Legrand : First nine-month results, 7 November 2019 0 11/07/2019 | 06:30am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2019 NINE-MONTH RESULTS NOVEMBER 7, 2019 1 HIGHLIGHTS P.3 2 NET SALES UP +10% P.5 3 ROBUST VALUE CREATION P.10 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM P.15 5 2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED P.22 6 APPENDICES P.24 2 HIGHLIGHTS 3 1 HIGHLIGHTS Net sales up +10%

Robust value creation • Adjusted operating profit: +10% •Net profit attributable to the Group: +9% • Normalized free cash flow: +12% Ongoing innovation- and acquisition-driven momentum

acquisition-driven momentum Many new product launches 2 new acquisitions announced (1) : Connectrac in the US and Jobo Smartech (2) in China

2019 targets confirmed 1. After the acquisition of Universal Electric Corporation in April 2019. 2. Subject to standard conditions precedent. 4 NET SALES UP +10% 5 2 NET SALES UP +10% € million 4,4374,889 9M 2018 9M 2019 Organic growth: +2.3% External growth:+5.2%(1) Total growth: +10.2% FX effect: +2.4%(2) 1. Based on acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019 and their likely date of consolidation, the impact of the change in scope of consolidation should come to around +5% for full-year 2019. 2. Applying average exchange rates for October 2019 to Q4 2019, the full-year 2019 impact on sales of changes in currency rates should be around +2%. 6 2 NET SALES UP +10% o+2.7% organic growth oIn Europe's mature countries, sales rose +2.8% over the period. This good performance was linked in particular to a sustained rise in sales in Italy, buoyed by good showings in energy distribution and the success of Eliot program offerings such as the new Classe 100x connected video door entry system; in Southern Europe(1); in the Benelux(2); and in the United Kingdom. Sales in France were up slightly in the first nine months of the year. oIn Europe's new economies, sales rose +2.3% at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates, driven by very good showings in Eastern Europe. Sales in Turkey declined, due, as announced, to a particularly demanding basis of comparison. 1. Southern Europe: Spain + Greece + Portugal. 2. Benelux: Belgium + the Netherlands + Luxembourg. 7 2 NET SALES UP +10% o+2.6% organic growth oIn the United States alone, sales rose +3.1% over the first nine months of 2019. This rise was driven by solid showings in user interfaces and cable management. In the first nine months of the year, the Group also reported growth in sales in lighting management solutions. oIn the first nine months of the year, sales were almost stable in Canada and retreated in Mexico. 8 2 NET SALES UP +10% o+1.1% organic growth oSales in Asia-Pacific were up +2.3% from the first nine months of 2018, driven in particular by good showings in India and China that were partially offset by a decline in sales in Australia. oIn Latin America, organic growth in sales came to +0.3% in the first nine months of the year. Over the period, sales increased slightly in Brazil and business retreated in Colombia. oIn Africa and the Middle East, sales retreated by -2.0%. The marked decline in the Middle East due to a weaker business environment was partly offset by growth in sales in many African countries. 9 ROBUST VALUE CREATION 10 3 ROBUST VALUE CREATION € million 999 908 +10.0% 9M 2018 9M 2019 11 3 ROBUST VALUE CREATION 9M 2018 adjusted operating margin 20.5% •markets uncertain on the whole and differentiated from one country to another •rising US customs duties •efficient pricing management combined with effective control of administrative +0.3 pts and selling expenses and other operating expenses •favorable basis for comparison in Q3 alone(1) 9M 2019 adjusted operating margin before acquisitions(2) 20.8%(3) •impact of acquisitions -0.4 pts(4) 9M 2019 adjusted operating margin 20.4%(3) For more details, readers are invited to consult the press release published November 8, 2018. At 2018 scope of consolidation. Including a favorable impact of around +0.1 points linked to implementation of the IFRS 16 standard. Based on acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019 and their likely date of consolidation, the FY 2019 impact of changes in scope of consolidation should come to around -0.4 points of adjusted operating margin. 12 3 ROBUST VALUE CREATION o o o Increase in operating profit (+€77.0m) Unfavorable change (-€13.3m) in net financial expenses(1)and in FX result Increase in corporate tax (-€11.9m)(2) Net profit attributable to the Group: €625m up +8.8% Nonetheless, net financial expenses would have been stable without the implementation of the IFRS 16 standard. In absolute value. Linked to the Group's increased profit before tax, partially offset by the favorable impact of a one-off reduction of nearly one point in corporate tax rate, to around 28%. 13 3 ROBUST VALUE CREATION oCash flow from operations represented 18.0% of sales in 9M 2019, i.e. a rise of +11.4% oWorking capital requirement came to 10.4% of sales(2)at September 30, 2019, up 0.5 points from September 30, 2018, primarily linked to the consolidation of recent acquisitions o9M 2019 free cash flow was solid at 13.7% of Group sales Normalized free cash flow: €757m up +12.3% 1. For more details on the reconciliation of free cash flow with normalized free cash flow, readers are invited to consult page 50. 14 2. Based on sales in the last twelve months. ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION- DRIVEN MOMENTUM 15 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM oMany new product launches oAnnouncement of 2 new acquisitions(1): Connectrac in the United States and Jobo Smartech(2)in China 1. After the acquisition of Universal Electric Corporation in April 2019. 2. Subject to standard conditions precedent. 16 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM Valena Next with Netatmo Mosaic Spain & Belgium France Classia Europe Lyncus Rivia India Vietnam Plexo with Netatmo Europe Radiant furniture for hospitality North America Adorne Graphite North America Clip On multi-outlet Reach Digital At-Home extension sockets alarm units Europe United Kingdom 17 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM Trimod MCS UPS Worldwide DRX 125HP molded case circuit breaker Worldwide CRT Tier 2 energy efficient transformer Europe XCP-S Aluminium and Copper busbars Worldwide Connected emergency lighting France RX3 C-curve miniature circuit breaker India P31 solutions for cable management Europe Universal floor boxes World 18 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM Power over ethernet switches Worldwide LCS3 10'' patch panel & area distribution box Worldwide Pre-equipped fiber cassettes Worldwide UHD Fiber cassettes LCS3 Zero U solutions Worldwide Worldwide Classe 100x Connected video door entry system Italy Finelite's HP-4 Circle architectural lighting North America Pinnacle's Cove LED architectural lighting North America Pinnacle's EDGE 2 & 4 architectural lighting North America Kenall's MedMaster MedSlot Series lighting for critical environments North America Sanus Advanced full-motion North America Kontour KXC Monitor arms North America Parallax Stratos 1.0 screen North America AV mini-bridge North America 19 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM Innovative US company specializing in over-floor power and data distribution

