Legrand: Disclosure of Transactions in Own-shares Executed from 03/23/2020 to 03/27/2020

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 6 259 M EBIT 2020 1 220 M Net income 2020 770 M Debt 2020 2 252 M Yield 2020 2,57% P/E ratio 2020 19,8x P/E ratio 2021 17,7x EV / Sales2020 2,80x EV / Sales2021 2,56x Capitalization 15 265 M Chart LEGRAND Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEGRAND Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 62,43 € Last Close Price 57,12 € Spread / Highest target 47,5% Spread / Average Target 9,29% Spread / Lowest Target -16,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer Gilles Schnepp Chairman Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer Olivier Bazil Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEGRAND -21.37% 16 926 KEYENCE CORPORATION -2.06% 78 866 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -13.14% 48 502 EATON CORPORATION PLC -21.30% 30 669 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -40.23% 27 888 KYOCERA CORPORATION 1.23% 21 797