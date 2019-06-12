Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Legrand    LR   FR0010307819

LEGRAND

(LR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/12 03:15:10 am
62.97 EUR   +0.02%
02:59aLEGRAND : Investor Day June 12, 2019 Presentation
PU
06/03LEGRAND : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
06/03LEGRAND : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Legrand : Investor Day June 12, 2019 Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:59am EDT

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

JUNE 12, 2019

1

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

P.3

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

P.16

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

P.27

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

P.39

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

P.56

6

Q&A

P.68

7

BOOTHS DEMONSTRATIONS: ELIOT EXPERIENCE

P.69

8

TAKEAWAYS

P.70

2

SHAPING THE

CONNECTED

BUILDINGS

BENOÎT COQUART

CEO

3

1

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

ENHANCED GROWTH POTENTIAL…

Accessible market expansion

Re-balanced sales

Developing in digital

by geography

infrastructure & IoT

> €100bn

> €80bn

4

1

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

… WITH STRONG VALUE CREATION

Sales

Adjusted(1)operating profit on sales

Earnings per share

€6.0bn

20.2%

€2.9

+33%

19.6%

€4.5bn

+45%

€2.0

1. Adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment

5

of goodwill.

1

THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

Total worldwide revenues

SHAPING

derived from IoT(1)

Average # of IoT devices

per person(1)

Units of connected devices deployed in commercial buildings(2)

  1. Source: Rethink research.
  2. Source: Berg Insight.

2018

$1.6 trillion

x1.9

2.75x1.8

151 million

x3.2

2022

$3.0 trillion

4.86

483 million

6

1

BUILDINGS

Digital infrastructures

CONNECTED

Datacom products for LAN,

datacenters and Audio-Video

THE

Key enabler for the deployment of

IoT technology

SHAPING

Growth through innovation and

acquisitions

Strong local leadership positions,

in Local Area Networks (LANs),

datacenters and audio-video: 77%

of sales in digital infrastructure

made with #1 or #2 positions in

2018

Representing 5% to 20% of Group

sales from 2008 to 2018

1. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate.

Connected products

Products enriched by

connectivity (Eliot program)

  • Many successful connected product launches: Céliane with Netatmo, Living Now with Netatmo, Smarther, Classe 300X, Digital Lighting Management, and more
  • Already representing over 10% of Group sales (+28% CAGR(1)between 2014 and 2018)
  • Acceleration with the acquisition of Netatmo in 2018

Enriched experiences

Experiences in distribution,

installation and use of products

  • Development of new uses for end users: remote control and instant notification for permanent contact with the installation, energy efficiency and security available for all, voice control throughout the building, enhanced autonomy at home for the elderly, and more
  • Development of digital capabilities and apps (ergonomics, ratings, use of marketing automation, artificial intelligence, data management, and more.)

7

1

BUILDINGS

Digital infrastructure sales

Geographical exposure

CONNECTED

North &

Europe

Central

THE

America

17%

70%

SHAPING

€1.2bn

Rest of the

World

13%

1. LAN: Local Area Network.

End-market exposure

Datacenters

Audio-video

infrastructure

& power

LAN(1)

Other

8

1

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

Connected product salesGeographical exposure

North &

Central

Europe

America

38%

46%

€635m

Rest of the

World

16%

End-market exposure

36%

Residential64%

Non-residential

9

1

BUILDINGS

SELECTION OF LEGRAND'S LARGE CONNECTED OFFERING FOR BUILDINGS

COMFORT

SAFETY & SECURITY

SHAPING THE CONNECTED

Céliane

dooxie

Living Now

Arteor

Radiant

with Netatmo

smart lighting

Yiyuan

MyHome Up

Smart Home

Nuvo sound system

Weather Station

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Human-centric lighting

Smart PDUs

Connected

Keor Mod

offerings

EV chargers

Smart thermostats

Smart Radiator

Connected

Keor SP

Valve

ecometer

Connected

Classe 300X

Stop and go

emergency lighting

Door-entry system

Door-entry system

Smart

Smart

Smart Video

with facial recognition

Outdoor Camera

Indoor Camera

Doorbell

ASSISTED LIVING

Activity monitoring &

Novo carephone

Neat Neo

aid call systems

Quiatil easy

Reach digital at-home alarm units

10

1

A STRATEGY FOR TRANSFORMING OUR PRODUCT CATEGORIES

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

DOOR-ENTRYSYSTEM

Generate progressively over 50% of our sales in this category with

connected products, up from 25% in 2018 and 0% in 2014.

