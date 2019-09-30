Legrand : and DASAN Zhone Solutions Announce Joint Marketing Agreement

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand and DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZS) announce an agreement to jointly market DZS's Passive Optical LAN (POL) solution, FiberLAN™ and Legrand's complete range of network connectivity, physical support, power and thermal management solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Legrand and DZS are together targeting the smart building market with a complete solution set that is designed to provide end customers with the infrastructure and equipment needed to deploy a full POL solution.

DZS's FiberLAN™ solution leads the industry for Enterprise GPON based Optical LAN solution (OLS) delivering comprehensive connectivity for any Local Area Networking requirement. DZS' FiberLAN™ solution provides the highest density access switches available in the industry - helping save money and reducing the space required to deploy a fiber enterprise network.

Legrand's portfolio of data infrastructure solutions includes the complete end-to-end solutions with a range of connectivity, physical infrastructure, power management and cable management solutions for the data center and building network environments.

"DZS is excited to strategically partner with Legrand in this joint marketing agreement for smart buildings. Legrand as a global leader in digital building infrastructures is a natural partner for the DZS FiberLAN™ solution We both see tremendous financial advantages for enterprise customers to move to an optical LAN solution. DZS FiberLAN™ changes the game in the Enterprise infrastructure space by offering a future proof network infrastructure that unifies wired and wireless connectivity including IoT and 5G enabled devices," said Philip Yim, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DZS.

"By forming a joint marketing agreement with DZS, Legrand can strengthen its presence within the growing smart building environment and provide our existing customers with a preferred solution provider in the Passive Optical LAN market. Legrand continues to examine new technologies and help customers realize higher performance and greater efficiencies within their environments," remarked Randolph Harris, Sr. Product Manager, Fiber Solutions, Legrand.

To see more information on the combined solution set and how Legrand and DZS complement each other, download our POL data sheet.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

About DZS, Inc.

DZS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

