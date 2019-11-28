28.11.2019
Lehto Group Plc
Managers' Transactions
November 28, 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Lehto Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Korkiakoski, Anne
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lehto Group Oyj
LEI: 743700YEHY9I3ZDHNX66
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700YEHY9I3ZDHNX66_20191128123443_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-11-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000081138
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 605 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(2): Volume: 348 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(6): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(7): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(9): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(10): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(12): Volume: 244 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(13): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(14): Volume: 186 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(15): Volume: 171 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(16): Volume: 129 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(17): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(18): Volume: 57 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(19): Volume: 57 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(20): Volume: 21 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(21): Volume: 3 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(22): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(23): Volume: 714 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(24): Volume: 266 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(25): Volume: 20 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(26): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(27): Volume: 1,235 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(28): Volume: 899 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(29): Volume: 350 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(30): Volume: 330 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(31): Volume: 305 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(32): Volume: 273 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(33): Volume: 243 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(34): Volume: 310 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(35): Volume: 805 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(36): Volume: 332 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(37): Volume: 230 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(38): Volume: 838 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(39): Volume: 600 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(39): Volume: 14,821 Volume weighted average price: 2.0984 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-11-27
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000081138
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 179 Volume weighted average price: 2.11 EUR
Disclaimer
Lehto Group Oyj published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 18:52:01 UTC