EMERGENCY LIGHTING

Gain market share by providing connectivity to all installations at almost no additional cost.

USER INTERFACE

Add value to installation, ~ €1,000 per home(1)on average.

Connected ranges deployed in 5 countries in 2018,

rising to 65 in 2020.

NETATMO'S OFFERING

Add consumer-oriented products to our infrastructure portfolio to

further boost sales of connected products

(Netatmo's 2013-2018 organic CAGR(2)in sales +46%).

1.

On the basis of a European "standard" home: 1 living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 kitchen, 1 corridor.

11

2.

CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate.

1

A STRATEGY BUILT ON INTEROPERABILITY, PARTNERSHIPS AND TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCES

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

WORKS WITH LEGRAND

Legrand works with over 50 key

partners to create innovative experiences through a platform accessible to all

RESEARCH PARTNERSHIPS

    • ALLIANCES
  • Involvement in numerous interoperability alliances
  • Research partnerships with renowned players such as CEA Tech and universities

ACQUISITIONS

  • Acquisition ofbolt-on companies that strengthen Group positions
  • Acquisition in 2018 of Netatmo with specific expertise andknow-how

12

1

BUILDINGS

THESHAPINGCONNECTED

Growth in sales of connected

Metrics

products

Number of connected product

families

  1. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate.
  2. Including Netatmo (not consolidated in 2018 sales).

2014-2020 targets

Double-digit CAGR(1)from 2014 to 2020, i.e.,

over €413m sales

in 2020

Doubling from 20 in 2014

to 40 in 2020

2018 achievement

+28% CAGR(1)

X

from 2014 to 2018, i.e.,

€635m sales in 2018

More than 40 connected

X

product families(2)

13

1

SHAPING THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURES

  • Strong focus on growth driven by both organic and external developments
  • Focus on datacenters:
    • already close to 10%(1)of Group sales of which half in digital infrastructure products and half in other Group's products
    • ongoing geographical deployment (2018 sales: over 60% in North America)
    • will continue to actively pursue organic andnon-organic growth opportunities

CONNECTED PRODUCTS

(ELIOT)

  • Our focus will remain on infrastructure products installed in buildings (i.e., aiming for over 80% of Eliot sales)
  • Ongoing expansion of Eliot products into new geographies and new families
  • Deployment of Netatmo to reach complementary market segments, channels and users

ENRICHED EXPERIENCES

  • Aim is to transform people's experience of products:
    • predictive behaviors with further development of artificial intelligence in products
    • enhanced use of spaces and energy efficiency
    • optimized and predictive maintenance services
    • and more
  • Leverage Netatmo's expertise to become an industry benchmark:
    • rating (rated >4)
    • data privacy & security
    • and more

1. 2018 proforma sales including 12-month sales of all 2018 acquisitions and Universal Electric Corporation acquired in 2019.

14

1

THE CONNECTED BUILDINGS

Metrics

2022 targets(2)

SHAPING

Organic growth in sales of

connected products

Total sales

of connected products

Double-digit CAGR(3)from 2018 to 2022(4)

More than €1 billion

sales in 2022

(excluding acquisitions

and exchange-rate effects)

  1. For the complete wording of Legrand'smedium-termvalue-creating model, readers are invited to refer to the February 14, 2019 press release announcing full-year 2018 results.
  2. Excluding any major economic slowdown.

3.

CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate.

15

4.

Taking as a basis sales of €690 million in 2018 including 2018 12-month sales of Netatmo and Shenzhen Clever Electronic.

