Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Leidos Holdings, Inc.    LDOS

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leidos : Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Koskovich
571.526.6850
koskovichm@leidos.com 

Investor Relations:

Peter Berl
571.526.7582
ir@leidos.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301051147.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:16pLEIDOS : Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04/30NASA Names Companies to Develop Human Landing System for Artemis Program
DJ
04/29LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/10LEIDOS : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
04/07LEIDOS : Awarded Task Order to Support IRS' e-Services and Integrated Customer C..
PR
04/07LEIDOS : Australia adds aeronautics to Land 129 Phase 3 project bid
AQ
04/07LEIDOS' : Xpose portable x-ray system named 2020 Silver Edison Award Winner
AQ
04/06LEIDOS : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for May 5, 2020 a..
PR
04/06LEIDOS : ' Xpose Portable X-Ray System Named 2020 Silver Edison Award™ Win..
PR
04/01LEIDOS : to Provide Critical IT Network Support for Air Force National Capital R..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group