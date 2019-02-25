Leidos : Awarded Task Order to Provide DevOps to Citizenship and Immigration Services

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to provide Agile DevOps services for critical immigration systems. The multiple award, firm-fixed-price, time & materials, task order has a six-month base followed by three six month options and a one-year option. If all options are exercised, the total value is approximately $93.5 million. Work will be done in the national capital region.

USCIS oversees lawful immigration to the United States. The task order is part of the USCIS Outcome-Based Delivery and Development Operations (DevOps) Services (ODOS) II program. Leidos will provide a team-based approach to the USCIS mission, delivering responsive and cost-effective DevOps services. The company's technical experts will be responsible for developing high-quality business functionality to work within customer-centric architectures and processes.

Leidos has significant Agile approaches and solutions to deliver technology products to customers faster without long development cycles. The company's development of solutions such as the Leidos Enterprise Agile Framework (LEAF) provides reusable software libraries and Agile software development frameworks that can be tailored for a customer's mission.

"Leidos has a proven track record delivering innovative software solutions that cross a majority of the markets we serve," said Senior Vice President Scott Gray, Leidos Homeland Security Solutions. "Expanding our Agile DevOps presence within the Department of Homeland Security further fortifies our ability to rapidly deliver fully tested, operational capabilities into our customers' hands."