EXPANDING

LEADERSHIPS IN

DIGITAL

INFRASTRUCTURE

JEROEN HOL

GROUP VP DIGITAL

INFRASTRUCTURES

16

2

INFRASTRUCTURE

3 MAIN MARKETS TOTALING MORE THAN €15BN

Local Area Network

Datacenter

Audio-Video

LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL

IoT objects in buildings are mostly connected via local IP networks requiring a secure, robust and performing infrastructure.

Datacenters are critical to the fast-growing IoT business, which also feed new models such as Edge.

AV devices and infrastructure converge in IP-networking. Rapid expansion of networked AV technologies, sharing a common (IT) infrastructure.

EXPANDING

ConnectivityWiFi

KVM

Connected PDU

Large and

medium-size flat

Enclosurespanel mounts & accessories

Patching

Cabinets

Cabinets

Connectivity

AV connectivity

AV power

17

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

FAST GROWTH DRIVEN BY SOCIAL MEGATRENDS

  • Smart home
  • Smart appliances
  • Smart building
  • Industry 4.0
  • Connected vehicles
  • Smart Cities
  • Connected leisure
  • Medical IoT
  • and more
  • of connected objects worldwide:

16%

CAGR

from ~21bn in 2018 to

~38bn in 2022(1)

1. Source: Rethink research.

18

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

"Internet of everything" will generate zettabytes of data storage in datacenter

Indoor connected IoT devices will generate exabytes

of IP traffic(1)

Growing part of Audio-Video traffic will be

supported by IP networks(2)

  1. Source: Cisco 2018.
  2. Source: Futuresource Consulting.
  3. Source: Cisco Networking Index 2018.

Datacenter

storage capacity

x9

between 2016 and

2021(1)

LAN capacity by IP traffic

x2

between 2019 and

2022(1)

Video traffic to represent

82%

of all IP traffic

by 2022(3)

19

2

INFRASTRUCTURE

5G

400 Gb Ethernet

Single-Pair Ethernet

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL

  • 5G needs a digital infrastructure to work inside buildings
  • Cellular IoT could become a front- running technology forwide-area IoT applications
  • Increasing bandwidth demands from emerging 5G, augmented and virtual reality, cloud and 4K video streaming
  • 400Gbps to drive the majority of the datacenter Ethernet switch market in coming years
  • Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) to boost the deployment oflow-power ethernet devices such as sensors
  • Gigabit ethernet performance, optimal handling as well as space and weight savings

5G will enrich

Expand demand for high

buildings' network

capacity datacenter networking

infrastructure

at 400Gbps

With compact connectors, systems and cabling, SPE to become a cost-effective solution to connect IoT devices

20

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

2011

2014

2016

2018

2008

2012

2015

2017

2019

21

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Digital infrastructure sales

c. €1,200m

x6

c. €200m

20082018

1. Products with #1 or #2 positions on their markets.

77%

of digital-infrastructure

sales made with

leading(1)positions in

2018

22

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

R&D

  • Over 420 headcount in Digital- Infrastructure R&D in 2018
  • More than 15% in additional external R&D through partnerships and subcontractors
  • 25% of R&D headcount located in new economies

Platforms

  • Platform deployment in most digital infrastructure portfolios:
    • LAN cabinets
    • Connectivity
    • Server rack & containment
    • Cables ranges
    • PDU (basic + intelligent)
  • 56% of sales made with product platforms

Optimization/Synergies/

Industry 4.0

  • Industry 4.0 initiatives now being implemented for cost performance and flexibility
  • Data analytics for real time quality control and full traceability
  • Ongoing optimization of manufacturing operations through productivity and implementation of Legrand Way

23

2

INFRASTRUCTURE

BUILDING A GLOBAL LEADING POSITION WITHIN 4 YEARS

STEP 1 - Building US leadership

STEP 2 - Organic deployment in

STEP 3 - Bolt-on acquisitions to

Europe and Asia

address promising markets

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL

  • #1 position in intelligent PDUs through 2 acquisitions (Raritan and ServerTech)
  • Highly complementary to Legrand's offering for datacenters
  • Raritan and ServerTech global sales teams integrated into
    Legrand's local datacenter solution teams
  • +18% organic growth in Raritan sales in Europe and Asia over 2 years (2017+2018)
  • Acquisition of Clever, #1 Chinese smart PDU player
  • Development of an access PDU offering to tackle all market segments

