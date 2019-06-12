Legrand : Investor Day June 12, 2019 Presentation 0 06/12/2019 | 02:59am EDT Send by mail :

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS JUNE 12, 2019 1 SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS P.3 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE P.16 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA P.27 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING P.39 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE P.56 6 Q&A P.68 7 BOOTHS DEMONSTRATIONS: ELIOT EXPERIENCE P.69 8 TAKEAWAYS P.70 2 SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS BENOÎT COQUART CEO 3 1 SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS ENHANCED GROWTH POTENTIAL… Accessible market expansion Re-balanced sales Developing in digital by geography infrastructure & IoT > €100bn > €80bn 4 1 SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS … WITH STRONG VALUE CREATION Sales Adjusted(1)operating profit on sales Earnings per share €6.0bn 20.2% €2.9 +33% 19.6% €4.5bn +45% €2.0 1. Adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment 5 of goodwill. 1 THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS Total worldwide revenues SHAPING derived from IoT(1) Average # of IoT devices per person(1) Units of connected devices deployed in commercial buildings(2) Source: Rethink research. Source: Berg Insight. 2018 $1.6 trillion x1.9 2.75x1.8 151 million x3.2 2022 $3.0 trillion 4.86 483 million 6 1 BUILDINGS Digital infrastructures CONNECTED Datacom products for LAN, datacenters and Audio-Video THE •Key enabler for the deployment of IoT technology SHAPING •Growth through innovation and acquisitions •Strong local leadership positions, in Local Area Networks (LANs), datacenters and audio-video: 77% of sales in digital infrastructure made with #1 or #2 positions in 2018 •Representing 5% to 20% of Group sales from 2008 to 2018 1. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate. Connected products Products enriched by connectivity (Eliot program) Many successful connected product launches: Céliane with Netatmo, Living Now with Netatmo, Smarther, Classe 300X, Digital Lighting Management, and more

Already representing over 10% of Group sales (+28% CAGR (1) between 2014 and 2018)

between 2014 and 2018) Acceleration with the acquisition of Netatmo in 2018 Enriched experiences Experiences in distribution, installation and use of products Development of new uses for end users: remote control and instant notification for permanent contact with the installation, energy efficiency and security available for all, voice control throughout the building, enhanced autonomy at home for the elderly, and more

Development of digital capabilities and apps (ergonomics, ratings, use of marketing automation, artificial intelligence, data management, and more.) 7 1 BUILDINGS Digital infrastructure sales Geographical exposure CONNECTED North & Europe Central THE America 17% 70% SHAPING €1.2bn Rest of the World 13% 1. LAN: Local Area Network. End-market exposure Datacenters Audio-video infrastructure & power LAN(1) Other 8 1 SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS Connected product salesGeographical exposure North & Central Europe America 38% 46% €635m Rest of the World 16% End-market exposure 36% Residential64% Non-residential 9 1 BUILDINGS SELECTION OF LEGRAND'S LARGE CONNECTED OFFERING FOR BUILDINGS COMFORT SAFETY & SECURITY SHAPING THE CONNECTED Céliane dooxie Living Now Arteor Radiant with Netatmo smart lighting Yiyuan MyHome Up Smart Home Nuvo sound system Weather Station ENERGY EFFICIENCY Human-centric lighting Smart PDUs Connected Keor Mod offerings EV chargers Smart thermostats Smart Radiator Connected Keor SP Valve ecometer Connected Classe 300X Stop and go emergency lighting Door-entry system Door-entry system Smart Smart Smart Video with facial recognition Outdoor Camera Indoor Camera Doorbell ASSISTED LIVING Activity monitoring & Novo carephone Neat Neo aid call systems Quiatil easy Reach digital at-home alarm units 10 1 A STRATEGY FOR TRANSFORMING OUR PRODUCT CATEGORIES SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS DOOR-ENTRYSYSTEM Generate progressively over 50% of our sales in this category with connected products, up from 25% in 2018 and 0% in 2014. EMERGENCY LIGHTING Gain market share by providing connectivity to all installations at almost no additional cost. USER INTERFACE Add value to installation, ~ €1,000 per home(1)on average. Connected ranges deployed in 5 countries in 2018, rising to 65 in 2020. NETATMO'S OFFERING Add consumer-oriented products to our infrastructure portfolio to further boost sales of connected products (Netatmo's 2013-2018 organic CAGR(2)in sales +46%). 1. On the basis of a European "standard" home: 1 living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 kitchen, 1 corridor. 11 2. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate. 1 A STRATEGY BUILT ON INTEROPERABILITY, PARTNERSHIPS AND TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCES SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS WORKS WITH LEGRAND Legrand works with over 50 key partners to create innovative experiences through a platform accessible to all RESEARCH PARTNERSHIPS A LLIANCES