over-floor power and data distribution Solutions for new construction and renovation of commercial buildings

Based in Dallas (Texas)

Annual sales of around $20 million

Around 75 employees Strengthens Legrand's world leadership in cable management 20 4 ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM Chinese leader in connected hotel-room management solutions (lighting, air temperature, etc.)

hotel-room management solutions (lighting, air temperature, etc.) Located in Huizhou

Annual sales of over €10 million

Around 250 employees Jobo Smartech's ranges ideally round out those of Legrand in China's dynamic hotel segment 1. Subject to standard conditions precedent. 21 2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED 22 5 2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED Taking into account achievements in the first nine months of 2019 and the demanding basis of comparison of the fourth quarter of 2018(2), Legrand confirms its 2019 target(1)for organic growth in sales of between 0% and +4% and its 2019 target(1)for adjusted operating margin before acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation) of between 19.9%(3)and 20.7%(3)of sales. Legrand will also pursue its strategy of value-creating acquisitions. 1. See appendix on page 26 for the complete wording of Legrand's 2019 targets. 2. For more details, readers are invited to consult page 6 of the press release published on February 14, 2019. 23 3. After an estimated favorable impact of around +0.1 points linked to the implementation of IFRS 16 standard from January 1, 2019. APPENDICES 24 6 APPENDICES • Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill. • Busways are electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars. •Cash flow from operations is defined as net cash from operating activities excluding changes in working capital requirement. •CSR stands for Corporate Social Responsibility. • EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus depreciation and impairment of tangible and of right of use assets, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (including capitalized development costs), reversal of inventory step-up and impairment of goodwill. • Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs. • KVM stands for Keyboard, Video and Mouse. •Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. • Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities-based on a normalized working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered-and net proceeds of sales from fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs. •Organic growth is defined as the change in sales at constant structure (scope of consolidation) and exchange rates. • Payout is defined as the ratio between the proposed dividend per share for a given year, divided by the net profit attributable to the Group per share of the same year, calculated on the basis of the average number of ordinary shares at December 31 of that year, excluding shares held in treasury. • PDU stands for Power Distribution Unit. •UPS stands for Uninterruptible Power Supply. • Working capital requirement is defined as the sum of trade receivables, inventories, other current assets, income tax receivables and short-term deferred tax assets, less the 25 sum of trade payables, other current liabilities, income tax payables, short-term provisions and short-term deferred tax liabilities. 6 APPENDICES Excerpt of 2018 full -year results presentation 26 6 APPENDICES Undisputed #1 in the United States in busways

