bruno Vulcano's experience at Legrand and his engagement with the Alliance activities for years are a real asset to lead all the Allaince's projects initiated to grant interoperability and the best user experience possible.