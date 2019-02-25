Log in
Leidos : Awarded Task Order to Provide DevOps to Citizenship and Immigration Services

02/25/2019

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to provide Agile DevOps services for critical immigration systems. The multiple award, firm-fixed-price, time & materials, task order has a six-month base followed by three six month options and a one-year option. If all options are exercised, the total value is approximately $93.5 million. Work will be done in the national capital region.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

USCIS oversees lawful immigration to the United States. The task order is part of the USCIS Outcome-Based Delivery and Development Operations (DevOps) Services (ODOS) II program. Leidos will provide a team-based approach to the USCIS mission, delivering responsive and cost-effective DevOps services. The company's technical experts will be responsible for developing high-quality business functionality to work within customer-centric architectures and processes.

Leidos has significant Agile approaches and solutions to deliver technology products to customers faster without long development cycles. The company's development of solutions such as the Leidos Enterprise Agile Framework (LEAF) provides reusable software libraries and Agile software development frameworks that can be tailored for a customer's mission.

"Leidos has a proven track record delivering innovative software solutions that cross a majority of the markets we serve," said Senior Vice President Scott Gray, Leidos Homeland Security Solutions. "Expanding our Agile DevOps presence within the Department of Homeland Security further fortifies our ability to rapidly deliver fully tested, operational capabilities into our customers' hands."   

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:   

Melissa Koskovich                 

Erin Tindell  


(571) 526-6850                            

(571) 526-6996


Koskovichm@Leidos.com           

Tindelle@leidos.com    

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-task-order-to-provide-devops-to-citizenship-and-immigration-services-300801496.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2019