Solutions that have long been known for their quality as well as their ease of installation and use, and that are sold under the Starline brand - a true benchmark for the market

Annual sales of around $175 million

More than 450 employees Legrand is pursuing its development in the buoyant digital infrastructures market, sustained by the ongoing increase in data flows around the world The Group is strengthening its leading positions in offerings for datacenters in the United States (including PDUs, pre-terminated solutions and cable management) 27 6 APPENDICES Breakdown of change in 9M 2019 net sales by destination (€m) North +10.2% Rest of Total Europe & Central the World America +2.4% +5.2%(1) +2.3% FX Scope of 9M 2018 Organic growth consolidation 9M 2019 1. Due to the consolidation of Modulan, Gemnet, Shenzhen Clever Electronic, Kenall, Debflex, Netatmo, Trical and Universal Electric Corporation. 28 6 APPENDICES In € millions 9M 2018 9M 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 1,847.6 1,953.5 5.7% 3.3% 2.7% -0.4% North and Central America 1,614.7 1,904.0 17.9% 8.3% 2.6% 6.1% Rest of the World 975.1 1,031.4 5.8% 3.4% 1.1% 1.1% Total 4,437.4 4,888.9 10.2% 5.2% 2.3% 2.4% 29 1. Market where sales are recorded. 6 APPENDICES In € millions Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 643.0 652.3 1.4% 0.4% 2.3% -1.2% North and Central America 493.6 567.1 14.9% 4.0% 2.4% 8.0% Rest of the World 308.6 330.6 7.1% 1.8% 4.9% 0.3% Total 1,445.2 1,550.0 7.3% 1.9% 2.9% 2.3% 30 1. Market where sales are recorded. 6 APPENDICES In € millions Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 648.6 701.4 8.1% 6.1% 2.4% -0.4% North and Central America 552.4 625.7 13.3% 4.4% 2.3% 6.1% Rest of the World 340.6 349.7 2.7% 3.4% -1.4% 0.7% Total 1,541.6 1,676.8 8.8% 4.9% 1.5% 2.1% 31 1. Market where sales are recorded. 6 APPENDICES In € millions Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 556.0 599.8 7.9% 3.5% 3.6% 0.6% North and Central America 568.7 711.2 25.1% 15.9% 3.0% 4.7% Rest of the World 325.9 351.1 7.7% 4.9% 0.3% 2.4% Total 1,450.6 1,662.1 14.6% 8.7% 2.6% 2.7% 32 1. Market where sales are recorded. 6 APPENDICES In € millions 9M 2018 9M 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 1,933.2 2,033.9 5.2% 3.1% 2.5% -0.4% North and Central America 1,650.1 1,935.0 17.3% 8.5% 1.9% 6.1% Rest of the World 854.1 920.0 7.7% 3.4% 2.9% 1.2% Total 4,437.4 4,888.9 10.2% 5.2% 2.3% 2.4% 33 1. Zone of origin of the product sold. 6 APPENDICES In € millions Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 669.3 677.0 1.2% 0.2% 2.2% -1.3% North and Central America 504.6 578.0 14.5% 3.8% 2.2% 8.0% Rest of the World 271.3 295.0 8.7% 2.5% 5.8% 0.3% Total 1,445.2 1,550.0 7.3% 1.9% 2.9% 2.3% 34 1. Zone of origin of the product sold. 6 APPENDICES In € millions Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 680.5 731.4 7.5% 5.8% 2.1% -0.5% North and Central America 565.2 633.6 12.1% 4.1% 1.5% 6.1% Rest of the World 295.9 311.8 5.4% 4.3% 0.3% 0.7% Total 1,541.6 1,676.8 8.8% 4.9% 1.5% 2.1% 35 1. Zone of origin of the product sold. 6 APPENDICES In € millions Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Total Scope of Like-for-Like Currency Effect Change Consolidation Growth Europe 583.4 625.5 7.2% 3.4% 3.1% 0.6% North and Central America 580.3 723.4 24.7% 16.7% 2.0% 4.7% Rest of the World 286.9 313.2 9.2% 3.3% 3.0% 2.6% Total 1,450.6 1,662.1 14.6% 8.7% 2.6% 2.7% 36 1. Zone of origin of the product sold. 6 APPENDICES In € millions9M 20189M 2019% change Net sales 4,437.4 4,888.9 +10.2% Gross profit 2,329.1 2,543.5 +9.2% as % of sales 52.5% 52.0% Adjusted operating profit(1) 907.9 998.5 +10.0% as % of sales 20.5% 20.4%(2) Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time (53.6) (67.2) of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions Operating profit 854.3 931.3 +9.0% as % of sales 19.3% 19.0% Financial income (costs) (51.0) (58.2) Exchange gains (losses) 7.0 0.9 Income tax expense (235.0) (246.9) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities (0.3) (1.3) Profit 575.0 625.8 +8.8% Net profit attributable to the Group 574.5 625.0 +8.8% 1. Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€53.6 million in 9M 2018 and €67.2 million in 9M 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in 9M 2018 and 9M 2019). 37 2. 20.8% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation). 