Legrand : Investor Day June 12, 2019 Presentation
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
Q&A
BOOTHS DEMONSTRATIONS: ELIOT EXPERIENCE
TAKEAWAYS
SHAPING THE
CONNECTED
BUILDINGS
BENOÎT COQUART
CEO
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
ENHANCED GROWTH POTENTIAL…
Accessible market expansion
Re-balanced sales
Developing in digital
by geography
infrastructure & IoT
> €100bn
> €80bn
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
… WITH STRONG VALUE CREATION
Sales
Adjusted
(1)operating profit on sales
Earnings per share
€6.0bn
20.2%
€2.9
+33%
19.6%
€4.5bn
+45%
€2.0
Adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill.
5
of goodwill.
THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
Total worldwide revenues
SHAPING
derived from IoT
(1)
Average # of IoT devices
per person
(1)
Units of connected devices deployed in commercial buildings
(2)
Source: Rethink research.
Source: Berg Insight.
2022
$3.0 trillion
4.86
483 million
1
BUILDINGS
Digital infrastructures
CONNECTED
Datacom products for LAN,
datacenters and Audio-Video
THE
•Key enabler for the deployment of
IoT technology
SHAPING
•Growth through innovation and
acquisitions
•Strong local leadership positions,
in Local Area Networks (LANs),
datacenters and audio-video: 77%
of sales in digital infrastructure
made with #1 or #2 positions in
2018
•Representing 5% to 20% of Group
sales from 2008 to 2018
Connected products
Products enriched by
connectivity (Eliot program)
Many successful connected product launches: Céliane with Netatmo, Living Now with Netatmo, Smarther, Classe 300X, Digital Lighting Management, and more
Already representing over 10% of Group sales (+28% CAGR (1)between 2014 and 2018)
Acceleration with the acquisition of Netatmo in 2018
Enriched experiences
Experiences in distribution,
installation and use of products
Development of new uses for end users: remote control and instant notification for permanent contact with the installation, energy efficiency and security available for all, voice control throughout the building, enhanced autonomy at home for the elderly, and more
Development of digital capabilities and apps (ergonomics, ratings, use of marketing automation, artificial intelligence, data management, and more.)
1
BUILDINGS
Digital infrastructure sales
Geographical exposure
CONNECTED
North &
Europe
Central
THE
America
17%
70%
SHAPING
€1.2bn
Rest of the
World
13%
LAN: Local Area Network.
End-market exposure
Datacenters
Audio-video
infrastructure
& power
LAN
(1)
Other
1
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
Connected product sales
Geographical exposure
North &
Central
Europe
America
38%
46%
€635m
Rest of the
World
16%
End-market exposure
36%
Residential
64%
Non-residential
SELECTION OF LEGRAND'S LARGE CONNECTED OFFERING FOR BUILDINGS
COMFORT
SAFETY & SECURITY
Céliane
dooxie
Living Now
Arteor
Radiant
with Netatmo
smart lighting
Yiyuan
MyHome Up
Smart Home
Nuvo sound system
Weather Station
ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Human-centric lighting
Smart PDUs
Connected
Keor Mod
offerings
EV chargers
Smart thermostats
Smart Radiator
Connected
Keor SP
Valve
ecometer
Connected
Classe 300X
Stop and go
emergency lighting
Door-entry system
Door-entry system
Smart
Smart
Smart Video
with facial recognition
Outdoor Camera
Indoor Camera
Doorbell
ASSISTED LIVING
Activity monitoring &
Novo carephone
Neat Neo
aid call systems
Quiatil easy
Reach digital at-home alarm units
1
A STRATEGY FOR TRANSFORMING OUR PRODUCT CATEGORIES
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
DOOR -ENTRY SYSTEM
Generate progressively over 50% of our sales in this category with
connected products, up from 25% in 2018 and 0% in 2014.
EMERGENCY LIGHTING
Gain market share by providing connectivity to all installations at almost no additional cost.
