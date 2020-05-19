Leidos : Earns Top Rating in Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that it earned a top score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The top score of 100 percent, which emphasizes Leidos' unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity, and workplace equality, earned the company the distinction of "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality".

In its scoring, the Human Rights Campaign recognized Leidos' equitable work-life benefits including domestic partner benefits, transgender inclusive benefits and employee voluntary self-identification. Additionally, Leidos has added LGBTQ-owned businesses to its supplier diversity program, and has established a partnership with the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) to further its outreach and engagement with the broader LGBTQ community. These opportunities helped Leidos achieve a top CEI score for 2020.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ equality," said Paul Engola, Leidos chief human resources officer and head of business partnerships. "At Leidos, we are committed to the policies and practices we have instituted that foster an inclusive and equitable environment where everyone can grow and contribute to their fullest potential."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The full CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



