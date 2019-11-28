Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Lehto Group Oyj    LEHTO   FI4000081138

LEHTO GROUP OYJ

(LEHTO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 11/28 11:29:48 am
2.12 EUR   +2.12%
01:53pLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
PU
06:30aLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11/27LEHTO GROUP PLC : Dates for Lehto Group's financial calendar for the year 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lehto Group Plc: Managers' Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:53pm EST

28.11.2019

Lehto Group Plc
Managers' Transactions
November 28, 2019 at 1.30 p.m.

Lehto Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Korkiakoski, Anne
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lehto Group Oyj
LEI: 743700YEHY9I3ZDHNX66

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700YEHY9I3ZDHNX66_20191128123443_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000081138
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 605 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(2): Volume: 348 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(6): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(7): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(9): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(10): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(12): Volume: 244 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(13): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(14): Volume: 186 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(15): Volume: 171 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(16): Volume: 129 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(17): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(18): Volume: 57 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(19): Volume: 57 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(20): Volume: 21 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(21): Volume: 3 Unit price: 2.11 EUR
(22): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(23): Volume: 714 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(24): Volume: 266 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(25): Volume: 20 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(26): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(27): Volume: 1,235 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(28): Volume: 899 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(29): Volume: 350 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(30): Volume: 330 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(31): Volume: 305 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(32): Volume: 273 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(33): Volume: 243 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(34): Volume: 310 Unit price: 2.09 EUR
(35): Volume: 805 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(36): Volume: 332 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(37): Volume: 230 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(38): Volume: 838 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
(39): Volume: 600 Unit price: 2.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(39): Volume: 14,821 Volume weighted average price: 2.0984 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-27
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000081138
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 2.11 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 179 Volume weighted average price: 2.11 EUR

Disclaimer

Lehto Group Oyj published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 18:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEHTO GROUP OYJ
01:53pLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
PU
06:30aLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11/27LEHTO GROUP PLC : Dates for Lehto Group's financial calendar for the year 2020
AQ
11/26LEHTO OYJ : Group and SBB start cooperation with a large contract for service ho..
AQ
11/07LEHTO OYJ : employee cooperation negotiations have been completed
PU
11/07LEHTO OYJ : employee cooperation negotiations have been completed
AQ
11/07LEHTO GROUP PLC : Business Review, January-September 2019
AQ
11/01LEHTO GROUP PLC : Lehto declines it's estimate of net sales and operating profit..
PU
11/01LEHTO GROUP PLC : Lehto declines it's estimate of net sales and operating profit..
AQ
10/15LEHTO GROUP PLC : Members of the shareholders' Nomination Committee of Lehto Gro..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 628 M
EBIT 2019 -32,9 M
Net income 2019 -30,2 M
Debt 2019 207 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,03x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart LEHTO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Lehto Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEHTO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,80  €
Last Close Price 2,08  €
Spread / Highest target -3,66%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hannu Mikael Lehto Chief Executive Officer
Martti Olavi Karppinen Chairman
Veli-Pekka Paloranta Chief Financial Officer
Jarmo Oikarinen Chief Information Officer
Mikko Olavi Räsänen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEHTO GROUP OYJ-50.68%133
VINCI38.49%60 981
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-8.42%30 696
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.54%26 287
FERROVIAL51.40%21 624
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-17.02%19 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group