Legrand : New bond issue, June 17, 2019

The success of this new bond issue, subscribed 3.9 times, demonstrates, once again, investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's development model.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2019 first-half results: July 30, 2019 "Quiet period 1 " starts June 30, 2019

first-half results: "Quiet period " starts June 30, 2019 2019 nine-month results: November 7, 2019 "Quiet period 1 " starts October 8, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals. https://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

Investor relations Press relations Legrand Publicis Consultants François Poisson Vilizara Lazarova Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53 Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34 Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14 francois.poisson@legrand.fr vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr

1Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