24

2

INFRASTRUCTURE

COVERING ALL MEANINGFUL MARKETS TO BUILD A GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION

STEP 1 - Segmentation from access

STEP 2 - Integration of latest

STEP 3 - Global product deployment

to high end

technologies

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL

  • LCS3, 3rdgeneration of Legrand premium offer for connectivity launched in 2017
  • Addition of access capabilities through Linkeo
  • Continuous upgrades by integrating new technologies such as CAT8, 400Gbps and Power over Ethernet
  • Across multiple channels: electrical distribution, datacom, IT, and more
  • Across multiple geographies: being deployed in 91 countries

25

2

EXPANDING LEADERSHIPS IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Very solid market position in digital infrastructures through both organic growth and M&A
  • Global presence to support global and local customers
  • Instrumental position for IoT and very synergetic with the rest of Legrand's business - both products and channels

26

CASE STUDY:

DATACENTERS IN

NORTH AMERICA

JOHN SELLDORFF

CEO & PRESIDENT

LNCA

27

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

Cablofil - 2006

Ortronics - 1998

Electrorack - 2011

Wiremold - 2000

1. Brands from Lastar.

Universal Electric

Corporation - 2019

C2G(1)- 2014

Quiktron(1)- 2014

Raritan - 2015

Afco Systems - 2017 Server Tech - 2017

28

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

Datacenter sales

c. $400m(1)

x16

c. $25m

19982018

Category

Rack PDUs(2)

Overhead busways(3)

Preterminated

solutions

Cable management

Copper connectivity

2018 position

#1

#1

#1

#1

#3

1. Includes Universal Electric Corporation 2018 proforma estimated sales towards datacenters.

2.

PDU: Power Distribution Units.

29

3.

Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

For

datacenter infrastructure owners (end users)

Whose

core business depends on a scalable, flexible,

reliable, and efficient critical infrastructure

Legrand offers

a complete and premium set of the

highest-value whitespace components

That

is optimized to the client's application:

semi-custom, consultative / collaborative spec

Unlike

generalist industrial manufacturers

("catalog" based / line cards)

Our solution

comprises only "best-of-breed" lines, each with

strong histories of innovation & customer intimacy

30

3

DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

DATACENTER CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TIMELINE

Earlier in Process

DATACENTER

OPPORTUNITY TO GET

STRUCTURE DESIGN

APPLICATION DESIGN

INTO THE PROCESS

& SPECIFICATION

& SPECIFICATION

EARLIER, INFLUENCE

AND DESIGN

6 months

DECISIONS

Floor PDUs(1)

Racks +

Rack

Busways(3)

Containment

Connectivity

DCIM(4)

+ RPPs(2)

Cabinets

PDUS(1)

CASE STUDY:

GLOBAL 50 CUSTOMERS

IMPROVED REACH

ENSURES GLOBAL 50

CUSTOMERS BENEFIT

FROM GLOBAL

CAPABILITIES

  1. PDU: Power Distribution Units.
  2. RPP: Remote Power Panel.
  3. Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.
  4. DCIM: Datacenter Infrastructure Management.
  • Country management
  • Expert support
  • Expert service

31

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

8 companies in one single division with 4 product lines

  • Single general management and administration
  • Optimization of operations:
    • Make vs Buy
    • Purchasing
    • Productivity
    • Logistics

Raritan Server

Tech.