6 APPENDICES In € millionsQ1 2018Q1 2019% change Net sales 1,445.2 1,550.0 +7.3% Gross profit 767.9 804.3 +4.7% as % of sales 53.1% 51.9% Adjusted operating profit(1) 290.4 305.2 +5.1% as % of sales 20.1% 19.7%(2) Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time (18.8) (19.3) of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions Operating profit 271.6 285.9 +5.3% as % of sales 18.8% 18.4% Financial income (costs) (18.7) (18.8) Exchange gains (losses) (1.2) (0.8) Income tax expense (75.6) (75.2) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities (0.2) (0.3) Profit 175.9 190.8 +8.5% Net profit attributable to the Group 175.3 190.4 +8.6% 1. Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€18.8 million in Q1 2018 and €19.3 million in Q1 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in Q1 2018 and Q1 2019). 38 2. 19.8% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation). 6 APPENDICES In € millionsQ2 2018Q2 2019% change Net sales 1,541.6 1,676.8 +8.8% Gross profit 813.3 879.1 +8.1% as % of sales 52.8% 52.4% Adjusted operating profit(1) 334.7 357.4 +6.8% as % of sales 21.7% 21.3%(2) Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time (16.9) (23.7) of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions Operating profit 317.8 333.7 +5.0% as % of sales 20.6% 19.9% Financial income (costs) (16.5) (19.5) Exchange gains (losses) 4.5 0.5 Income tax expense (91.7) (88.8) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.1 (0.6) Profit 214.2 225.3 +5.2% Net profit attributable to the Group 214.7 224.9 +4.8% 1. Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€16.9 million in Q2 2018 and €23.7 million in Q2 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in Q2 2018 and Q2 2019). 39 2. 22.0% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation). 6 APPENDICES In € millionsQ3 2018Q3 2019% change Net sales 1,450.6 1,662.1 +14.6% Gross profit 747.9 860.1 +15.0% as % of sales 51.6% 51.7% Adjusted operating profit(1) 282.8 335.9 +18.8% as % of sales 19.5% 20.2%(2) Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time (17.9) (24.2) of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions Operating profit 264.9 311.7 +17.7% as % of sales 18.3% 18.8% Financial income (costs) (15.8) (19.9) Exchange gains (losses) 3.7 1.2 Income tax expense (67.7) (82.9) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities (0.2) (0.4) Profit 184.9 209.7 +13.4% Net profit attributable to the Group 184.5 209.7 +13.7% 1. Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€17.9 million in Q3 2018 and €24.2 million in Q3 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in Q3 2018 and Q3 2019). 40 2. 20.5% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation). 6 APPENDICES 9M 2019 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 2,033.9 1,935.0 920.0 4,888.9 Cost of sales (896.7) (933.3) (515.4) (2,345.4) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (660.3) (640.2) (246.3) (1,546.8) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (10.0) (47.4) (9.8) (67.2) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 486.9 408.9 168.1 1,063.9 operating income (expense) as % of sales 23.9% 21.1% 18.3% 21.8% Other operating income (expense) (27.2) (30.3) (7.9) (65.4) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 459.7 378.6 160.2 998.5 as % of sales 22.6% 19.6% 17.4% 20.4% 41 1. Restructuring (€17.9m) and other miscellaneous items (€47.5m). 6 APPENDICES 9M 2018 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 1,933.2 1,650.1 854.1 4,437.4 Cost of sales (837.6) (796.1) (474.6) (2,108.3) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (619.1) (557.7) (231.0) (1,407.8) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (4.7) (39.1) (7.6) (51.4) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 481.2 335.4 156.1 972.7 operating income (expense) as % of sales 24.9% 20.3% 18.3% 21.9% Other operating income (expense) (30.6) (16.9) (19.5) (67.0) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (2.2) 0.0 0.0 (2.2) income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 452.8 318.5 136.6 907.9 as % of sales 23.4% 19.3% 16.0% 20.5% 42 1. Restructuring (€8.4m) and other miscellaneous items (€58.6m). 6 APPENDICES Q1 2019 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 677.0 578.0 295.0 1,550.0 Cost of sales (299.8) (278.7) (167.2) (745.7) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (220.7) (199.1) (77.3) (497.1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (2.0) (15.0) (2.3) (19.3) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 158.5 115.2 52.8 326.5 operating income (expense) as % of sales 23.4% 19.9% 17.9% 21.1% Other operating income (expense) (7.5) (11.0) (2.8) (21.3) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 151.0 104.2 50.0 305.2 as % of sales 22.3% 18.0% 16.9% 19.7% 43 1. Restructuring (€3.3m) and other miscellaneous items (€18.0m). 