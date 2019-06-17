Log in
Legrand : New bond issue, June 17, 2019

06/17/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

The bonds described in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) without registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Limoges, June 17, 2019

Fully successful new bond issue

Legrand today issued new bonds totaling €400 million with a 9-year maturity. The maturity date is June 24, 2028 and the annual coupon is 0.625%.

The success of this new bond issue, subscribed 3.9 times, demonstrates, once again, investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's development model.

------------------------

Page 1 / 2

PRESS RELEASE

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

  • 2019first-half results: July 30, 2019"Quiet period1" starts June 30, 2019
  • 2019nine-month results: November 7, 2019"Quiet period1" starts October 8, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals. https://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

Investor relations

Press relations

Legrand

Publicis Consultants

François Poisson

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

Tel: +33

(0)1 44

82 46 34

Mob: +33

(0)6 26

72 57 14

francois.poisson@legrand.fr

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr

Warnings

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release have not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

The circulation, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any country where such circulation, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). The securities mentioned in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of or for the benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the "Securities Act"), without registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to the Securities Act. Legrand does not intend to register the offering, in whole or in part, in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

1Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Page 2 / 2

Disclaimer

Legrand SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:43:03 UTC
