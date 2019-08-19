Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Lehto Group Oyj    LEHTO   FI4000081138

LEHTO GROUP OYJ

(LEHTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lehto Group Plc: Changes in Lehto Group Plc's executive board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:22am EDT

19.8.2019

Lehto Group Plc
Stock exchange release
19 August, 2019 at 8.00 a.m.

The composition of Lehto Group Plc's Executive Board will change as of 19 August 2019.

MSc, Mr Toni Kankare, 40, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and as a member of Lehto Group's executive board as of 19 August, 2019. Mr Kankare has over 15 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, most recently as SRV Group Plc's Project Development Director.

Pekka Korkala, Executive Vice President, Factory Production, will resign at his own request and will transfer to another company as of September 1, 2019. As his successor will start M.Sc, Mr Jukka Haapalainen, 44, as of 19 August 2019. Mr Haapalainen has nearly 20 years of experience in versatile and demanding industrial development and management roles. Most recently he has worked for Nestor Cables Oy and Eastman Chemical Company.

'Pekka Korkala has worked at Lehto in an important position in terms of our strategy. We would like to thank him for the significant development of Lehto's industrial manufacturing', says CEO Hannu Lehto.

The executive board of Lehto Group Plc at August 19, 2019 consist of:

Hannu Lehto, CEO

Veli-Pekka Paloranta, Chief Financial Officer

Juha Höyhtyä, Executive Vice President, Housing

Jaakko Heikkilä, Executive Vice President, Business Premises

Ville Kettunen, Executive Vice President, Social Care and Educational Premises

Timo Reiniluoto, Executive Vice President, Business Support Services

Arto Tolonen, Chief Development Officer

Kaarle Törrönen, Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Toni Kankare, Chief Commercial Officer

Jukka Haapalainen, Executive Vice President, Industrial manufacturing

Further information:

Hannu Lehto

CEO

Lehto Group Plc

+358 500 280 448

hannu.lehto@lehto.fi

Disclaimer

Lehto Group Oyj published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 05:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEHTO GROUP OYJ
01:22aLEHTO GROUP PLC : Changes in Lehto Group Plc's executive board
PU
01:01aLEHTO GROUP PLC : Changes in Lehto Group Plc's executive board
AQ
08/15LEHTO OYJ : Group Plc's Half-year Financial Report 1 January – 30 June 201..
PU
08/15LEHTO GROUP PLC : 's Half-year Financial Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
AQ
08/06LEHTO GROUP PLC : Losses in the first half of the year decline Lehto's financial..
PU
08/06LEHTO GROUP PLC : Losses in the first half of the year decline Lehto's financial..
AQ
06/27LEHTO OYJ : Fennovoima and Lehto clinched the contract for the office buildings
AQ
06/11LEHTO GROUP PLC : The employee cooperation negotiations concerning Lehto's Oulai..
PU
06/11LEHTO GROUP PLC : The employee cooperation negotiations concerning Lehto's Oulai..
AQ
06/05LEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 689 M
EBIT 2019 -10,1 M
Net income 2019 -9,50 M
Debt 2019 219 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 123 M
Chart LEHTO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Lehto Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEHTO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,85  €
Last Close Price 2,10  €
Spread / Highest target -9,61%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hannu Mikael Lehto Chief Executive Officer
Martti Olavi Karppinen Chairman
Veli-Pekka Paloranta Chief Financial Officer
Tapani Päkkilä Chief Information Officer
Mikko Räsänen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEHTO GROUP OYJ-50.54%127
VINCI32.57%58 370
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 648
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.12%26 138
FERROVIAL43.15%20 452
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-19.00%20 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group