6 APPENDICES Q1 2018 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 669.3 504.6 271.3 1,445.2 Cost of sales (285.3) (244.6) (147.4) (677.3) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (219.4) (177.0) (74.5) (470.9) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (2.3) (11.7) (2.6) (16.6) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 166.9 94.7 52.0 313.6 operating income (expense) as % of sales 24.9% 18.8% 19.2% 21.7% Other operating income (expense) (14.9) (4.2) (6.3) (25.4) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (2.2) 0.0 0.0 (2.2) income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 154.2 90.5 45.7 290.4 as % of sales 23.0% 17.9% 16.8% 20.1% 44 1. Restructuring (€1.5m) and other miscellaneous items (€23.9m). 6 APPENDICES Q2 2019 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 731.4 633.6 311.8 1,676.8 Cost of sales (319.9) (304.4) (173.4) (797.7) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (229.3) (208.5) (84.8) (522.6) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (4.2) (14.5) (5.0) (23.7) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 186.4 135.2 58.6 380.2 operating income (expense) as % of sales 25.5% 21.3% 18.8% 22.7% Other operating income (expense) (8.5) (9.3) (5.0) (22.8) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 177.9 125.9 53.6 357.4 as % of sales 24.3% 19.9% 17.2% 21.3% 45 1. Restructuring (€7.5m) and other miscellaneous items (€15.3m). 6 APPENDICES Q2 2018 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 680.5 565.2 295.9 1,541.6 Cost of sales (293.7) (268.7) (165.9) (728.3) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (207.4) (191.9) (78.9) (478.2) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (0.6) (13.8) (2.5) (16.9) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 180.0 118.4 53.6 352.0 operating income (expense) as % of sales 26.5% 20.9% 18.1% 22.8% Other operating income (expense) (2.6) (5.5) (9.2) (17.3) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 177.4 112.9 44.4 334.7 as % of sales 26.1% 20.0% 15.0% 21.7% 46 1. Restructuring (€2.6m) and other miscellaneous items (€14.7m). 6 APPENDICES Q3 2019 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 625.5 723.4 313.2 1,662.1 Cost of sales (277.0) (350.2) (174.8) (802.0) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (210.3) (232.6) (84.2) (527.1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (3.8) (17.9) (2.5) (24.2) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 142.0 158.5 56.7 357.2 operating income (expense) as % of sales 22.7% 21.9% 18.1% 21.5% Other operating income (expense) (11.2) (10.0) (0.1) (21.3) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 130.8 148.5 56.6 335.9 as % of sales 20.9% 20.5% 18.1% 20.2% 47 1. Restructuring (€7.1m) and other miscellaneous items (€14.2m). 6 APPENDICES Q3 2018 North and Rest of Europe Central Total (in € millions) the World America Net sales 583.4 580.3 286.9 1,450.6 Cost of sales (258.6) (282.8) (161.3) (702.7) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (192.3) (188.8) (77.6) (458.7) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and (1.8) (13.6) (2.5) (17.9) income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs Adjusted operating profit before other 134.3 122.3 50.5 307.1 operating income (expense) as % of sales 23.0% 21.1% 17.6% 21.2% Other operating income (expense) (13.1) (7.2) (4.0) (24.3) (1) Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 income accounted for in other operating income (expense) Adjusted operating profit 121.2 115.1 46.5 282.8 as % of sales 20.8% 19.8% 16.2% 19.5% 48 1. Restructuring (€4.3m) and other miscellaneous items (€20.0m). 6 APPENDICES In € millions 9M 2018 9M 2019 Profit 575.0 625.8 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 153.8 222.8 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities and long-term deferred taxes 54.5 28.4 Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses 3.0 (1.9) (Gains)/losses on sales of assets, net 2.8 3.2 Other adjustments 0.7 1.2 Cash flow from operations 789.8 879.5 49 6 APPENDICES In € millions9M 2018 9M 2019% change Cash flow from operations(1) 789.8 879.5 +11.4% as % of sales 17.8% 18.0% Decrease (Increase) in working capital requirement (252.4) (96.6) Net cash provided from operating activities 537.4 782.9 +45.7% as % of sales 12.1% 16.0% Capital expenditure (including capitalized development costs) (100.5) (117.8) Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets 4.7 6.5 Free cash flow 441.6 671.6 +52.1% as % of sales 10.0% 13.7% Increase (Decrease) in working capital requirement 252.4 96.6 (Increase) Decrease in normalized working capital requirement (20.1) (11.2) Normalized(2)free cash flow 673.9 757.0 +12.3% as % of sales 15.2% 15.5% 1. Cash flow from operations is defined as net cash from operating activities excluding changes in working capital requirement. 