USER INTERFACE
Add value to installation, ~ €1,000 per home
(1)on average.
Connected ranges deployed in 5 countries in 2018,
rising to 65 in 2020.
NETATMO 'S OFFERING
Add consumer-oriented products to our infrastructure portfolio to
further boost sales of connected products
(Netatmo's 2013-2018 organic CAGR
(2)in sales +46%).
1.
On the basis of a European "standard" home: 1 living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 kitchen, 1 corridor.
2.
1
A STRATEGY BUILT ON INTEROPERABILITY, PARTNERSHIPS AND TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCES
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
WORKS WITH LEGRAND
Legrand works with over 50 key
partners to create innovative experiences through a platform accessible to all
RESEARCH PARTNERSHIPS
Involvement in numerous interoperability alliances
Research partnerships with renowned players such as CEA Tech and universities
ACQUISITIONS
Acquisition ofbolt-on companies that strengthen Group positions
Acquisition in 2018 of Netatmo with specific expertise andknow-how
1
BUILDINGS
THESHAPINGCONNECTED
Growth in sales of connected
Metrics
products
Number of connected product
families
Including Netatmo (not consolidated in 2018 sales).
2014-2020 targets
Double-digit CAGR
(1)from 2014 to 2020, i.e.,
over €413m sales
in 2020
Doubling from 20 in 2014
to 40 in 2020
2018 achievement
+28% CAGR
(1)
✓
X
from 2014 to 2018, i.e.,
€635m sales in 2018
More than 40 connected
✓
X
product families
(2)
1
SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURES
Strong focus on growth driven by both organic and external developments
Focus on datacenters:
already close to 10% (1)of Group sales of which half in digital infrastructure products and half in other Group's products
ongoing geographical deployment (2018 sales: over 60% in North America)
will continue to actively pursue organic andnon-organic growth opportunities
CONNECTED PRODUCTS
(ELIOT )
Our focus will remain on infrastructure products installed in buildings (i.e., aiming for over 80% of Eliot sales)
Ongoing expansion of Eliot products into new geographies and new families
Deployment of Netatmo to reach complementary market segments, channels and users
ENRICHED EXPERIENCES
Aim is to transform people's experience of products:
predictive behaviors with further development of artificial intelligence in products
enhanced use of spaces and energy efficiency
optimized and predictive maintenance services
and more
Leverage Netatmo's expertise to become an industry benchmark:
rating (rated >4)
data privacy & security
and more
2018 proforma sales including 12-month sales of all 2018 acquisitions and Universal Electric Corporation acquired in 2019.
1
THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS
Organic growth in sales of
connected products
Total sales
of connected products
Double-digit CAGR
(3)from 2018 to 2022 (4)
More than €1 billion
sales in 2022
(excluding acquisitions
and exchange-rate effects)
For the complete wording of Legrand's medium-term value-creating model, readers are invited to refer to the February 14, 2019 press release announcing full-year 2018 results.
Excluding any major economic slowdown.
3.
CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate.
4.
EXPANDING
LEADERSHIPS IN
DIGITAL
INFRASTRUCTURE
JEROEN HOL
GROUP VP DIGITAL
INFRASTRUCTURES
3 MAIN MARKETS TOTALING MORE THAN €15BN
Local Area Network
Datacenter
IoT objects in buildings are mostly connected via local IP networks requiring a secure, robust and performing infrastructure.
Datacenters are critical to the fast-growing IoT business, which also feed new models such as Edge.
AV devices and infrastructure converge in IP-networking. Rapid expansion of networked AV technologies, sharing a common (IT) infrastructure.