POWER AND

EVOLUTION

CONTROL

Raritan smarts

Server

Technology

design for

FUTURE

manufacturing

Localizing

supply chain

Universal

AFCO

Electrorack Ortronics C2G Quicktron

Electric

Corporation

CABINETS AND

DATA

OVERHEAD

CONTAINMENT

INFRASTRUCUTRE

POWER

Leverage

Evolve

geographic

Expanding fiber

common

footprint

capability

metering and

Rationalize

Global product

control platform

product

line

Pursue

platforms from

rationalization

continued

8 to 4

globalization

32

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

DIRECT

DATA INFRASTRUCTURE

CRITICAL

SALES

SALES

POWER SALES

8 sales teams consolidated to 3

primary sales organizations

DISTRIBUTORS

Focused on specific customer and

INTEGRATORS & VALUE

channel needs and requirements

ADDED RESELLERS

END USERS

33

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

DIGITAL 100 SUPER 8

REST

TECH + APPS

SMALLER CLOUD

MEDIA

FINANCIALS

Fortune 1000+

DATACENTER

END CUSTOMERS

Market = buildings wherever data is consumed, stored, processed

PRODUCTIONLABS

POINT OF PRESENCE

CONTROL ROOM RETAIL / BRANCH

CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK

TOWERS

OFFICES

EDGE

END CUSTOMERS

34

3

STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

GLOBAL SCALE AND HIGHLY CUSTOMIZED

Customer Requirements

TECH & CLOUD

Fewer and larger relationships

On-time delivery and quality

Legrand Solutions

Custom Containment

  • Free-standing(allows cabinets to freely move in-and-out of structure)
  • Extension arms specially designed to support cable tray

Overhead Power Distribution

  • 400V system in US (where 208V is de facto standard)
  • 90-degreeparallel / redundant busways(1)only 30cm apart

CASE

Value engineering through

global supply chains

Vendors implement

client-specified designs

Large quantity manufacturing

Example

Datacenter

Quincy, WA, 1.2million sq. ft, 64MW

1 data hall = 2 soccer fields

35

1. Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

UNIQUELY DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE

Customer Requirements

Legrand Solutions

WEB / CONTENT

Fewer and larger relationships

On-time delivery and quality

Vendors collaborate with client

to create optimal specifications

Design for performance

Overhead Power Distribution

  • Custom marking/color coding on busway(1)
  • Custom color for A & B designation onPlug-in Boxes
  • Custom length of drop cord

Rack PDU(2)

  • Extreme quantity of outlets (54)
  • Custom chassis colors for A & B designation
  • Unique monitoring software scripts

1.

Busway: electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.

36

2.

PDU: Power Distribution Units.

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

DATACENTER IN A BOX

Customer Requirements

COMMERCIAL OFFICES

  • Meraki (IoT) solution
  • All global third party Cisco leased offices
  • No IT, data closet or racks
  • Security, space & deployment concerns

Legrand Solutions

  • Secured custom cabinet with power, cooling and shielded connectivity
  • Mountnon-rackmount equipment
  • Integrated single SKU solution delivered to site
  • Install requirements limited to installing wall mount on wall, plugging power and copper cables in

37

3

CASE STUDY: DATACENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA

  • Invest and leverage in rapid design, development and deployment platform
  • Continue to increase value and innovate with combined capabilities and business model advantage
  • Capitalize on ongoing datacenter demands requiring density, expansion and refurbishment
  • Leverage successful business unit relationships to win larger corporate opportunities
  • Broad customer reach and successful sales execution

38

FURTHER

ENHANCING THE

ELIOT OFFERING

FRED POTTER

FORMER CEO OF

NETATMO

CTO OF LEGRAND'S

ELIOT PROGRAM

39

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

First Voice over IP (VoIP) PSTN(1)line

1. PSTN: Public Switched Telephone Network.

40

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

77% of France's 38 million households

118(3)million VoIP(1)subscribers

are VoIP(1)subscribers(2)

in the US in 2018

1. VoIP: Voice over IP.

2.

Source: French Regulator for Electronic Communications (ARCEP); Q4 2018 & © Point Topic Ltd 2013.

41

3.

Source: USA - Statista 2019; change in number of Voice over IP lines.

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

It takes 15 years for an innovation to hit the mass market.

Today the smart home has 8%(1)market penetration in the USA, 3%(1)in France.

The smart home era has just begun.

1. USA & France - Statista 2018 - smart home key figures for Energy Management.

42

4

SMART WEATHER STATION - LAUNCHED IN 2012

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

We hand-picked a minor sub-category of home appliances, we applied excellent design principles, and we shipped it.