Involvement in numerous interoperability alliances Research partnerships with renowned players such as CEA Tech and universities ACQUISITIONS Acquisition of bolt-on companies that strengthen Group positions Acquisition in 2018 of Netatmo with specific expertise and know-how 12 1 BUILDINGS THESHAPINGCONNECTED Growth in sales of connected Metrics products Number of connected product families CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate. Including Netatmo (not consolidated in 2018 sales). 2014-2020 targets Double-digit CAGR(1)from 2014 to 2020, i.e., over €413m sales in 2020 Doubling from 20 in 2014 to 40 in 2020 2018 achievement +28% CAGR(1) ✓X from 2014 to 2018, i.e., €635m sales in 2018 More than 40 connected ✓X product families(2) 13 1 SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURES Strong focus on growth driven by both organic and external developments

Focus on datacenters:

already close to 10% (1) of Group sales of which half in digital infrastructure products and half in other Group's products ongoing geographical deployment (2018 sales: over 60% in North America) will continue to actively pursue organic and non-organic growth opportunities

CONNECTED PRODUCTS (ELIOT) Our focus will remain on infrastructure products installed in buildings (i.e., aiming for over 80% of Eliot sales)

Ongoing expansion of Eliot products into new geographies and new families

Deployment of Netatmo to reach complementary market segments, channels and users ENRICHED EXPERIENCES Aim is to transform people's experience of products:

predictive behaviors with further development of artificial intelligence in products enhanced use of spaces and energy efficiency optimized and predictive maintenance services and more

Leverage Netatmo's expertise to become an industry benchmark:

rating (rated >4) data privacy & security and more

1. 2018 proforma sales including 12-month sales of all 2018 acquisitions and Universal Electric Corporation acquired in 2019. 14 1 THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS Metrics 2022 targets(2) SHAPING Organic growth in sales of connected products Total sales of connected products Double-digit CAGR(3)from 2018 to 2022(4) More than €1 billion sales in 2022 (excluding acquisitions and exchange-rate effects) For the complete wording of Legrand's medium-termvalue-creating model, readers are invited to refer to the February 14, 2019 press release announcing full-year 2018 results. Excluding any major economic slowdown. 3. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate. 15 4. Taking as a basis sales of €690 million in 2018 including 2018 12-month sales of Netatmo and Shenzhen Clever Electronic. EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE JEROEN HOL GROUP VP DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURES 16 2 INFRASTRUCTURE 3 MAIN MARKETS TOTALING MORE THAN €15BN Local Area Network Datacenter Audio-Video LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL IoT objects in buildings are mostly connected via local IP networks requiring a secure, robust and performing infrastructure. Datacenters are critical to the fast-growing IoT business, which also feed new models such as Edge. AV devices and infrastructure converge in IP-networking. Rapid expansion of networked AV technologies, sharing a common (IT) infrastructure. EXPANDING ConnectivityWiFi KVM Connected PDU Large and medium-size flat Enclosurespanel mounts & accessories Patching Cabinets Cabinets Connectivity AV connectivity AV power 17 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE FAST GROWTH DRIVEN BY SOCIAL MEGATRENDS Smart home