Large and
medium-size flat
Enclosures
panel mounts & accessories
Patching
Cabinets
Cabinets
Connectivity
AV connectivity
AV power
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
FAST GROWTH DRIVEN BY SOCIAL MEGATRENDS
Smart home
Smart appliances
Smart building
Industry 4.0
Connected vehicles
Smart Cities
Connected leisure
Medical IoT
and more
of connected objects worldwide:
16%
CAGR
from ~21bn in 2018 to
~38bn in 2022
(1)
2
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
"Internet of everything" will generate zettabytes of data storage in datacenter
Indoor connected IoT devices will generate exabytes
of IP traffic
(1)
Growing part of Audio-Video traffic will be
supported by IP networks
(2)
Source: Cisco 2018.
Source: Futuresource Consulting.
Source: Cisco Networking Index 2018.
Datacenter
storage capacity
x9
between 2016 and
2021
(1 )
LAN capacity by IP traffic
x2
between 2019 and
2022
(1)
Video traffic to represent
82%
of all IP traffic
by 2022
(3)
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL
5G needs a digital infrastructure to work inside buildings
Cellular IoT could become a front- running technology forwide-area IoT applications
Increasing bandwidth demands from emerging 5G, augmented and virtual reality, cloud and 4K video streaming
400Gbps to drive the majority of the datacenter Ethernet switch market in coming years
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) to boost the deployment oflow-power ethernet devices such as sensors
Gigabit ethernet performance, optimal handling as well as space and weight savings
5G will enrich
Expand demand for high
buildings' network
capacity datacenter networking
infrastructure
at 400Gbps
With compact connectors, systems and cabling, SPE to become a cost-effective solution to connect IoT devices
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
2
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Digital infrastructure sales
c. €1,200m
x
6
c. €200m
2008
2018
Products with #1 or #2 positions on their markets.
77%
of digital-infrastructure
sales made with
leading
(1)positions in
2018
2
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
R&D
Over 420 headcount in Digital- Infrastructure R&D in 2018
More than 15% in additional external R&D through partnerships and subcontractors
25% of R&D headcount located in new economies
Platforms
Platform deployment in most digital infrastructure portfolios:
LAN cabinets
Connectivity
Server rack & containment
Cables ranges
PDU (basic + intelligent)
56% of sales made with product platforms
Optimization/Synergies/
Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 initiatives now being implemented for cost performance and flexibility
Data analytics for real time quality control and full traceability
Ongoing optimization of manufacturing operations through productivity and implementation of Legrand Way
BUILDING A GLOBAL LEADING POSITION WITHIN 4 YEARS
STEP 1 - Building US leadership
STEP 2 - Organic deployment in
STEP 3 - Bolt-on acquisitions to
Europe and Asia
address promising markets
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL
#1 position in intelligent PDUs through 2 acquisitions (Raritan and ServerTech)
Highly complementary to Legrand's offering for datacenters
Raritan and ServerTech global sales teams integrated into
Legrand's local datacenter solution teams
+18% organic growth in Raritan sales in Europe and Asia over 2 years (2017+2018)
Acquisition of Clever, #1 Chinese smart PDU player
Development of an access PDU offering to tackle all market segments
COVERING ALL MEANINGFUL MARKETS TO BUILD A GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION
STEP 1 - Segmentation from access
STEP 2 - Integration of latest
STEP 3 - Global product deployment
to high end
technologies
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL
LCS3, 3 rdgeneration of Legrand premium offer for connectivity launched in 2017
Addition of access capabilities through Linkeo
Continuous upgrades by integrating new technologies such as CAT8, 400Gbps and Power over Ethernet
Across multiple channels: electrical distribution, datacom, IT, and more
Across multiple geographies: being deployed in 91 countries
EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Very solid market position in digital infrastructures through both organic growth and M&A
Global presence to support global and local customers
Instrumental position for IoT and very synergetic with the rest of Legrand's business - both products and channels
CASE STUDY:
DATACENTERS IN
NORTH AMERICA
JOHN SELLDORFF
CEO & PRESIDENT
LNCA
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
Cablofil - 2006
Ortronics - 1998
Electrorack - 2011
Wiremold - 2000
Brands from Lastar.
