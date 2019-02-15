Log in
Leidos Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per outstanding share of Common Stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Koskovich
571.526.6850
koskovichm@leidos.com 

Investor Relations:

Kelly Hernandez
571.526.6404
ir@leidos.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300796704.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
