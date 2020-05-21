Log in
Leidos : Awarded Contract to Advance U.S. Army's Unmanned Aircraft Ground Control System

05/21/2020

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new prime contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). The contract directs Leidos to develop and refresh software as well as upgrade capabilities for the Army's Unmanned Aircraft System Ground Control Station – Version 4 (UASGCS-V4). The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance and three one-year option years. If all options are exercised, the contract holds a total value of approximately $53 million. Work will primarily be performed in Huntsville, Ala.

"We look forward to supporting the U.S Army's UASGCS-V4 through this next-generation software solution," said Michael Hile, Leidos division manager, Airborne Solutions. "Our team's expertise in software programming and development, along with their deep mission knowledge, will help ensure the success of this critical mission."

Through this contract, Leidos will provide engineering services for technical and logistics support, including software development. Leidos will also support integration of this design solution into the Universal Ground Control Station (UGCS) as well as system qualification, certification and operational testing for multiple UAS platforms.

Leidos will deliver a software solution that is compatible with the common baseline and maximizes reusable efficiencies for the existing unmanned aircraft system, as well as U.S. Army, Department of Defense and commercially-available software. This will result in a simplified, efficient and integrated system that will be easier to operate, reduce the burden of training and provide the warfighting commander with maximum concept of operations (CONOP) flexibility. This solution is essential for unmanned aircraft ground control station operators to see where they need to go, locate enemies and execute their mission.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:         

Melissa Lee Dueñas
(571) 526-6011
Duenasml@leidos.com                           

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
Dohenyt@leidos.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-contract-to-advance-us-armys-unmanned-aircraft-ground-control-system-301062982.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2020