Smart appliances

Smart building

Industry 4.0

Connected vehicles

Smart Cities

Connected leisure

Medical IoT

and more of connected objects worldwide: 16% CAGR from ~21bn in 2018 to ~38bn in 2022(1) 1. Source: Rethink research. 18 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE "Internet of everything" will generate zettabytes of data storage in datacenter Indoor connected IoT devices will generate exabytes of IP traffic(1) Growing part of Audio-Video traffic will be supported by IP networks(2) Source: Cisco 2018. Source: Futuresource Consulting. Source: Cisco Networking Index 2018. Datacenter storage capacity x9 between 2016 and 2021(1) LAN capacity by IP traffic x2 between 2019 and 2022(1) Video traffic to represent 82% of all IP traffic by 2022(3) 19 2 INFRASTRUCTURE 5G 400 Gb Ethernet Single-Pair Ethernet EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL 5G needs a digital infrastructure to work inside buildings

Cellular IoT could become a front- running technology for wide-area IoT applications Increasing bandwidth demands from emerging 5G, augmented and virtual reality, cloud and 4K video streaming

400Gbps to drive the majority of the datacenter Ethernet switch market in coming years Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) to boost the deployment of low-power ethernet devices such as sensors

low-power ethernet devices such as sensors Gigabit ethernet performance, optimal handling as well as space and weight savings 5G will enrich Expand demand for high buildings' network capacity datacenter networking infrastructure at 400Gbps With compact connectors, systems and cabling, SPE to become a cost-effective solution to connect IoT devices 20 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE 2011 2014 2016 2018 2008 2012 2015 2017 2019 21 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE Digital infrastructure sales c. €1,200m x6 c. €200m 20082018 1. Products with #1 or #2 positions on their markets. 77% of digital-infrastructure sales made with leading(1)positions in 2018 22 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE R&D Over 420 headcount in Digital- Infrastructure R&D in 2018

More than 15% in additional external R&D through partnerships and subcontractors

25% of R&D headcount located in new economies Platforms Platform deployment in most digital infrastructure portfolios:

LAN cabinets Connectivity Server rack & containment Cables ranges PDU (basic + intelligent)

56% of sales made with product platforms Optimization/Synergies/ Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0 initiatives now being implemented for cost performance and flexibility

Data analytics for real time quality control and full traceability

Ongoing optimization of manufacturing operations through productivity and implementation of Legrand Way 23 2 INFRASTRUCTURE BUILDING A GLOBAL LEADING POSITION WITHIN 4 YEARS STEP 1 - Building US leadership STEP 2 - Organic deployment in STEP 3 - Bolt-on acquisitions to Europe and Asia address promising markets EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL #1 position in intelligent PDUs through 2 acquisitions (Raritan and ServerTech)

Highly complementary to Legrand's offering for datacenters Raritan and ServerTech global sales teams integrated into

Legrand's local datacenter solution teams

Legrand's local datacenter solution teams +18% organic growth in Raritan sales in Europe and Asia over 2 years (2017+2018) Acquisition of Clever, #1 Chinese smart PDU player

Development of an access PDU offering to tackle all market segments 24 2 INFRASTRUCTURE COVERING ALL MEANINGFUL MARKETS TO BUILD A GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION STEP 1 - Segmentation from access STEP 2 - Integration of latest STEP 3 - Global product deployment to high end technologies EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL LCS3, 3 rd generation of Legrand premium offer for connectivity launched in 2017

generation of Legrand premium offer for connectivity launched in 2017 Addition of access capabilities through Linkeo Continuous upgrades by integrating new technologies such as CAT8, 400Gbps and Power over Ethernet Across multiple channels: electrical distribution, datacom, IT, and more

Across multiple geographies: being deployed in 91 countries 25 2 EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE Very solid market position in digital infrastructures through both organic growth and M&A