2. Based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales, and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted 50for the first nine months. 6 APPENDICES 2018 Full consolidation method Modulan Gemnet Shenzhen Clever Electronic Debflex Netatmo Kenall Trical Q1 H1 9M FY Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 7 months Balance sheet only 6 months Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 51 6 APPENDICES 2019 Full consolidation method Modulan Gemnet Shenzhen Clever Electronic Debflex Netatmo Kenall Trical Universal Electric Corporation Connectrac Jobo Smartech Q1 H1 9M FY 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months 12 months Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months 12 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months 12 months Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months To be determined To be determined 52 6 APPENDICES INVESTOR RELATIONS LEGRAND François POISSON Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53 francois.poisson@legrand.fr PRESS RELATIONS PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS Vilizara LAZAROVA Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34 Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14 vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr 53 The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. This presentation contains information about Legrand's markets and its competitive position therein. Legrand is not aware of any authoritative industry or market reports that cover or address its market. Legrand assembles information on its markets through its subsidiaries, which in turn compile information on its local markets annually from formal and informal contacts with industry professionals, electrical-product distributors, building statistics, and macroeconomic data. Legrand estimates its position in its markets based on market data referred to above and on its actual sales in the relevant market for the same period. This document may contain estimates and/or forward-looking statements. Such statements do not constitute forecasts regarding Legrand's results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Legrand's control, including, but not limited to the risks described in Legrand's reference document available on its Internet website (www.legrandgroup.com). These statements do not reflect future performance of Legrand, which may materially differ. Legrand does not undertake to provide updates of these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand shares in any jurisdiction. Unsponsored ADRs Legrand does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Legrand. Legrand disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility. 54 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Legrand SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:29:03 UTC 0 Latest news on LEGRAND 06:30a LEGRAND : First nine-month results, 7 November 2019 PU 03:50a LEGRAND : Release for the First Nine Months Of 2019 PU 11/04 LEGRAND SA : quaterly earnings release 09/30 LEGRAND : and DASAN Zhone Solutions Announce Joint Marketing Agreement PR 09/03 GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day DJ 08/06 LEGRAND : Half-year update -June 2019 PU 08/02 LEGRAND : July 31, 2019 PU 07/30 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix 07/30 LEGRAND : Slide show half-year results CO 07/30 LEGRAND : Half-year results CO

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 6 571 M EBIT 2019 1 320 M Net income 2019 844 M Debt 2019 2 356 M Yield 2019 2,03% P/E ratio 2019 22,9x P/E ratio 2020 21,7x EV / Sales2019 3,23x EV / Sales2020 3,06x Capitalization 18 897 M Chart LEGRAND Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEGRAND Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 62,36 € Last Close Price 70,90 € Spread / Highest target 0,80% Spread / Average Target -12,0% Spread / Lowest Target -30,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer Gilles Schnepp Chairman Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & EVP-Operations Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer François Grappotte Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEGRAND 43.81% 20 922 KEYENCE CORPORATION 38.78% 82 499 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 45.14% 52 450 EMERSON ELECTRIC 23.18% 45 271 NIDEC CORPORATION 36.63% 43 786 EATON CORPORATION PLC 32.83% 37 702