43

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

We had read Dieter Rams. An excellent product must be:

  • Innovative
  • Useful
  • Aesthetic
  • Honest
  • Understandable
  • Unobtrusive
  • Long-lasting
  • Thorough down to the last detail
  • Environmentally friendly
  • Minimalist: less is more
  • Easy to install
  • Easy to operate

44

4

THANKS TO THOUSANDS OF CONNECTED OBJECTS

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

45

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

High customer satisfaction

An iconic product that embodies the whole category

(1)

4/5 stars (1,293 reviews)

Smart Weather Station

"I have the whole collection and love the product. It can become slightly obsessive!!!

Love the map showing other users."

(2)

1.

#1 in sales.

46

2.

Indoor and outdoor weather station with outdoor sensor and weather forecasts, in black.

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

x10 typical public price for the category

47

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

Operational consequences:

  • We have built a valuable and consistent customer experience
  • Each of our customers has an account, giving us a direct communication link
  • We have created scope for an emotional attachment to the brand
  • It enables multiple opportunities forcross-sell /up-sell

48

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

We rolled out these principles for our Smart Thermostat & Radiator Valves and for Smart Outdoor and Indoor Cameras, with the same success.

Plus 10 more products shipped to date.

49

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

PEOPLE ARE KEY

  • We have a Marketing and R&D process, as well as

    • 160 persons to implement it:
    • Product selection & design
    • Electronic & mechanical design
    • Embedded software
    • Cloud & infra
    • App
  • The average age is 32.
  • The Happy at Work©study in April 2019, including all employees, gave Netatmo an 80% positive rating and a 4.4/5 global score.

50

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

MAKING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: EXCELLENT DESIGN FOR PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS

We're now rolling out the approach for Legrand products:

Connected ecometers

User interfaces

Switching panel devices

Smart thermostats

and more

51

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

CONNECTED DIN CONTACTOR

  • Short-termbenefits:
    • 1 reference covers 3 functions
    • Less panel space used
    • Remote control
    • Easy configuration, installation, use
  • Longer term benefits:
    • The key to managing electricity demand
    • A Trojan horse for selling complete panels
  • To be launched in 2020

52

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

WE CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE

  • We believe that security, privacy and transparency are as important as electrical safety.
  • We believe people will pay a premium for those.
  • Some competitors have different beliefs.
  • Some competitors are not able to handle operational consequences.

53

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

Create distinct positioning.

Require standardization and re-use of software components.

Require long-term maintenance in product life cycle, to adapt to threats and trends that are currently unknown.

Create additional difficulties for small suppliers unable to engage in this a long-term journey.

Also modify the way sourcing from low-cost suppliers can be achieved by our competitors.

54

4

FURTHER ENHANCING THE ELIOT OFFERING

Our mission is to develop products that help make buildings safer, more comfortable and more efficient. We are committed to designing products which are:​

durable

useful & reliable

easy to use

delivering thoughtful

notifications

55

CASE STUDY:

ELIOT IN EUROPE

FREDERIC XERRI

EXECUTIVE VP, EUROPE

56

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

CLASSE 300X - CASE STUDY

1stCONNECTED PROFESSIONAL

  • Professionaldoor-entry system
  • Part of building infrastructure installed by professional contractors
  • Compliant with local norms, standards, installation habits and tastes
  • Functionalities last throughout the life cycle of the building
  • Target audience
  • Home owners
  • Residential apartments/houses
  • New and retrofit
  • User experience
  • Redirects entrance panel calls to a smartphone
  • Intercom between internal units and smartphone
  • Activates door opening, staircase light and cameras

DOOR-ENTRY SYSTEM

EVER LAUNCHED IN

EUROPE

  • Main benefits for end users
  • Visualization of home entrance through external panel
  • Remote piloting of entrance

Display of people ringing at the door

57

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

CLASSE 300X - A SUCCESS

Europe zone data, at mid 2019

  • 70%of Legrand door-entry system sales in Europe generated by products in #1 or #2 position
  • 26%of Legrand video door-entry system sales in value in Europe made with connected offerings, rising to 50% in Belgium and 40% in Italy
  • Gainin market share in the European door-entry system market; Legrand #1 in Europe
  • 120,000products installed in 28countries since mid 2016