Global presence to support global and local customers

Instrumental position for IoT and very synergetic with the rest of Legrand's business - both products and channels 26 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA JOHN SELLDORFF CEO & PRESIDENT LNCA 27 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA Cablofil - 2006 Ortronics - 1998 Electrorack - 2011 Wiremold - 2000 1. Brands from Lastar. Universal Electric Corporation - 2019 C2G(1)- 2014 Quiktron(1)- 2014 Raritan - 2015 Afco Systems - 2017 Server Tech - 2017 28 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA Datacenter sales c. $400m(1) x16 c. $25m 19982018 Category Rack PDUs(2) Overhead busways(3) Preterminated solutions Cable management Copper connectivity 2018 position #1 #1 #1 #1 #3 1. Includes Universal Electric Corporation 2018 proforma estimated sales towards datacenters. 2. PDU: Power Distribution Units. 29 3. Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars. 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA For datacenter infrastructure owners (end users) Whose core business depends on a scalable, flexible, reliable, and efficient critical infrastructure Legrand offers a complete and premium set of the highest-value whitespace components That is optimized to the client's application: semi-custom, consultative / collaborative spec Unlike generalist industrial manufacturers ("catalog" based / line cards) Our solution comprises only "best-of-breed" lines, each with strong histories of innovation & customer intimacy 30 3 DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA DATACENTER CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TIMELINE Earlier in Process DATACENTER OPPORTUNITY TO GET STRUCTURE DESIGN APPLICATION DESIGN INTO THE PROCESS & SPECIFICATION & SPECIFICATION EARLIER, INFLUENCE AND DESIGN 6 months DECISIONS Floor PDUs(1) Racks + Rack Busways(3) Containment Connectivity DCIM(4) + RPPs(2) Cabinets PDUS(1) CASE STUDY: GLOBAL 50 CUSTOMERS IMPROVED REACH ENSURES GLOBAL 50 CUSTOMERS BENEFIT FROM GLOBAL CAPABILITIES PDU: Power Distribution Units. RPP: Remote Power Panel. Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars. DCIM: Datacenter Infrastructure Management. Country management

Expert support

Expert service 31 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA 8 companies in one single division with 4 product lines Single general management and administration

Optimization of operations:

Make vs Buy Purchasing Productivity Logistics

Raritan Server Tech. POWER AND EVOLUTION CONTROL • Raritan smarts • Server Technology design for FUTURE manufacturing • Localizing supply chain Universal AFCO Electrorack Ortronics C2G Quicktron Electric Corporation CABINETS AND DATA OVERHEAD CONTAINMENT INFRASTRUCUTRE POWER • Leverage • Evolve geographic • Expanding fiber common footprint capability metering and • Rationalize • Global product control platform product line • Pursue platforms from rationalization continued 8 to 4 globalization 32 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA DIRECT DATA INFRASTRUCTURE CRITICAL SALES SALES POWER SALES •8 sales teams consolidated to 3 primary sales organizations DISTRIBUTORS •Focused on specific customer and INTEGRATORS & VALUE channel needs and requirements ADDED RESELLERS END USERS 33 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL 100 SUPER 8 REST TECH + APPS SMALLER CLOUD MEDIA FINANCIALS Fortune 1000+ DATACENTER END CUSTOMERS Market = buildings wherever data is consumed, stored, processed PRODUCTIONLABS POINT OF PRESENCE CONTROL ROOM RETAIL / BRANCH CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK TOWERS OFFICES EDGE END CUSTOMERS 34 3 STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA GLOBAL SCALE AND HIGHLY CUSTOMIZED Customer Requirements TECH & CLOUD •Fewer and larger relationships •On-time delivery and quality Legrand Solutions Custom Containment Free-standing (allows cabinets to freely move in-and-out of structure)

(allows cabinets to freely move in-and-out of structure) Extension arms specially designed to support cable tray Overhead Power Distribution 400V system in US (where 208V is de facto standard)

90-degree parallel / redundant busways (1) only 30cm apart CASE •Value engineering through global supply chains •Vendors implement client-specified designs •Large quantity manufacturing Example Datacenter •Quincy, WA, 1.2million sq. ft, 64MW 1 data hall = 2 soccer fields 35 1. Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars. 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA UNIQUELY DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE Customer Requirements Legrand Solutions WEB / CONTENT •Fewer and larger relationships •On-time delivery and quality •Vendors collaborate with client to create optimal specifications •Design for performance Overhead Power Distribution Custom marking/color coding on busway (1)

Custom color for A & B designation on Plug-in Boxes

Plug-in Boxes Custom length of drop cord Rack PDU(2) Extreme quantity of outlets (54)

Custom chassis colors for A & B designation

Unique monitoring software scripts 1. Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars. 36 2. PDU: Power Distribution Units. 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA DATACENTER IN A BOX Customer Requirements COMMERCIAL OFFICES Meraki (IoT) solution

