LEGRAND SA

(LR)
07/30 11:35:10 am
69.36 EUR   -2.25%
01:41aLEGRAND : 2020 first-half release
PU
01:31aLEGRAND : Release of Legrand's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2020
BU
01:31aLEGRAND :  2020 First-Half Release
BU
Legrand : Release of Legrand's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2020

07/31/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its half-year financial report as of June 30th, 2020 is available as from today, at: https://legrandgroup.com/en

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and the Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://legrandgroup.com/en

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 6 060 M 7 208 M 7 208 M
Net income 2020 647 M 769 M 769 M
Net Debt 2020 2 444 M 2 907 M 2 907 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 18 520 M 21 814 M 22 029 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,46x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 39 007
Free-Float 93,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 64,50 €
Last Close Price 69,36 €
Spread / Highest target 9,99%
Spread / Average Target -7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angeles Garcia-Poveda Chairman
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Franck Roger Michel Lemery Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Schnepp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND SA-4.52%21 814
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.06%104 865
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.25%64 582
NIDEC CORPORATION11.91%45 556
EATON CORPORATION PLC-0.27%38 756
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-17.85%38 083
