LEHTO GROUP OYJ

LEHTO GROUP OYJ

(LEHTO)
Lehto Oyj : Group Plc will start to repurchase the company's own shares

03/23/2020 | 04:48am EDT

23.3.2020

Lehto Group Plc
Stock exchange release
23 March 2020 at 10.15 a.m.

Lehto Group Plc's ('Lehto' or the 'Company') Board of Directors has on 20 March 2020 decided on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 29 March 2019 to commence repurchasing the Company's own shares. The shares shall be repurchased to meet the Company's obligations under the share-based incentive plans or for other purposes defined in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting.

The share repurchases shall start on 23 March 2020, at the earliest, and end by 31 May 2020, at the latest. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 380,000 in total, corresponding to approximately 0.65% of the total number of Lehto's shares. The maximum pecuniary amount to be used for the repurchase is EUR 500,000.

The shares will be acquired with the Company's non-restricted equity. The shares shall be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki exchange otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase.

Lehto's Board of Directors is authorized by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 March 2019 to acquire a maximum of 5,800,000 shares in the Company in one or several instalments. The authorization is valid until the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The total number of the Company's shares and voting rights is 58,309,443. Currently, the company does not own any of its own shares.

Further information:

Veli-Pekka Paloranta

Chief Financial Officer

+358 400 944 074

veli-pekka.paloranta@lehto.fi

Disclaimer

Lehto Group Oyj published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 591 M
EBIT 2020 15,3 M
Net income 2020 9,80 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,47%
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
P/E ratio 2021 4,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 74,6 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,90  €
Last Close Price 1,28  €
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hannu Mikael Lehto Chief Executive Officer
Martti Olavi Karppinen Chairman
Veli-Pekka Paloranta Chief Financial Officer
Jarmo Oikarinen Chief Information Officer
Mikko Olavi Räsänen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEHTO GROUP OYJ-44.90%80
VINCI-29.52%41 342
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%30 883
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-3.85%17 985
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.61%17 440
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-1.97%17 174