All global third party Cisco leased offices

No IT, data closet or racks

Security, space & deployment concerns Legrand Solutions Secured custom cabinet with power, cooling and shielded connectivity

Mount non-rackmount equipment

non-rackmount equipment Integrated single SKU solution delivered to site

Install requirements limited to installing wall mount on wall, plugging power and copper cables in 37 3 CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA Invest and leverage in rapid design, development and deployment platform

Continue to increase value and innovate with combined capabilities and business model advantage

Capitalize on ongoing datacenter demands requiring density, expansion and refurbishment

Leverage successful business unit relationships to win larger corporate opportunities

Broad customer reach and successful sales execution 38 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING FRED POTTER FORMER CEO OF NETATMO CTO OF LEGRAND'S ELIOT PROGRAM 39 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING First Voice over IP (VoIP) PSTN(1)line 1. PSTN: Public Switched Telephone Network. 40 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING 77% of France's 38 million households 118(3)million VoIP(1)subscribers are VoIP(1)subscribers(2) in the US in 2018 1. VoIP: Voice over IP. 2. Source: French Regulator for Electronic Communications (ARCEP); Q4 2018 & © Point Topic Ltd 2013. 41 3. Source: USA - Statista 2019; change in number of Voice over IP lines. 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING It takes 15 years for an innovation to hit the mass market. Today the smart home has 8%(1)market penetration in the USA, 3%(1)in France. The smart home era has just begun. 1. USA & France - Statista 2018 - smart home key figures for Energy Management. 42 4 SMART WEATHER STATION - LAUNCHED IN 2012 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING We hand-picked a minor sub-category of home appliances, we applied excellent design principles, and we shipped it. 43 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING We had read Dieter Rams. An excellent product must be: Innovative

Useful

Aesthetic

Honest

Understandable

Unobtrusive

Long-lasting

Thorough down to the last detail

Environmentally friendly

Minimalist: less is more

Easy to install

Easy to operate 44 4 THANKS TO THOUSANDS OF CONNECTED OBJECTS FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING 45 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING High customer satisfaction An iconic product that embodies the whole category (1) 4/5 stars (1,293 reviews) Smart Weather Station "I have the whole collection and love the product. It can become slightly obsessive!!! Love the map showing other users." (2) 1. #1 in sales. 46 2. Indoor and outdoor weather station with outdoor sensor and weather forecasts, in black. 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING x10 typical public price for the category 47 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING Operational consequences: We have built a valuable and consistent customer experience

Each of our customers has an account, giving us a direct communication link

We have created scope for an emotional attachment to the brand

It enables multiple opportunities for cross-sell /up-sell 48 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING We rolled out these principles for our Smart Thermostat & Radiator Valves and for Smart Outdoor and Indoor Cameras, with the same success. Plus 10 more products shipped to date. 49 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING PEOPLE ARE KEY We have a Marketing and R&D process, as well as



160 persons to implement it: Product selection & design Electronic & mechanical design Embedded software Cloud & infra App

The average age is 32.

The Happy at Work © study in April 2019, including all employees, gave Netatmo an 80% positive rating and a 4.4/5 global score. 50 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING MAKING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: EXCELLENT DESIGN FOR PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS We're now rolling out the approach for Legrand products: •Connected ecometers •User interfaces •Switching panel devices •Smart thermostats •and more 51 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING CONNECTED DIN CONTACTOR Short-term benefits:

benefits: 1 reference covers 3 functions Less panel space used Remote control Easy configuration, installation, use

Longer term benefits:

The key to managing electricity demand A Trojan horse for selling complete panels

To be launched in 2020 52 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING WE CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE We believe that security, privacy and transparency are as important as electrical safety.

We believe people will pay a premium for those.

Some competitors have different beliefs.

