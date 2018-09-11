Legrand : Press Release, September 11th, 2018

CES 2018 |01.11.2018 Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is announcing the gradual incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its connected solutions and their compatibility with partner solutions such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana. > Read the news

CES 2018 |01.10.2018 Having announced the launch of 'Works with Legrand', its interoperability program, on the opening day of CES 2018, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is today unveiling some twenty partnerships with key innovators also present in Las Vegas. > Read the news

CES 2018 |01.09.2018 On the occasion of CES 2018, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is announcing the launch of its interoperability program, 'Works with Legrand'. > Read the news

Finance |07.31.2018 07:30 Double-digit growth in key indicators Sales: +11.8%

Adjusted operating profit: +14.4%

Net profit attributable to the Group: +23.3%

Normalized free cash flow: +25.3% Numerous innovation and growth initiatives

2018 targets fully confirmed > Read the news

CSR |07.03.2018 Legrand's targets for greenhouse gas emission reduction, aimed at limiting the global temperature increase to 2°C in the framework of the Paris climate agreement, have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative > Read the news

Group |06.27.2018 Legrand was ranked 9th in the very first positivity index of CAC40 companies published by Positive Economy Advocacy*. This corporate positivity index analyses the ability of companies to place altruism and the interests of future generations among their core priorities and aims to acknowledge not only short-term results but also long-term performance. It places significant importance on existing achievements, assessing developments over the previous five years, as well as on the capacity to project into the future via practical improvement targets. > Read the news

Finances |05.03.2018 07:30 Solid performance in the first quarter of 2018 Sales: +9.6%, of which +3.9% organic growth

Adjusted operating profit: +11.9%

Net profit attributable to the Group: +17.7% Ongoing growth initiatives

2018 targets confirmed... > Read the news

Group |03.27.2018 18:00 Meeting on March 20, 2018, Legrand's Board of Directors, acting on the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee, and in the run-up to the 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders, adopted proposals for renewing Directors' terms of office due to expire and for the appointment of Directors, as well as items relating to the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer... > Read the news

Finance |02.26.2018 19:00 Legrand today launched a new bond issue for a total of €400 million with an 8-year maturity. The maturity date is March 6, 2026 and the annual coupon is 1.0%. The issue's smooth placement demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's development model as well as the quality of its financial structure. After two successful bond issues in 2017, for a total amount of €1.4 billion, Legrand is thus pursuing its refinancing operations at very attractive rate conditions while extending its debt maturity. > Read the news

Finances |02.08.2018 06:45 2017 achievements Double-digit growth in main indicators

2017 targets fully met

Enhancing investments for the future

Milestone: performance and potential fully confirmed Change in governance From February 8, 2018

Separation, on a long-term basis, of the offices of Chairman and of Chief Executive Officer:

Gilles Schnepp Chairman of the Board of Directors

Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer As of January 1, 2019

Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations

Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer > Read the news

