Legrand : First nine-month results, 7 November 2019

2 new acquisitions announced(1): Connectrac in the US and Jobo Smartech(2)in China
2019 targets confirmed
1.
After the acquisition of Universal Electric Corporation in April 2019.
2.
Subject to standard conditions precedent.
4
NET SALES UP +10%
5
2
NET SALES UP +10%
€ million
4,4374,889
9M 2018
9M 2019
Organic growth: +2.3%
External growth:+5.2%(1)
Total growth:
+10.2%
FX effect:
+2.4%(2)
1. Based on acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019 and their likely date of consolidation, the impact of the change in scope of consolidation should come to around +5% for full-year 2019.
2. Applying average exchange rates for October 2019 to Q4 2019, the full-year 2019 impact on sales of changes in currency rates should be around +2%.
6
2
NET SALES UP +10%
o+2.7% organic growth
oIn Europe's mature countries, sales rose +2.8% over the period. This good performance was linked in particular to a sustained rise in sales in Italy, buoyed by good showings in energy distribution and the success of Eliot program offerings such as the new Classe 100x connected video door entry system; in Southern Europe(1); in the Benelux(2); and in the United Kingdom. Sales in France were up slightly in the first nine months of the year.
oIn Europe's new economies, sales rose +2.3% at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates, driven by very good showings in Eastern Europe. Sales in Turkey declined, due, as announced, to a particularly demanding basis of comparison.
1.
Southern Europe: Spain + Greece + Portugal.
2.
Benelux: Belgium + the Netherlands + Luxembourg.
7
2
NET SALES UP +10%
o+2.6% organic growth
oIn the United States alone, sales rose +3.1% over the first nine months of 2019. This rise was driven by solid showings in user interfaces and cable management. In the first nine months of the year, the Group also reported growth in sales in lighting management solutions.
oIn the first nine months of the year, sales were almost stable in Canada and retreated in Mexico.
8
2
NET SALES UP +10%
o+1.1% organic growth
oSales in Asia-Pacific were up +2.3% from the first nine months of 2018, driven in particular by good showings in India and China that were partially offset by a decline in sales in Australia.
oIn Latin America, organic growth in sales came to +0.3% in the first nine months of the year. Over the period, sales increased slightly in Brazil and business retreated in Colombia.
oIn Africa and the Middle East, sales retreated by -2.0%. The marked decline in the Middle East due to a weaker business environment was partly offset by growth in sales in many African countries.
9
ROBUST VALUE CREATION
10
3
ROBUST VALUE CREATION
€ million
999
908
+10.0%
9M 2018
9M 2019
11
3
ROBUST VALUE CREATION
9M 2018
adjusted operating margin
20.5%
•markets uncertain on the whole and differentiated from one country to another
•rising US customs duties
•efficient pricing management combined with effective control of administrative
+0.3 pts
and selling expenses and other operating expenses
•favorable basis for comparison in Q3 alone(1)
9M 2019
adjusted operating margin before acquisitions(2)
20.8%(3)
•impact of acquisitions
-0.4 pts(4)
9M 2019
adjusted operating margin
20.4%(3)
For more details, readers are invited to consult the press release published November 8, 2018.
At 2018 scope of consolidation.
Including a favorable impact of around +0.1 points linked to implementation of the IFRS 16 standard.
Based on acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019 and their likely date of consolidation, the FY 2019 impact of changes in scope of consolidation should come to around
-0.4 points of adjusted operating margin.
12
3
ROBUST VALUE CREATION
o
o
o
Increase in operating profit (+€77.0m)
Unfavorable change (-€13.3m) in net financial expenses(1)and in FX result
Increase in corporate tax (-€11.9m)(2)
Net profit attributable to the
Group:
€625m
up
+8.8%
Nonetheless, net financial expenses would have been stable without the implementation of the IFRS 16 standard.
In absolute value. Linked to the Group's increased profit before tax, partially offset by the favorable impact of aone-off reduction of nearly one point in corporate tax rate,
to around 28%.
