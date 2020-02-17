Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Leidos Holdings, Inc.    LDOS

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leidos : Appoints James R. Moos to Civil Group President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology solutions leader, today announced the appointment of James R. Moos to Civil Group President, effective immediately. Moos will report to Chairman and CEO Roger Krone.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

The Civil Group is a $3.7 billion, 9,600-person business providing advanced science, engineering, and technology solutions across commercial, federal, and international customers in information technology, cyber, energy, environment, security, space, transportation, and financial markets. As group president, Moos will have responsibility for all Civil Group activities including new business growth, technology development and thought leadership.

"Jim has demonstrated over time his commitment to the Leidos team, and his expertise in the Civil Group markets, developing and implementing strategies that drive our business and generate growth," said Krone. "I am confident in his abilities to provide strong leadership to this important and growing organization."

Previously, Moos served as the group's Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group President where he led all matters of business operations, execution and strategy. Most recently, he spearheaded efforts related to Leidos' planned acquisition of L3Harris Technology's Security Detection and Automation Businesses, announced on Feb. 4. He joined the company in 1998 and held numerous technical and leadership positions from program management to operating group leadership. Earlier in his career, he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Morrison Knudsen Corporation.

Moos is a veteran of the U.S. Navy's nuclear power program having served in the Navy for seven years and has a bachelor of science degree from Thomas Edison State University and a master of science degree from the University of Central Missouri.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: 

Melissa Koskovich                                   


(571)526-6850                                         


Koskovichm@leidos.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-appoints-james-r-moos-to-civil-group-president-301005778.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
09:01aLEIDOS : Appoints James R. Moos to Civil Group President
PR
02/15LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
02/14LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/14LEIDOS : to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference
PR
02/14LEIDOS : to Participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
02/13LEIDOS : to provide Technical Support Services for the CDC's Center for Prepared..
PR
02/13LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : annual earnings release
02/13LEIDOS : Employees to Be Honored at 34th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Award..
PR
02/12LEIDOS : and Rusada Team Up to Deliver Aviation MRO and Flight Operations Softwa..
PR
02/10LEIDOS : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Advance its Pre-Cli..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group