Universal Electric
Corporation - 2019
C2G
(1)- 2014
Quiktron
(1)- 2014
Raritan - 2015
Afco Systems - 2017 Server Tech - 2017
3
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
Datacenter sales
c. $400m
(1)
x16
c. $25m
1998
2018
Category
Rack PDUs
(2)
Overhead busways
(3 )
Preterminated
solutions
Cable management
Copper connectivity
2018 position
#1
#1
#1
#1
#3
Includes Universal Electric Corporation 2018 proforma estimated sales towards datacenters.
2.
PDU: Power Distribution Units.
3.
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
For
datacenter infrastructure owners (end users)
Whose
core business depends on a scalable, flexible,
reliable, and efficient critical infrastructure
Legrand offers
a complete and premium set of the
highest-value whitespace components
That
is optimized to the client's application:
semi-custom, consultative / collaborative spec
Unlike
generalist industrial manufacturers
("catalog" based / line cards)
Our solution
comprises only "best-of-breed" lines, each with
strong histories of innovation & customer intimacy
DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
DATACENTER CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TIMELINE
Earlier in Process
DATACENTER
OPPORTUNITY TO GET
STRUCTURE DESIGN
APPLICATION DESIGN
INTO THE PROCESS
& SPECIFICATION
& SPECIFICATION
EARLIER, INFLUENCE
AND DESIGN
6 months
DECISIONS
Floor PDUs
(1)
Racks +
Rack
Busways
(3)
Containment
Connectivity
DCIM
(4)
+ RPPs
(2)
Cabinets
PDU
S (1)
GLOBAL 50 CUSTOMERS
IMPROVED REACH
ENSURES GLOBAL 50
CUSTOMERS BENEFIT
FROM GLOBAL
CAPABILITIES
PDU: Power Distribution Units.
RPP: Remote Power Panel.
Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.
DCIM: Datacenter Infrastructure Management.
Country management
Expert support
Expert service
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
8 companies in one single division with 4 product lines
Single general management and administration
Optimization of operations:
Make vs Buy
Purchasing
Productivity
Logistics
Raritan
Server
Tech.
POWER AND
EVOLUTION
CONTROL
•
Raritan smarts
•
Server
Technology
design for
FUTURE
manufacturing
•
Localizing
supply chain
Universal
AFCO
Electrorack Ortronics C2G Quicktron
Electric
Corporation
CABINETS AND
DATA
OVERHEAD
CONTAINMENT
INFRASTRUCUTRE
POWER
•
Leverage
•
Evolve
geographic
•
Expanding fiber
common
footprint
capability
metering and
•
Rationalize
•
Global product
control platform
product
line
•
Pursue
platforms from
rationalization
continued
8 to 4
globalization
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
DIRECT
DATA INFRASTRUCTURE
CRITICAL
SALES
SALES
POWER SALES
•8 sales teams consolidated to 3
primary sales organizations
DISTRIBUTORS
•Focused on specific customer and
INTEGRATORS & VALUE
channel needs and requirements
ADDED RESELLERS
END USERS
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
DIGITAL 100 SUPER 8
REST
TECH + APPS
SMALLER CLOUD
MEDIA
FINANCIALS
Fortune 1000+
DATACENTER
END CUSTOMERS
Market = buildings wherever data is consumed, stored, processed
PRODUCTION
LABS
POINT OF PRESENCE
CONTROL ROOM RETAIL / BRANCH
CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK
TOWERS
OFFICES
STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
GLOBAL SCALE AND HIGHLY CUSTOMIZED
Customer Requirements
TECH & CLOUD
•Fewer and larger relationships
•On-time delivery and quality
Legrand Solutions
Custom Containment
Free-standing(allows cabinets to freely move in-and-out of structure)
Extension arms specially designed to support cable tray
Overhead Power Distribution
400V system in US (where 208V is de facto standard)
90-degreeparallel / redundant busways (1)only 30cm apart
•Value engineering through
global supply chains
•Vendors implement
client-specified designs
•Large quantity manufacturing
Example
Datacenter
•Quincy, WA, 1.2million sq. ft, 64MW
1 data hall = 2 soccer fields
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
UNIQUELY DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE
Customer Requirements
Legrand Solutions
WEB / CONTENT
•Fewer and larger relationships
•On-time delivery and quality
•Vendors collaborate with client
to create optimal specifications
Overhead Power Distribution
Custom marking/color coding on busway (1)
Custom color for A & B designation onPlug-in Boxes
Custom length of drop cord
Rack PDU
(2)
Extreme quantity of outlets (54)
Custom chassis colors for A & B designation
Unique monitoring software scripts
1.
Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.
2.
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
DATACENTER IN A BOX
Customer Requirements
COMMERCIAL OFFICES
Meraki (IoT) solution
All global third party Cisco leased offices
No IT, data closet or racks
Security, space & deployment concerns
Legrand Solutions
Secured custom cabinet with power, cooling and shielded connectivity
Mountnon-rackmount equipment
Integrated single SKU solution delivered to site
Install requirements limited to installing wall mount on wall, plugging power and copper cables in
3
CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA
Invest and leverage in rapid design, development and deployment platform
Continue to increase value and innovate with combined capabilities and business model advantage
Capitalize on ongoing datacenter demands requiring density, expansion and refurbishment
Leverage successful business unit relationships to win larger corporate opportunities
Broad customer reach and successful sales execution
FURTHER
ENHANCING THE
ELIOT OFFERING
FRED POTTER
FORMER CEO OF
NETATMO
CTO OF LEGRAND'S
ELIOT PROGRAM
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
First Voice over IP (VoIP) PSTN
(1)line
PSTN: Public Switched Telephone Network.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
77% of France's 38 million households
118
(3)million VoIP (1)subscribers
are VoIP
(1)subscribers (2)
in the US in 2018
VoIP: Voice over IP.
2.
Source: French Regulator for Electronic Communications (ARCEP); Q4 2018 & © Point Topic Ltd 2013.
3.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
It takes 15 years for an innovation to hit the mass market.
Today the smart home has 8%
(1)market penetration in the USA, 3% (1)in France.
The smart home era has just begun.
USA & France - Statista 2018 - smart home key figures for Energy Management.
SMART WEATHER STATION - LAUNCHED IN 2012
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
We hand-picked a minor sub-category of home appliances, we applied excellent design principles, and we shipped it.
4
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
We had read Dieter Rams. An excellent product must be:
Innovative
Useful
Aesthetic
Honest
Understandable
Unobtrusive
Long-lasting
Thorough down to the last detail
Environmentally friendly
Minimalist: less is more
Easy to install
Easy to operate
THANKS TO THOUSANDS OF CONNECTED OBJECTS
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
High customer satisfaction
An iconic product that embodies the whole category
(1)
4/5 stars (1,293 reviews)
Smart Weather Station
"I have the whole collection and love the product. It can become slightly obsessive!!!
Love the map showing other users."
(2)
1.
#1 in sales.
2.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
x10 typical public price for the category
4
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
Operational consequences:
We have built a valuable and consistent customer experience
Each of our customers has an account, giving us a direct communication link
We have created scope for an emotional attachment to the brand
It enables multiple opportunities forcross-sell /up-sell
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
We rolled out these principles for our Smart Thermostat & Radiator Valves and for Smart Outdoor and Indoor Cameras, with the same success.
Plus 10 more products shipped to date.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
We have a Marketing and R&D process, as well as
160 persons to implement it:
Product selection & design
Electronic & mechanical design
Embedded software
Cloud & infra
App
The average age is 32.