13
3
ROBUST VALUE CREATION
oCash flow from operations represented 18.0% of sales in 9M 2019, i.e. a rise of +11.4%
oWorking capital requirement came to 10.4% of sales(2)at September 30, 2019, up 0.5 points from September 30, 2018, primarily linked to the consolidation of recent acquisitions
o9M 2019 free cash flow was solid at 13.7% of Group sales
Normalized free cash flow:
€757m
up
+12.3%
1.
For more details on the reconciliation of free cash flow with normalized free cash flow, readers are invited to consult page 50.
14
2.
Based on sales in the last twelve months.
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION- DRIVEN MOMENTUM
15
4
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM
oMany new product launches
oAnnouncement of 2 new acquisitions(1): Connectrac in the United States and Jobo Smartech(2)in China
1.
After the acquisition of Universal Electric Corporation in April 2019.
2.
Subject to standard conditions precedent.
16
4
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM
Valena Next with Netatmo
Mosaic
Spain & Belgium
France
Classia
Europe
Lyncus
Rivia
India
Vietnam
Plexo with Netatmo
Europe
Radiant furniture for hospitality
North America
Adorne Graphite
North America
Clip On multi-outlet
Reach Digital At-Home
extension sockets
alarm units
Europe
United Kingdom
17
4
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM
Trimod MCS UPS
Worldwide
DRX 125HP
molded case circuit breaker
Worldwide
CRT Tier 2 energy efficient transformer Europe
XCP-S Aluminium and
Copper busbars
Worldwide
Connected emergency lighting
France
RX3 C-curve
miniature circuit breaker
India
P31 solutions
for cable management
Europe
Universal floor boxes
World
18
4
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM
Power over ethernet switches
Worldwide
LCS3
10'' patch panel &
area distribution box
Worldwide
Pre-equipped fiber cassettes Worldwide
UHD Fiber cassettes
LCS3 Zero U solutions
Worldwide
Worldwide
Classe 100x
Connected video door entry system
Italy
Finelite's HP-4 Circle
architectural lighting
North America
Pinnacle's Cove LED
architectural lighting
North America
Pinnacle's EDGE 2 & 4
architectural lighting
North America
Kenall's MedMaster MedSlot Series
lighting for critical environments
North America
Sanus Advanced full-motion
North America
Kontour KXC
Monitor arms
North America
Parallax Stratos 1.0
screen
North America
AV mini-bridge
North America
19
4
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM
Innovative US company specializing inover-floor power and data distribution
Solutions for new construction and renovation of commercial buildings
Based in Dallas (Texas)
Annual sales of around $20 million
Around 75 employees
Strengthens Legrand's world leadership in cable management
20
4
ONGOING INNOVATION- AND ACQUISITION-DRIVEN MOMENTUM
Chinese leader in connectedhotel-room management solutions (lighting, air temperature, etc.)
Located in Huizhou
Annual sales of over €10 million
Around 250 employees
Jobo Smartech's ranges ideally round out those of Legrand in China's dynamic hotel segment
1. Subject to standard conditions precedent.
21
2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED
22
5
2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED
Taking into account achievements in the first nine months of 2019 and the demanding basis of comparison of the fourth quarter of 2018(2), Legrand confirms its 2019 target(1)for organic growth in sales of between 0% and +4% and its 2019 target(1)for adjusted operating margin before acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation) of between 19.9%(3)and 20.7%(3)of sales.
Legrand will also pursue its strategy of value-creating acquisitions.
1.
See appendix on page 26 for the complete wording of Legrand's 2019 targets.
2.
For more details, readers are invited to consult page 6 of the press release published on February 14, 2019.
23
3.
After an estimated favorable impact of around +0.1 points linked to the implementation of IFRS 16 standard from January 1, 2019.
APPENDICES
24
6
APPENDICES
•
Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts
relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill.
•
Busways are electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.
•Cash flow from operations is defined as net cash from operating activities excluding changes in working capital requirement.
•CSR stands for Corporate Social Responsibility.
•
EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus depreciation and impairment of tangible and of right of use assets, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (including
capitalized development costs), reversal of inventory step-up and impairment of goodwill.
•
Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized
development costs.
•
KVM stands for Keyboard, Video and Mouse.
•Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
•
Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities-based on a normalized working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12
months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered-and net proceeds of sales from fixed and
financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
•Organic growth is defined as the change in sales at constant structure (scope of consolidation) and exchange rates.
•
Payout is defined as the ratio between the proposed dividend per share for a given year, divided by the net profit attributable to the Group per share of the same year,
calculated on the basis of the average number of ordinary shares at December 31 of that year, excluding shares held in treasury.
•
PDU stands for Power Distribution Unit.
•UPS stands for Uninterruptible Power Supply.
•
Working capital requirement is defined as the sum of trade receivables, inventories, other current assets, income tax receivables and short-term deferred tax assets, less the
25
sum of trade payables, other current liabilities, income tax payables, short-term provisions and short-term deferred tax liabilities.
6
APPENDICES
Excerpt of 2018 full -year results presentation
26
6
APPENDICES
Undisputed #1 in the United States in busways
Solutions that have long been known for their quality as well as their ease of installation and use, and that are sold under the Starline brand - a true benchmark for the market
Annual sales of around $175 million
More than 450 employees
Legrand is pursuing its development in the buoyant digital infrastructures market, sustained by the ongoing increase in data flows around the world
The Group is strengthening its leading positions in offerings for datacenters in the United States (including PDUs,pre-terminated solutions and cable management)
27
6
APPENDICES
Breakdown of change in 9M 2019 net sales by destination (€m)
North
+10.2%
Rest of
Total
Europe
& Central
the World
America
+2.4%
+5.2%(1)
+2.3%
FX
Scope of
9M 2018
Organic growth
consolidation
9M 2019
1. Due to the consolidation of Modulan, Gemnet, Shenzhen Clever Electronic, Kenall, Debflex, Netatmo, Trical and Universal Electric Corporation.
