LEGRAND

(LR)
Legrand: Disclosure of Transactions in Own-shares Executed From 05/18/2020 to 05/22/2020

05/25/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		 Day of transaction Identification code of
financial instrument		 Aggregated daily
volume (in number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares *		 Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91 05/18/2020 FR0010307819

3,881

59.53

XPAR

50

 

 

 

 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL

3,881

59.53

 

 

Legrand
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,068,044,512 euros
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny – 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 077 M
EBIT 2020 1 125 M
Net income 2020 659 M
Debt 2020 2 348 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
EV / Sales2021 2,71x
Capitalization 15 747 M
Chart LEGRAND
Duration : Period :
Legrand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGRAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 60,30 €
Last Close Price 59,04 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Schnepp Chairman
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Franck Roger Michel Lemery Chief Financial Officer
Olivier Bazil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND-18.72%17 154
KEYENCE CORPORATION4.18%90 462
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-7.87%50 541
NIDEC CORPORATION-15.24%34 646
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-26.74%33 381
EATON CORPORATION PLC-16.94%31 468
