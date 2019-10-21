Leidos : Adds Automation Anywhere and Tanium to Its Partner Network

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the addition of Automation Anywhere and Tanium into the Emerging Technology category of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network . This category includes start-ups or companies that have a capability that either improves upon an existing technology or is entirely new.

As a leading services integrator, Leidos focuses on connecting the right companies to help cultivate the right technological solutions for customers. Some of the key attributes the company considers when adding new suppliers include: innovative products; joint independent research and development opportunities; technical roadmap awareness; and extensive training opportunities.

Automation Anywhere, a global leader of robotic process automation software (RPA), was recently named a leader in both Gartner's Magic Quadrant for RPA software and NelsonHall's NEAT evaluation of intelligent automation platforms. The company enables organizations to operate efficiently by automating various parts of the enterprise with the company's Intelligent Digital Workforce. The partnership will enable Leidos to provide differentiated solutions in critical areas by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

"We are enthusiastic about partnering with Leidos to help the Federal Government and other related organizations implement RPA for improved productivity," said Rushabh Parmani, co-founder and executive vice president of Customer Success and Operations at Automation Anywhere. "The adoption of Automation Anywhere's RPA technology is enhanced by collaborating with Leidos as the company continues to bring exceptional innovations to the government. By leveraging intelligent RPA, users are alleviated from repetitive tasks and are able to focus on value-added, strategic projects to help increase efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Tanium gives the world's largest government and enterprise organizations the unique power to secure, control and manage millions of endpoints across the enterprise. With the Tanium platform, IT security and operations teams have accurate endpoint data to more effectively protect against and recover from modern-day disruptions and cyber threats.

"Whether you're a military organization, a government agency, or a highly-regulated industry, you need full visibility and control of your endpoints – including laptops, servers, virtual machines, containers, or cloud infrastructure," said Ralph Kahn, federal vice president at Tanium. "Tanium offers a single platform that unites IT security and operations teams so they can stay ahead of threats and technology-based disruption, and we are delighted to work with Leidos to provide these solutions to our mutual customers."

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Tanium offers a proven platform for endpoint visibility and control that transforms how organizations manage and secure their computing devices with unparalleled speed and agility. Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and four branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruptions. Tanium recently ranked 4th on the Forbes list of "Top 100 Private Companies In Cloud Computing For 2018" and 55th on FORTUNE's list of the "100 Best Medium Workplaces". Visit us at www.tanium.com or follow us on Twitter at @Tanium.

