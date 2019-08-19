Lehto Group Plc: Changes in Lehto Group Plc's executive board

19.8.2019

Lehto Group Plc

Stock exchange release

19 August, 2019 at 8.00 a.m.

The composition of Lehto Group Plc's Executive Board will change as of 19 August 2019.

MSc, Mr Toni Kankare, 40, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and as a member of Lehto Group's executive board as of 19 August, 2019. Mr Kankare has over 15 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, most recently as SRV Group Plc's Project Development Director.

Pekka Korkala, Executive Vice President, Factory Production, will resign at his own request and will transfer to another company as of September 1, 2019. As his successor will start M.Sc, Mr Jukka Haapalainen, 44, as of 19 August 2019. Mr Haapalainen has nearly 20 years of experience in versatile and demanding industrial development and management roles. Most recently he has worked for Nestor Cables Oy and Eastman Chemical Company.

'Pekka Korkala has worked at Lehto in an important position in terms of our strategy. We would like to thank him for the significant development of Lehto's industrial manufacturing', says CEO Hannu Lehto.

The executive board of Lehto Group Plc at August 19, 2019 consist of:

Hannu Lehto, CEO

Veli-Pekka Paloranta, Chief Financial Officer

Juha Höyhtyä, Executive Vice President, Housing

Jaakko Heikkilä, Executive Vice President, Business Premises

Ville Kettunen, Executive Vice President, Social Care and Educational Premises

Timo Reiniluoto, Executive Vice President, Business Support Services

Arto Tolonen, Chief Development Officer

Kaarle Törrönen, Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Toni Kankare, Chief Commercial Officer

Jukka Haapalainen, Executive Vice President, Industrial manufacturing