58

5

FROM HIGH-END TO CROSS SELLING AND MASS MARKET

IN EUROPE

STEP 1 - Classe 300X

STEP 2 - Cross selling

STEP 3 - Segmentation

CASE STUDY: ELIOT

  • Market breakthrough: 1stconnected door-entry system for professionals launched on the market
  • High-endoffering
  • Launched mid 2016
  • Expand functionalities with offering of Netatmo, acquired in November 2018
  • Regular upgrade of installed products
  • Standard product Classe 100X for the mass market
  • To be launched mid 2019

+

Smart

Smart

Smart Video

Outdoor Camera

Indoor Camera

Doorbell

59

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

CREATING VALUE THROUGH TRADING UP

CONNECTED VIDEO

CLASSE 300X

€359

VIDEO

CLASSE 300V13E

€318

VIDEO CONNECTED

CLASSE 100X

€253

VIDEO

C100V16E

€182

HANDSFREE

AUDIO

COMBINED

C100A16B

€62

AUDIO

C100A16M

Internal-unitend-user market price

€48

60

5

CELIANE WITH NETATMO AND LIVING NOW WITH NETATMO - CASE STUDY

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

1stCONNECTED

PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE OFFERING EVER LAUNCHED IN EUROPE

  • Target audience
  • Home owners
  • Residential apartments/houses
  • Enlarge scope in new construction, refurbishment, replace/add to existing homes
  • User experience
  • Intuitive use by touch, app, voice
  • Reliable, affordable, scalable
  • Interoperable
  • Time saving in home management
  • Home notification
  • Main benefits recognized for installers
  • Faster installation estimated at around half the time needed for a traditional home automation
  • Simple to install, easy programming and commissioning, no added infrastructure
  • Scalable withone-by-one upgrade, easy to propose to end-user

61

5

FROM HIGH-END TO MASS MARKET

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

STEP 1 - Céliane/ Living Now

with Netatmo

  • High-endoffering
  • Launched in France in Q1 2018 and in Italy in Q3 2018

STEP 2 - Segmentation

  • Standard product dooxie with Netatmo for the mass market
  • Launched in France in mid 2018

STEP 3 - Deployment

  • Connected user interface deployed in 3 European countries in 2018, 20 new countries in 2019 and 23 more in 2020
  • 2018FR, IT, GR
  • 2019: ES, BE, PL, DE, AT, SK, PT, BU, HU, CZ, RO, RU, KZ, UA, BY, IL, IS, SE, NO, FI
  • 2020LT, LV, EE, SI, BA, HR, AL, XK, MK, MD, ME, CY, AM, AZ, GE, UZ, MN, CH, UK, IE, NL, TK, DK

62

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

Market position enhanced

Europe zone data, as of mid 2019

  • Close to 200,000devices already

connected

  • 10,000electricians trained in France and

Italy since the launch(10 times more than electricians trained for traditional home automation)

Over 1,000,000web pages viewed

Successful trading up

  • 9 to 10connected devices per home, rising constantly
  • x2(1)in Legrand product sales from a non- connected to a connected installation
  • +10%(1)in average value of finishes in connected homes compared to finishes in non- connected ones

1. Legrand estimates.

63

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

PARTNERSHIP: ENHANCE VALUE OF REAL-ESTATE INVESTMENT

12,000 housing units specified with connected user interface since the launch of Celiane with Netatmo and Living Now with Netatmo

France

Italy

BNP Paribas

Vinci

Abitare in Maggiolina,

Cazzaro Costruzioni

Issy-Les-Moulineaux

Cérès à Blagnac

Milan

Treviso

60 connected apartments

20 connected villas,

125 connected apartments

60 connected apartments

78 connected apartments

64

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

  • The most recent Legrand IoTroll-out
  • First connected offer in the European emergency lighting market
  • Launched in France in Q2 19
  • Deployment foreseen in other European countries
  • Target audience
  • Public and private, tertiary, industry, residential buildings
  • New, retrofit, and maintenance
  • Electrical distribution channel
  • Specifiers, investors, facility managers, maintenance managers
  • Main benefits recognized
  • Connected solution through Web application for mobiles and laptop
  • Real time control, easy data storage, immediate notification in case of default, remote maintenance
  • Optimizedon-site intervention, faster return to fully operational installation

