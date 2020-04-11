Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Legrand    LR   FR0010307819

LEGRAND

(LR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legrand : Information concerning the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Legrand's Board of Directors met on Friday, April 10, to decide on conditions for holding the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders, which is confirmed for Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Given the current exceptional health crisis, and in keeping with the provisions of article 4 of Order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, it was decided to hold the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in closed session. The proceedings will be relayed on the legrandgroup.com website.

Shareholders are thus invited to vote remotely (via the secure Voteaccess website or by paper ballot) and to put questions in writing in accordance with procedures that will be set out in the notice calling the meeting.

In addition, resolutions to be put to shareholders will be published in the 'Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires' (BALO), France's official bulletin of legal notices, on April 20, 2020. In particular, the following proposals will be submitted to a vote by the shareholders:

- a freeze of the dividend amount to be paid in respect of 2019 at the prior year's level, returning it to €1.34 per share compared with €1.42 initially announced on February 13, 2020;
- a freeze of the fixed portion of the annual compensation to be paid to the Chief Executive Officer, in respect of 2020 and compared with 2019, and a 25% reduction in his total annual compensation1, following his decision to forgo the increase initially planned;
- a freeze of directors' compensation, in respect of 2020 and compared with 2019, the directors having forgone the increase initially planned.

1Through a 50% reduction of the target value of the long-term variable portion, and a freeze of the fixed portion and of the target value of the annual variable portion of the compensation.

Disclaimer

Legrand SA published this content on 11 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2020 10:32:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEGRAND
06:33aLEGRAND : Information concerning the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting..
PU
05:31aLEGRAND : Information Concerning the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting..
BU
04/06LEGRAND : Disclosure of Transactions in Own-shares Executed From 03/30/2020 To 0..
BU
03/30LEGRAND : Disclosure of Transactions in Own-shares Executed from 03/23/2020 to 0..
BU
03/26LEGRAND : Information on the global health context (Covid-19)
BU
03/23LEGRAND : Disclosure of Transactions in Own-shares Executed From 03/16/2020 To 0..
BU
03/19LEGRAND : Signs Share Buyback Mandate
BU
02/29LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/28LEGRAND : Changes in Legrand's Governance
BU
02/27LEGRAND : Acquisition of Focal Point in the United States
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 217 M
EBIT 2020 1 196 M
Net income 2020 712 M
Debt 2020 2 202 M
Yield 2020 2,31%
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
EV / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 15 797 M
Chart LEGRAND
Duration : Period :
Legrand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGRAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 60,01  €
Last Close Price 59,16  €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Schnepp Chairman
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer
Olivier Bazil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND-18.56%17 293
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.54%82 832
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-12.28%48 356
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.02%33 507
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-32.10%31 681
NIDEC CORPORATION1.29%30 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group