Some competitors are not able to handle operational consequences. 53 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING Create distinct positioning. Require standardization and re-use of software components. Require long-term maintenance in product life cycle, to adapt to threats and trends that are currently unknown. Create additional difficulties for small suppliers unable to engage in this a long-term journey. Also modify the way sourcing from low-cost suppliers can be achieved by our competitors. 54 4 FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING Our mission is to develop products that help make buildings safer, more comfortable and more efficient. We are committed to designing products which are:​ durable useful & reliable easy to use delivering thoughtful notifications 55 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE FREDERIC XERRI EXECUTIVE VP, EUROPE 56 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE CLASSE 300X - CASE STUDY 1stCONNECTED PROFESSIONAL Professional door-entry system Part of building infrastructure installed by professional contractors

Compliant with local norms, standards, installation habits and tastes

Functionalities last throughout the life cycle of the building Target audience Home owners

Residential apartments/houses

New and retrofit User experience Redirects entrance panel calls to a smartphone

Intercom between internal units and smartphone

Activates door opening, staircase light and cameras DOOR-ENTRY SYSTEM EVER LAUNCHED IN EUROPE Main benefits for end users Visualization of home entrance through external panel

Remote piloting of entrance •Display of people ringing at the door 57 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE CLASSE 300X - A SUCCESS Europe zone data, at mid 2019 70% of Legrand door-entry system sales in Europe generated by products in #1 or #2 position

of Legrand door-entry system sales in Europe generated by products in #1 or #2 position 26% of Legrand video door-entry system sales in value in Europe made with connected offerings, rising to 50% in Belgium and 40% in Italy

of Legrand video door-entry system sales in value in Europe made with connected offerings, rising to 50% in Belgium and 40% in Italy Gain in market share in the European door-entry system market; Legrand #1 in Europe

in market share in the European door-entry system market; Legrand #1 in Europe 120,000 products installed in 28 countries since mid 2016 58 5 FROM HIGH-END TO CROSS SELLING AND MASS MARKET IN EUROPE STEP 1 - Classe 300X STEP 2 - Cross selling STEP 3 - Segmentation CASE STUDY: ELIOT Market breakthrough: 1 st connected door-entry system for professionals launched on the market

connected door-entry system for professionals launched on the market High-end offering

offering Launched mid 2016 Expand functionalities with offering of Netatmo, acquired in November 2018

Regular upgrade of installed products Standard product Classe 100X for the mass market

To be launched mid 2019 + Smart Smart Smart Video Outdoor Camera Indoor Camera Doorbell 59 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE CREATING VALUE THROUGH TRADING UP CONNECTED VIDEO CLASSE 300X €359 VIDEO CLASSE 300V13E €318 VIDEO CONNECTED CLASSE 100X €253 VIDEO C100V16E €182 HANDSFREE AUDIO COMBINED C100A16B €62 AUDIO C100A16M Internal-unitend-user market price €48 60 5 CELIANE WITH NETATMO AND LIVING NOW WITH NETATMO - CASE STUDY CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE 1stCONNECTED PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE OFFERING EVER LAUNCHED IN EUROPE Target audience Home owners

Residential apartments/houses

Enlarge scope in new construction, refurbishment, replace/add to existing homes User experience Intuitive use by touch, app, voice

Reliable, affordable, scalable

Interoperable

Time saving in home management

Home notification Main benefits recognized for installers Faster installation estimated at around half the time needed for a traditional home automation

Simple to install, easy programming and commissioning, no added infrastructure

Scalable with one-by-one upgrade, easy to propose to end-user 61 5 FROM HIGH-END TO MASS MARKET CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE STEP 1 - Céliane/ Living Now with Netatmo High-end offering

offering Launched in France in Q1 2018 and in Italy in Q3 2018 STEP 2 - Segmentation Standard product dooxie with Netatmo for the mass market

Launched in France in mid 2018 STEP 3 - Deployment Connected user interface deployed in 3 European countries in 2018, 20 new countries in 2019 and 23 more in 2020 2018 FR, IT, GR