65

5

EUROPEINELIOT

€Value

Addressable

IP networked

STUDY:CASE

Standard

<2,500sqm

>2,500sqm

Addressable

IP networked

Value

Connected

Standard

<2,500sqm <2,500sqm >2,500sqm

  • Main advantages vs competition and existing solutions
  • Affordable connected offering vs high cost IP networked addressable solutions
  • Remote and real time check of single andmulti-sites
  • Automatic status report storage
  • Setting a new market segment
  • Perfect fit forlow/medium-size buildings, i.e., more than 80% of total buildings. Suitable for needs not fully addressed by either
    • IP addressable emergency lighting (highly technical and costly)
    • Standard emergency lighting (regular site visit required, no live monitoring)
  • Legrandmedium-term aim
  • Convert 25% of sales/market for traditional emergency lighting into connected solutions

66

5

CASE STUDY: ELIOT IN EUROPE

Fundamentals remain

  • Infrastructure products chosen and installed by professional contractors
  • Professional distribution channels
  • Customer support from existing Legrand technical assistance
  • Purchasing trigger: safety, reliability, availability, ease of installation/ commissioning
  • Quality, security and update ensured

Additional success factors

  • Product rating
  • Apps associated with products
  • Data hosting, securing and analysis
  • Measure of connected products registration
  • New marketing channels (marketing automation, social networks, and more)
  • Interoperability (Works with Legrand program)

67

Q&A

68

BOOTHS DEMONSTRATIONS: ELIOT EXPERIENCE

69

TAKEAWAYS

BENOÎT COQUART

CEO

70

8

TAKEAWAYS

  • We have built unique leading positions in digital infrastructure and IoT, already representing 28% of Group sales, and we are perfectly fitted to seize the IoT promises.
  • On IoT, we target to grow organically(1)at least +10% a year and reach €1 billion of sales with connected products by 2022 with our Eliot program(2).
  • We are also transformingend-user and professionals experience in building through our digital product offering.

1.

At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.

71

2.

For more details on Eliot targets for 2022 please refer to page 15 of this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.

This presentation contains information about Legrand's markets and its competitive position therein. Legrand is not aware of any authoritative industry or market reports that cover or address its market. Legrand assembles information on its markets through its subsidiaries, which in turn compile information on its local markets annually from formal and informal contacts with industry professionals, electrical-product distributors, building statistics, and macroeconomic data. Legrand estimates its position in its markets based on market data referred to above and on its actual sales in the relevant market for the same period.

This document may contain estimates and/or forward-looking statements. Such statements do not constitute forecasts regarding Legrand's results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Legrand's control, including, but not limited to the risks described in Legrand's reference document available on its Internet website (www.legrand.com). These statements do not reflect future performance of Legrand, which may materially differ. Legrand does not undertake to provide updates of these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand shares in any jurisdiction.

Unsponsored ADRs

Legrand does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Legrand. Legrand disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

72

Disclaimer

Legrand SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 06:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGRAND
02:59aLEGRAND : Investor Day June 12, 2019 Presentation
PU
06/03LEGRAND : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03LEGRAND : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
05/29LEGRAND : Share buyback program approved by the combined ordinary and extraordin..
PU
05/20LEGRAND : Weekly declaration 13-17 May 2019
PU
04/04LEGRAND : Press release notification of historical data for Europe region
PU
04/04LEGRAND : Historical data for Europe region
PU
02/22LEGRAND : Joint-stock corporation governed by an Executive Board and a Superviso..
AQ
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/06LEGRAND : Raritan Introduces Intelligent PDUs With RCM Type B Patented Self-Test..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 485 M
EBIT 2019 1 267 M
Net income 2019 824 M
Debt 2019 2 228 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 19,90
P/E ratio 2020 18,79
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 16 526 M
Chart LEGRAND
Duration : Period :
Legrand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGRAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,4 €
Spread / Average Target -5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Schnepp Chairman
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & EVP-Operations
Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer
François Grappotte Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND27.71%17 851
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.63%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.45%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC6.21%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION22.40%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.37%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About