28
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
9M 2018
9M 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
1,847.6
1,953.5
5.7%
3.3%
2.7%
-0.4%
North and Central America
1,614.7
1,904.0
17.9%
8.3%
2.6%
6.1%
Rest of the World
975.1
1,031.4
5.8%
3.4%
1.1%
1.1%
Total
4,437.4
4,888.9
10.2%
5.2%
2.3%
2.4%
29
1. Market where sales are recorded.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
643.0
652.3
1.4%
0.4%
2.3%
-1.2%
North and Central America
493.6
567.1
14.9%
4.0%
2.4%
8.0%
Rest of the World
308.6
330.6
7.1%
1.8%
4.9%
0.3%
Total
1,445.2
1,550.0
7.3%
1.9%
2.9%
2.3%
30
1. Market where sales are recorded.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
648.6
701.4
8.1%
6.1%
2.4%
-0.4%
North and Central America
552.4
625.7
13.3%
4.4%
2.3%
6.1%
Rest of the World
340.6
349.7
2.7%
3.4%
-1.4%
0.7%
Total
1,541.6
1,676.8
8.8%
4.9%
1.5%
2.1%
31
1. Market where sales are recorded.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
556.0
599.8
7.9%
3.5%
3.6%
0.6%
North and Central America
568.7
711.2
25.1%
15.9%
3.0%
4.7%
Rest of the World
325.9
351.1
7.7%
4.9%
0.3%
2.4%
Total
1,450.6
1,662.1
14.6%
8.7%
2.6%
2.7%
32
1. Market where sales are recorded.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
9M 2018
9M 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
1,933.2
2,033.9
5.2%
3.1%
2.5%
-0.4%
North and Central America
1,650.1
1,935.0
17.3%
8.5%
1.9%
6.1%
Rest of the World
854.1
920.0
7.7%
3.4%
2.9%
1.2%
Total
4,437.4
4,888.9
10.2%
5.2%
2.3%
2.4%
33
1. Zone of origin of the product sold.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
669.3
677.0
1.2%
0.2%
2.2%
-1.3%
North and Central America
504.6
578.0
14.5%
3.8%
2.2%
8.0%
Rest of the World
271.3
295.0
8.7%
2.5%
5.8%
0.3%
Total
1,445.2
1,550.0
7.3%
1.9%
2.9%
2.3%
34
1. Zone of origin of the product sold.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
680.5
731.4
7.5%
5.8%
2.1%
-0.5%
North and Central America
565.2
633.6
12.1%
4.1%
1.5%
6.1%
Rest of the World
295.9
311.8
5.4%
4.3%
0.3%
0.7%
Total
1,541.6
1,676.8
8.8%
4.9%
1.5%
2.1%
35
1. Zone of origin of the product sold.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Total
Scope of
Like-for-Like
Currency Effect
Change
Consolidation
Growth
Europe
583.4
625.5
7.2%
3.4%
3.1%
0.6%
North and Central America
580.3
723.4
24.7%
16.7%
2.0%
4.7%
Rest of the World
286.9
313.2
9.2%
3.3%
3.0%
2.6%
Total
1,450.6
1,662.1
14.6%
8.7%
2.6%
2.7%
36
1. Zone of origin of the product sold.
6
APPENDICES
In € millions9M 20189M 2019% change
Net sales
4,437.4
4,888.9
+10.2%
Gross profit
2,329.1
2,543.5
+9.2%
as % of sales
52.5%
52.0%
Adjusted operating profit(1)
907.9
998.5
+10.0%
as % of sales
20.5%
20.4%(2)
Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time
(53.6)
(67.2)
of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions
Operating profit
854.3
931.3
+9.0%
as % of sales
19.3%
19.0%
Financial income (costs)
(51.0)
(58.2)
Exchange gains (losses)
7.0
0.9
Income tax expense
(235.0)
(246.9)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
(0.3)
(1.3)
Profit
575.0
625.8
+8.8%
Net profit attributable to the Group
574.5
625.0
+8.8%
1.
Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€53.6 million in
9M 2018 and €67.2 million in 9M 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in 9M 2018 and 9M 2019).
37
2.
20.8% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation).
6
APPENDICES
In € millionsQ1 2018Q1 2019% change
Net sales
1,445.2
1,550.0
+7.3%
Gross profit
767.9
804.3
+4.7%
as % of sales
53.1%
51.9%
Adjusted operating profit(1)
290.4
305.2
+5.1%
as % of sales
20.1%
19.7%(2)
Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time
(18.8)
(19.3)
of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions
Operating profit
271.6
285.9
+5.3%
as % of sales
18.8%
18.4%
Financial income (costs)
(18.7)
(18.8)
Exchange gains (losses)
(1.2)
(0.8)
Income tax expense
(75.6)
(75.2)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
(0.2)
(0.3)
Profit
175.9
190.8
+8.5%
Net profit attributable to the Group
175.3
190.4
+8.6%
1.
Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€18.8 million in
Q1 2018 and €19.3 million in Q1 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in Q1 2018 and Q1 2019).
38
2.
19.8% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation).
6
APPENDICES
In € millionsQ2 2018Q2 2019% change
Net sales
1,541.6
1,676.8
+8.8%
Gross profit
813.3
879.1
+8.1%
as % of sales
52.8%
52.4%
Adjusted operating profit(1)
334.7
357.4
+6.8%
as % of sales
21.7%
21.3%(2)
Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time
(16.9)
(23.7)
of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions
Operating profit
317.8
333.7
+5.0%
as % of sales
20.6%
19.9%
Financial income (costs)
(16.5)
(19.5)
Exchange gains (losses)
4.5
0.5
Income tax expense
(91.7)
(88.8)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
0.1
(0.6)
Profit
214.2
225.3
+5.2%
Net profit attributable to the Group
214.7
224.9
+4.8%
1.
Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€16.9 million in
Q2 2018 and €23.7 million in Q2 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in Q2 2018 and Q2 2019).
39
2.
22.0% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation).
6
APPENDICES
In € millionsQ3 2018Q3 2019% change
Net sales
1,450.6
1,662.1
+14.6%
Gross profit
747.9
860.1
+15.0%
as % of sales
51.6%
51.7%
Adjusted operating profit(1)
282.8
335.9
+18.8%
as % of sales
19.5%
20.2%(2)
Amortization & depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time
(17.9)
(24.2)
of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions
Operating profit
264.9
311.7
+17.7%
as % of sales
18.3%
18.8%
Financial income (costs)
(15.8)
(19.9)
Exchange gains (losses)
3.7
1.2
Income tax expense
(67.7)
(82.9)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
(0.2)
(0.4)
Profit
184.9
209.7
+13.4%
Net profit attributable to the Group
184.5
209.7
+13.7%
1.
Operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions (€17.9 million in
Q3 2018 and €24.2 million in Q3 2019) and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill (€0 in Q3 2018 and Q3 2019).
40
2.
20.5% excluding acquisitions (at 2018 scope of consolidation).
6
APPENDICES
9M 2019
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
2,033.9
1,935.0
920.0
4,888.9
Cost of sales
(896.7)
(933.3)
(515.4)
(2,345.4)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(660.3)
(640.2)
(246.3)
(1,546.8)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(10.0)
(47.4)
(9.8)
(67.2)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
486.9
408.9
168.1
1,063.9
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
23.9%
21.1%
18.3%
21.8%
Other operating income (expense)
(27.2)
(30.3)
(7.9)
(65.4)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
459.7
378.6
160.2
998.5
as % of sales
22.6%
19.6%
17.4%
20.4%
41
1. Restructuring (€17.9m) and other miscellaneous items (€47.5m).
6
APPENDICES
9M 2018
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
1,933.2
1,650.1
854.1
4,437.4
Cost of sales
(837.6)
(796.1)
(474.6)
(2,108.3)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(619.1)
(557.7)
(231.0)
(1,407.8)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(4.7)
(39.1)
(7.6)
(51.4)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
481.2
335.4
156.1
972.7
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
24.9%
20.3%
18.3%
21.9%
Other operating income (expense)
(30.6)
(16.9)
(19.5)
(67.0)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(2.2)
0.0
0.0
(2.2)
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
452.8
318.5
136.6
907.9
as % of sales
23.4%
19.3%
16.0%
20.5%
42
1. Restructuring (€8.4m) and other miscellaneous items (€58.6m).
6
APPENDICES
Q1 2019
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
677.0
578.0
295.0
1,550.0
Cost of sales
(299.8)
(278.7)
(167.2)
(745.7)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(220.7)
(199.1)
(77.3)
(497.1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(2.0)
(15.0)
(2.3)
(19.3)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
158.5
115.2
52.8
326.5
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
23.4%
19.9%
17.9%
21.1%
Other operating income (expense)
(7.5)
(11.0)
(2.8)
(21.3)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
151.0
104.2
50.0
305.2
as % of sales
22.3%
18.0%
16.9%
19.7%
43
1. Restructuring (€3.3m) and other miscellaneous items (€18.0m).
6
APPENDICES
Q1 2018
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
669.3
504.6
271.3
1,445.2
Cost of sales
(285.3)
(244.6)
(147.4)
(677.3)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(219.4)
(177.0)
(74.5)
(470.9)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(2.3)
(11.7)
(2.6)
(16.6)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
166.9
94.7
52.0
313.6
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
24.9%
18.8%
19.2%
21.7%
Other operating income (expense)
(14.9)
(4.2)
(6.3)
(25.4)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(2.2)
0.0
0.0
(2.2)
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
154.2
90.5
45.7
290.4
as % of sales
23.0%
17.9%
16.8%
20.1%
44
1. Restructuring (€1.5m) and other miscellaneous items (€23.9m).
6
APPENDICES
Q2 2019
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
731.4
633.6
311.8
1,676.8
Cost of sales
(319.9)
(304.4)
(173.4)
(797.7)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(229.3)
(208.5)
(84.8)
(522.6)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(4.2)
(14.5)
(5.0)
(23.7)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
186.4
135.2
58.6
380.2
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
25.5%
21.3%
18.8%
22.7%
Other operating income (expense)
(8.5)
(9.3)
(5.0)