The Happy at Work ©study in April 2019, including all employees, gave Netatmo an 80% positive rating and a 4.4/5 global score.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
MAKING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: EXCELLENT DESIGN FOR PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS
We're now rolling out the approach for Legrand products:
•Connected ecometers
•User interfaces
•Switching panel devices
•Smart thermostats
•and more
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
Short-termbenefits:
1 reference covers 3 functions
Less panel space used
Remote control
Easy configuration, installation, use
Longer term benefits:
The key to managing electricity demand
A Trojan horse for selling complete panels
To be launched in 2020
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
WE CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE
We believe that security, privacy and transparency are as important as electrical safety.
We believe people will pay a premium for those.
Some competitors have different beliefs.
Some competitors are not able to handle operational consequences.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
Create distinct positioning.
Require standardization and re-use of software components.
Require long-term maintenance in product life cycle, to adapt to threats and trends that are currently unknown.
Create additional difficulties for small suppliers unable to engage in this a long-term journey.
Also modify the way sourcing from low-cost suppliers can be achieved by our competitors.
FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING
Our mission is to develop products that help make buildings safer, more comfortable and more efficient. We are committed to designing products which are:
durable
useful & reliable
easy to use
delivering thoughtful
notifications
CASE STUDY:
ELIOT IN EUROPE
FREDERIC XERRI
EXECUTIVE VP, EUROPE
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
CLASSE 300X - CASE STUDY
1
stCONNECTED PROFESSIONAL
Professionaldoor-entry system
Part of building infrastructure installed by professional contractors
Compliant with local norms, standards, installation habits and tastes
Functionalities last throughout the life cycle of the building
Home owners
Residential apartments/houses
New and retrofit
Redirects entrance panel calls to a smartphone
Intercom between internal units and smartphone
Activates door opening, staircase light and cameras
DOOR-ENTRY SYSTEM
EVER LAUNCHED IN
EUROPE
Main benefits for end users
Visualization of home entrance through external panel
Remote piloting of entrance
•Display of people ringing at the door
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
CLASSE 300X - A SUCCESS
Europe zone data, at mid 2019
70%of Legrand door-entry system sales in Europe generated by products in #1 or #2 position
26%of Legrand video door-entry system sales in value in Europe made with connected offerings, rising to 50% in Belgium and 40% in Italy
Gainin market share in the European door-entry system market; Legrand #1 in Europe
120,000products installed in 28countries since mid 2016
FROM HIGH-END TO CROSS SELLING AND MASS MARKET
STEP 2 - Cross selling
STEP 3 - Segmentation
Market breakthrough: 1 stconnected door-entry system for professionals launched on the market
High-endoffering
Launched mid 2016
Expand functionalities with offering of Netatmo, acquired in November 2018
Regular upgrade of installed products
Standard product Classe 100X for the mass market
To be launched mid 2019
+
Smart
Smart
Smart Video
Outdoor Camera
Indoor Camera
Doorbell
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
CREATING VALUE THROUGH TRADING UP
CONNECTED VIDEO
CLASSE 300X
€359
VIDEO
CLASSE 300V13E
€318
VIDEO CONNECTED
CLASSE 100X
€253
VIDEO
C100V16E
€182
HANDSFREE
AUDIO
COMBINED
C100A16B
€62
AUDIO
C100A16M
Internal-unitend-user market price
€48
CELIANE WITH NETATMO AND LIVING NOW WITH NETATMO - CASE STUDY
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
1
stCONNECTED
PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE OFFERING EVER LAUNCHED IN EUROPE
Home owners
Residential apartments/houses
Enlarge scope in new construction, refurbishment, replace/add to existing homes
Intuitive use by touch, app, voice
Reliable, affordable, scalable
Interoperable
Time saving in home management
Home notification
Main benefits recognized for installers
Faster installation estimated at around half the time needed for a traditional home automation
