Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Legrand    LR   FR0010307819

LEGRAND

(LR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/13 01:45:02 am
73.27 EUR   -0.04%
01:31aLEGRAND : Release of Legrand's Consolidated Financial Information as of December 31, 2019
BU
01:31aLEGRAND : 2019 Full-Year Results
BU
02/10LEGRAND : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Legrand : Release of Legrand's Consolidated Financial Information as of December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:31am EST

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its consolidated financial information as of December 31, 2019 is available as from today, at:

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEGRAND
01:31aLEGRAND : Release of Legrand's Consolidated Financial Information as of December..
BU
01:31aLEGRAND : 2019 Full-Year Results
BU
02/10LEGRAND : annual earnings release
01/31LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/13LEGRAND : Amendment and extension of syndicated loan
PU
01/13LEGRAND : Amendment and Extension of Syndicated Loan
BU
01/10LEGRAND : Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement
BU
2019LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2019LEGRAND : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2019LEGRAND : First nine-month results, 7 November 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 567 M
EBIT 2019 1 325 M
Net income 2019 829 M
Debt 2019 2 369 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,14x
Capitalization 19 547 M
Chart LEGRAND
Duration : Period :
Legrand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGRAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 67,14  €
Last Close Price 73,30  €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Schnepp Chairman
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Franck Lemery Chief Financial Officer
Olivier Bazil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND0.91%21 297
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.52%83 862
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.60%57 780
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.19%45 172
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.30%42 799
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.22%39 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group