(22.8)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
177.9
125.9
53.6
357.4
as % of sales
24.3%
19.9%
17.2%
21.3%
45
1. Restructuring (€7.5m) and other miscellaneous items (€15.3m).
6
APPENDICES
Q2 2018
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
680.5
565.2
295.9
1,541.6
Cost of sales
(293.7)
(268.7)
(165.9)
(728.3)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(207.4)
(191.9)
(78.9)
(478.2)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(0.6)
(13.8)
(2.5)
(16.9)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
180.0
118.4
53.6
352.0
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
26.5%
20.9%
18.1%
22.8%
Other operating income (expense)
(2.6)
(5.5)
(9.2)
(17.3)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
177.4
112.9
44.4
334.7
as % of sales
26.1%
20.0%
15.0%
21.7%
46
1. Restructuring (€2.6m) and other miscellaneous items (€14.7m).
6
APPENDICES
Q3 2019
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
625.5
723.4
313.2
1,662.1
Cost of sales
(277.0)
(350.2)
(174.8)
(802.0)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(210.3)
(232.6)
(84.2)
(527.1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(3.8)
(17.9)
(2.5)
(24.2)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
142.0
158.5
56.7
357.2
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
22.7%
21.9%
18.1%
21.5%
Other operating income (expense)
(11.2)
(10.0)
(0.1)
(21.3)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
130.8
148.5
56.6
335.9
as % of sales
20.9%
20.5%
18.1%
20.2%
47
1. Restructuring (€7.1m) and other miscellaneous items (€14.2m).
6
APPENDICES
Q3 2018
North and
Rest of
Europe
Central
Total
(in € millions)
the World
America
Net sales
583.4
580.3
286.9
1,450.6
Cost of sales
(258.6)
(282.8)
(161.3)
(702.7)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(192.3)
(188.8)
(77.6)
(458.7)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
(1.8)
(13.6)
(2.5)
(17.9)
income accounted for in administrative, selling expenses and R&D costs
Adjusted operating profit before other
134.3
122.3
50.5
307.1
operating income (expense)
as % of sales
23.0%
21.1%
17.6%
21.2%
Other operating income (expense)
(13.1)
(7.2)
(4.0)
(24.3)
(1)
Reversal of acquisition-related amortization, depreciation, expense and
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
income accounted for in other operating income (expense)
Adjusted operating profit
121.2
115.1
46.5
282.8
as % of sales
20.8%
19.8%
16.2%
19.5%
48
1. Restructuring (€4.3m) and other miscellaneous items (€20.0m).
6
APPENDICES
In € millions
9M 2018
9M 2019
Profit
575.0
625.8
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
153.8
222.8
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities and long-term deferred taxes
54.5
28.4
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
3.0
(1.9)
(Gains)/losses on sales of assets, net
2.8
3.2
Other adjustments
0.7
1.2
Cash flow from operations
789.8
879.5
49
6
APPENDICES
In € millions9M 2018 9M 2019% change
Cash flow from operations(1)
789.8
879.5
+11.4%
as % of sales
17.8%
18.0%
Decrease (Increase) in working capital requirement
(252.4)
(96.6)
Net cash provided from operating activities
537.4
782.9
+45.7%
as % of sales
12.1%
16.0%
Capital expenditure (including capitalized development costs)
(100.5)
(117.8)
Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets
4.7
6.5
Free cash flow
441.6
671.6
+52.1%
as % of sales
10.0%
13.7%
Increase (Decrease) in working capital requirement
252.4
96.6
(Increase) Decrease in normalized working capital requirement
(20.1)
(11.2)
Normalized(2)free cash flow
673.9
757.0
+12.3%
as % of sales
15.2%
15.5%
1. Cash flow from operations is defined as net cash from operating activities excluding changes in working capital requirement.
2. Based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales, and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted 50for the first nine months.
The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.
This presentation contains information about Legrand's markets and its competitive position therein. Legrand is not aware of any authoritative industry or market reports that cover or address its market. Legrand assembles information on its markets through its subsidiaries, which in turn compile information on its local markets annually from formal and informal contacts with industry professionals, electrical-product distributors, building statistics, and macroeconomic data. Legrand estimates its position in its markets based on market data referred to above and on its actual sales in the relevant market for the same period.
This document may contain estimates and/or forward-looking statements. Such statements do not constitute forecasts regarding Legrand's results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Legrand's control, including, but not limited to the risks described in Legrand's reference document available on its Internet website (www.legrandgroup.com). These statements do not reflect future performance of Legrand, which may materially differ. Legrand does not undertake to provide updates of these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand shares in any jurisdiction.
Unsponsored ADRs
Legrand does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Legrand. Legrand disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.