Simple to install, easy programming and commissioning, no added infrastructure
Scalable withone-by-one upgrade, easy to propose to end-user
5
FROM HIGH-END TO MASS MARKET
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
STEP 1 - Céliane/ Living Now
with Netatmo
High-endoffering
Launched in France in Q1 2018 and in Italy in Q3 2018
STEP 2 - Segmentation
Standard product dooxie with Netatmo for the mass market
Launched in France in mid 2018
STEP 3 - Deployment
Connected user interface deployed in 3 European countries in 2018, 20 new countries in 2019 and 23 more in 2020
2018FR, IT, GR
2019: ES, BE, PL, DE, AT, SK, PT, BU, HU, CZ, RO, RU, KZ, UA, BY, IL, IS, SE, NO, FI
2020LT, LV, EE, SI, BA, HR, AL, XK, MK, MD, ME, CY, AM, AZ, GE, UZ, MN, CH, UK, IE, NL, TK, DK
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
Market position enhanced
Europe zone data, as of mid 2019
Close to 200,000 devices already
connected
10,000electricians trained in France and
Italy since the launch(10 times more than electricians trained for traditional home automation)
• Over 1,000,000web pages viewed
Successful trading up
9 to 10connected devices per home, rising constantly
in Legrand product sales from a non-connected to a connected installation
in average value of finishes in connected homes compared to finishes in non-connected ones
5
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
PARTNERSHIP: ENHANCE VALUE OF REAL-ESTATE INVESTMENT
12,000 housing units specified with connected user interface since the launch of Celiane with Netatmo and Living Now with Netatmo
BNP Paribas
Vinci
Abitare in Maggiolina
,
Cazzaro Costruzioni
Issy-Les-Moulineaux
Cérès à Blagnac
Milan
Treviso
60 connected apartments
20 connected villas,
125 connected apartments
60 connected apartments
78 connected apartments
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
The most recent Legrand IoTroll-out
First connected offer in the European emergency lighting market
Launched in France in Q2 19
Deployment foreseen in other European countries
Public and private, tertiary, industry, residential buildings
New, retrofit, and maintenance
Electrical distribution channel
Specifiers, investors, facility managers, maintenance managers
Connected solution through Web application for mobiles and laptop
Real time control, easy data storage, immediate notification in case of default, remote maintenance
Optimizedon-site intervention, faster return to fully operational installation
5
€Value
Addressable
IP networked
STUDY:CASE
Standard
<2,500sqm
>2,500
sqm
Addressable
€
IP networked
Value
Connected
Standard
<2,500sqm <2,500sqm
>2,500sqm
Main advantages vs competition and existing solutions
Affordable connected offering vs high cost IP networked addressable solutions
Remote and real time check of single andmulti-sites
Automatic status report storage
Setting a new market segment
Perfect fit forlow/medium-size buildings, i.e., more than 80% of total buildings. Suitable for needs not fully addressed by either
IP addressable emergency lighting (highly technical and costly)
Standard emergency lighting (regular site visit required, no live monitoring)
Convert 25% of sales/market for traditional emergency lighting into connected solutions
5
CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE
Fundamentals remain
Infrastructure products chosen and installed by professional contractors
Professional distribution channels
Customer support from existing Legrand technical assistance
Purchasing trigger: safety, reliability, availability, ease of installation/ commissioning
Quality, security and update ensured
Additional success factors
Product rating
Apps associated with products
Data hosting, securing and analysis
Measure of connected products registration
New marketing channels (marketing automation, social networks, and more)
Interoperability (Works with Legrand program)
BOOTHS DEMONSTRATIONS: ELIOT EXPERIENCE
TAKEAWAYS
BENOÎT COQUART
CEO
We have built unique leading positions in digital infrastructure and IoT, already representing 28% of Group sales, and we are perfectly fitted to seize the IoT promises.
On IoT, we target to grow organically (1)at least +10% a year and reach €1 billion of sales with connected products by 2022 with our Eliot program (2).
We are also transformingend-user and professionals experience in building through our digital product offering.
1.
At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.
2.