FR, IT, GR 2019 : ES, BE, PL, DE, AT, SK, PT, BU, HU, CZ, RO, RU, KZ, UA, BY, IL, IS, SE, NO, FI

: ES, BE, PL, DE, AT, SK, PT, BU, HU, CZ, RO, RU, KZ, UA, BY, IL, IS, SE, NO, FI 2020 LT, LV, EE, SI, BA, HR, AL, XK, MK, MD, ME, CY, AM, AZ, GE, UZ, MN, CH, UK, IE, NL, TK, DK 62 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE Market position enhanced Europe zone data, as of mid 2019 Close to 200,000 devices already connected 10,000 electricians trained in France and Italy since the launch(10 times more than electricians trained for traditional home automation) •Over 1,000,000web pages viewed Successful trading up 9 to 10 connected devices per home, rising constantly

connected devices per home, rising constantly x2 (1) in Legrand product sales from a non- connected to a connected installation

in Legrand product sales from a non- connected to a connected installation +10% (1) in average value of finishes in connected homes compared to finishes in non- connected ones 1. Legrand estimates. 63 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE PARTNERSHIP: ENHANCE VALUE OF REAL-ESTATE INVESTMENT 12,000 housing units specified with connected user interface since the launch of Celiane with Netatmo and Living Now with Netatmo France Italy BNP Paribas Vinci Abitare in Maggiolina, Cazzaro Costruzioni Issy-Les-Moulineaux Cérès à Blagnac Milan Treviso 60 connected apartments 20 connected villas, 125 connected apartments 60 connected apartments 78 connected apartments 64 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE The most recent Legrand IoT roll-out First connected offer in the European emergency lighting market

Launched in France in Q2 19

Deployment foreseen in other European countries Target audience Public and private, tertiary, industry, residential buildings

New, retrofit, and maintenance

Electrical distribution channel

Specifiers, investors, facility managers, maintenance managers Main benefits recognized Connected solution through Web application for mobiles and laptop

Real time control, easy data storage, immediate notification in case of default, remote maintenance

Optimized on-site intervention, faster return to fully operational installation 65 5 EUROPEINELIOT €Value Addressable IP networked STUDY:CASE Standard <2,500sqm >2,500sqm Addressable € IP networked Value Connected Standard <2,500sqm <2,500sqm >2,500sqm Main advantages vs competition and existing solutions Affordable connected offering vs high cost IP networked addressable solutions

Remote and real time check of single and multi-sites

multi-sites Automatic status report storage Setting a new market segment Perfect fit for low/medium-size buildings, i.e., more than 80% of total buildings. Suitable for needs not fully addressed by either

low/medium-size buildings, i.e., more than 80% of total buildings. Suitable for needs not fully addressed by either IP addressable emergency lighting (highly technical and costly) Standard emergency lighting (regular site visit required, no live monitoring)

Legrand medium-term aim Convert 25% of sales/market for traditional emergency lighting into connected solutions 66 5 CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE Fundamentals remain Infrastructure products chosen and installed by professional contractors

Professional distribution channels

Customer support from existing Legrand technical assistance

Purchasing trigger: safety, reliability, availability, ease of installation/ commissioning

Quality, security and update ensured Additional success factors Product rating

Apps associated with products

Data hosting, securing and analysis

Measure of connected products registration

New marketing channels (marketing automation, social networks, and more)

Interoperability (Works with Legrand program) 67 Q&A 68 BOOTHS DEMONSTRATIONS: ELIOT EXPERIENCE 69 TAKEAWAYS BENOÎT COQUART CEO 70 8 TAKEAWAYS We have built unique leading positions in digital infrastructure and IoT, already representing 28% of Group sales, and we are perfectly fitted to seize the IoT promises.

On IoT, we target to grow organically (1) at least +10% a year and reach €1 billion of sales with connected products by 2022 with our Eliot program (2) .

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. This presentation contains information about Legrand's markets and its competitive position therein. Legrand is not aware of any authoritative industry or market reports that cover or address its market. Legrand assembles information on its markets through its subsidiaries, which in turn compile information on its local markets annually from formal and informal contacts with industry professionals, electrical-product distributors, building statistics, and macroeconomic data. Legrand estimates its position in its markets based on market data referred to above and on its actual sales in the relevant market for the same period. This document may contain estimates and/or forward-looking statements. Such statements do not constitute forecasts regarding Legrand's results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Legrand's control, including, but not limited to the risks described in Legrand's reference document available on its Internet website (www.legrand.com). These statements do not reflect future performance of Legrand, which may materially differ. Legrand does not undertake to provide updates of these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand shares in any jurisdiction. Unsponsored ADRs Legrand does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Legrand. Legrand disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility. 72 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Legrand SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 06:58:02 UTC

