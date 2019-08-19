Lehto Group Plc: Changes in Lehto Group Plc's executive board

19.8.2019
Lehto Group Plc
Stock exchange release
19 August, 2019 at 8.00 a.m.
The composition of Lehto Group Plc's Executive Board will change as of 19 August 2019.
MSc, Mr Toni Kankare, 40, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and as a member of Lehto Group's executive board as of 19 August, 2019. Mr Kankare has over 15 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, most recently as SRV Group Plc's Project Development Director.
Pekka Korkala, Executive Vice President, Factory Production, will resign at his own request and will transfer to another company as of September 1, 2019. As his successor will start M.Sc, Mr Jukka Haapalainen, 44, as of 19 August 2019. Mr Haapalainen has nearly 20 years of experience in versatile and demanding industrial development and management roles. Most recently he has worked for Nestor Cables Oy and Eastman Chemical Company.
'Pekka Korkala has worked at Lehto in an important position in terms of our strategy. We would like to thank him for the significant development of Lehto's industrial manufacturing', says CEO Hannu Lehto.
The executive board of Lehto Group Plc at August 19, 2019 consist of:
Hannu Lehto, CEO
Veli-Pekka Paloranta, Chief Financial Officer
Juha Höyhtyä, Executive Vice President, Housing
Jaakko Heikkilä, Executive Vice President, Business Premises
Ville Kettunen, Executive Vice President, Social Care and Educational Premises
Timo Reiniluoto, Executive Vice President, Business Support Services
Arto Tolonen, Chief Development Officer
Kaarle Törrönen, Executive Vice President, Human Resources
Toni Kankare, Chief Commercial Officer
Jukka Haapalainen, Executive Vice President, Industrial manufacturing
Further information:
Hannu Lehto
CEO
Lehto Group Plc
+358 500 280 448
hannu.lehto@lehto.fi