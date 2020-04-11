Legrand : Information concerning the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 27, 2020

Legrand's Board of Directors met on Friday, April 10, to decide on conditions for holding the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders, which is confirmed for Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Given the current exceptional health crisis, and in keeping with the provisions of article 4 of Order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, it was decided to hold the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in closed session. The proceedings will be relayed on the legrandgroup.com website.

Shareholders are thus invited to vote remotely (via the secure Voteaccess website or by paper ballot) and to put questions in writing in accordance with procedures that will be set out in the notice calling the meeting.

In addition, resolutions to be put to shareholders will be published in the 'Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires' (BALO), France's official bulletin of legal notices, on April 20, 2020. In particular, the following proposals will be submitted to a vote by the shareholders:

- a freeze of the dividend amount to be paid in respect of 2019 at the prior year's level, returning it to €1.34 per share compared with €1.42 initially announced on February 13, 2020;

- a freeze of the fixed portion of the annual compensation to be paid to the Chief Executive Officer, in respect of 2020 and compared with 2019, and a 25% reduction in his total annual compensation1, following his decision to forgo the increase initially planned;

- a freeze of directors' compensation, in respect of 2020 and compared with 2019, the directors having forgone the increase initially planned.

1Through a 50% reduction of the target value of the long-term variable portion, and a freeze of the fixed portion and of the target value of the annual variable portion of the compensation.