Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Legrand    LR   FR0010307819

LEGRAND (LR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Legrand : Press Release, September 11th, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

CES 2018 |01.11.2018

Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is announcing the gradual incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its connected solutions and their compatibility with partner solutions such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana.

> Read the news

CES 2018 |01.10.2018

Having announced the launch of 'Works with Legrand', its interoperability program, on the opening day of CES 2018, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is today unveiling some twenty partnerships with key innovators also present in Las Vegas.

> Read the news

CES 2018 |01.09.2018

On the occasion of CES 2018, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is announcing the launch of its interoperability program, 'Works with Legrand'.

> Read the news

Finance |07.31.2018 07:30

Double-digit growth in key indicators

Sales: +11.8%
Adjusted operating profit: +14.4%
Net profit attributable to the Group: +23.3%
Normalized free cash flow: +25.3%

Numerous innovation and growth initiatives
2018 targets fully confirmed

> Read the news

CSR |07.03.2018

Legrand's targets for greenhouse gas emission reduction, aimed at limiting the global temperature increase to 2°C in the framework of the Paris climate agreement, have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

> Read the news

Group |06.27.2018

Legrand was ranked 9th in the very first positivity index of CAC40 companies published by Positive Economy Advocacy*.

This corporate positivity index analyses the ability of companies to place altruism and the interests of future generations among their core priorities and aims to acknowledge not only short-term results but also long-term performance. It places significant importance on existing achievements, assessing developments over the previous five years, as well as on the capacity to project into the future via practical improvement targets.

> Read the news

Finances |05.03.2018 07:30

Solid performance in the first quarter of 2018

Sales: +9.6%, of which +3.9% organic growth
Adjusted operating profit: +11.9%
Net profit attributable to the Group: +17.7%

Ongoing growth initiatives
2018 targets confirmed...

> Read the news

Group |03.27.2018 18:00

Meeting on March 20, 2018, Legrand's Board of Directors, acting on the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee, and in the run-up to the 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders, adopted proposals for renewing Directors' terms of office due to expire and for the appointment of Directors, as well as items relating to the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer...

> Read the news

Finance |02.26.2018 19:00

Legrand today launched a new bond issue for a total of €400 million with an 8-year maturity. The maturity date is March 6, 2026 and the annual coupon is 1.0%.

The issue's smooth placement demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's development model as well as the quality of its financial structure.

After two successful bond issues in 2017, for a total amount of €1.4 billion, Legrand is thus pursuing its refinancing operations at very attractive rate conditions while extending its debt maturity.

> Read the news

Finances |02.08.2018 06:45

2017 achievements

Double-digit growth in main indicators
2017 targets fully met
Enhancing investments for the future
Milestone: performance and potential fully confirmed

Change in governance

From February 8, 2018
Separation, on a long-term basis, of the offices of Chairman and of Chief Executive Officer:
Gilles Schnepp Chairman of the Board of Directors
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer

As of January 1, 2019
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations
Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer

> Read the news

CES 2018 |01.11.2018

Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is announcing the gradual incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its connected solutions and their compatibility with partner solutions such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana.

> Read the news

CES 2018 |01.10.2018

Having announced the launch of 'Works with Legrand', its interoperability program, on the opening day of CES 2018, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is today unveiling some twenty partnerships with key innovators also present in Las Vegas.

> Read the news

CES 2018 |01.09.2018

On the occasion of CES 2018, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is announcing the launch of its interoperability program, 'Works with Legrand'.

> Read the news

Finance |07.31.2018 07:30

Double-digit growth in key indicators

Sales: +11.8%
Adjusted operating profit: +14.4%
Net profit attributable to the Group: +23.3%
Normalized free cash flow: +25.3%

Numerous innovation and growth initiatives
2018 targets fully confirmed

> Read the news

CSR |07.03.2018

Legrand's targets for greenhouse gas emission reduction, aimed at limiting the global temperature increase to 2°C in the framework of the Paris climate agreement, have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

> Read the news

Group |06.27.2018

Legrand was ranked 9th in the very first positivity index of CAC40 companies published by Positive Economy Advocacy*.

This corporate positivity index analyses the ability of companies to place altruism and the interests of future generations among their core priorities and aims to acknowledge not only short-term results but also long-term performance. It places significant importance on existing achievements, assessing developments over the previous five years, as well as on the capacity to project into the future via practical improvement targets.

> Read the news

Disclaimer

Legrand SA published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 19:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGRAND
09:17pLEGRAND : Press Release, September 11th, 2018
PU
08/31LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/31LEGRAND : 2018 first-half results
PU
07/31LEGRAND : Half-year results
CO
07/31LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/31LEGRAND : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/19LEGRAND : Purchase of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. - Plan to take majori..
PU
07/19ONGOING ACQUISITION STRATEGY : Purchase of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. ..
PU
07/03LEGRAND : becomes the 6th CAC 40 company to be recognized by the Science Based T..
PU
06/30LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31LeGrand reports 1H results 
07/19Legrand discloses new deals 
05/31Legran (LGRDY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
05/03LeGrand reports Q1 results 
02/08LeGrand's (LGRVF) CEO Benoit Coquart on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 004 M
EBIT 2018 1 203 M
Net income 2018 761 M
Debt 2018 1 923 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 21,80
P/E ratio 2019 20,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,08x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 16 542 M
Chart LEGRAND
Duration : Period :
Legrand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGRAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 67,7 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Schnepp Chairman
Patrice Soudan Deputy CEO & EVP-Group Operations
Antoine Burel Group Chief Financial Officer & EVP
François Grappotte Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND-3.41%19 200
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.42%65 429
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.75%47 933
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-7.42%44 083
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.42%42 076
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.10%37 081
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.